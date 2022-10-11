Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Drinking water PFAS levels considered low-risk from Menominee, Mich. warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- State and federal agencies are saying that drinking water in Menominee, Mich. and Marinette, Wisc. is safe to drink after showing elevated PFAS levels earlier this week. PFAS, sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals," are man-made chemicals that have been connected to water contamination. Water was...
Fox11online.com
EPA collecting samples following paper warehouse fire in Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The EPA...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Fox11online.com
Titletown District hosts Pumpkin Palooza event
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The day before the Packers take on the Jets at Lambeau Field, the Halloween spirit was on full display across the street at the Titletown District. The district hosted its annual Pumpkin Palooza event. Free pumpkin carving was the main attraction. There was also live music, games,...
Fox11online.com
Several teens suffer serious burn injuries in Shawano County bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a bonfire gathering from Friday night that resulted in burn injuries to several teenagers. Authorities say several individuals suffered burn injuries requiring medical attention, but an exact number of people injured and the range...
Fox11online.com
Man sentenced in Ashwaubenon shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Casey Fulton was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a non-fatal shooting in Ashwaubenon. He was also placed on extended supervision for another 10 years by Judge Tammy Jo Hock at Thursday’s sentencing hearing. He was convicted of first-degree reckless injury and two other counts for the July 24, 2020 incident.
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Be Kind, Dig Pink and Citizens Animal Response are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Wrightstown Elementary School recognized students in each grade for a kindness award. The students were nominated by their teacher, awarded the certificate of recognition, highlighted in the school news and a positive phone call was made to the parents of the students recognized by the elementary principal.
Fox11online.com
Appleton School District families celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with 5K run
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Area School District (AASD) is putting on a 5K on Saturday as the end-of-month celebration for Latinx/Hispanic Heritage month. AASD families and community members will run the 5K at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Erb Park in Appleton. After the run, the finish...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
Fox11online.com
Classes, homecoming continue despite suspicious activity at Menominee Indian High School
KESHENA, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is providing an update on recent suspicious activity on the high school campus. Classes and homecoming celebrations are continuing, after surveillance footage showed what police say is an armed man on the high school campus Tuesday night. Surveillance footage showed what...
Fox11online.com
Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
Fox11online.com
Fall Fest celebration and fundraiser underway in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- Fall Fest, a celebration and fundraiser, bills itself as the celebration of the year in northern Door County. The line of cars slowed through the Village of Sister Bay Friday morning. The 76th Annual Fall Fest is underway. "This is our corner. We've always had this...
Fox11online.com
Gov. Evers appoints new Fond du Lac County circuit court judge
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A new circuit court judge has been appointed in Fond du Lac County. Governor Tony Evers announced Anthony Nehls will fill the vacancy on the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court – Branch 1. He replaces Judge Dale L. English who retires Dec. 2.
Fox11online.com
Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
Fox11online.com
Murdered woman's remains held by investigators for years, father begs to 'put her to rest'
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A father's mission to get justice for his murdered daughter before he dies continues. Heather Szekeres' remains were found in Shawano county back in 2014. Her father, Dan Roberts, says that he wants closure. "I need to get her released and put her to rest before...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Bay Port, Kimberly, De Pere, Notre Dame and Little Chute among the winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the final night of the high school football regular season and here are the results of the games FOX 11 covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #2 West De Pere 27, Bay Port 34: Pirates win FRCC North title. #3...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin marching band to return to Lambeau for 1st time in 3 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fans better be ready to "Jump Around" Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the National Anthem as well...
Fox11online.com
Man receives life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 55-year-old man received life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Police say the crash happened in the 400 block of S. Webster Ave. just after 10 p.m. Witnesses reported the man was hit while trying to cross the street. Police are also looking for...
Fox11online.com
Bay Port just where many expected it to be
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
