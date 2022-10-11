ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, IA

cbs2iowa.com

Wilson Middle School investigates fight at volleyball game

The Cedar Rapids Community School District is investigating a physical altercation with the Wilson Middle School volleyball team and coach. Coralville Police were dispatched but CRCSD will be handling the investigation internally. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is also involved and did confirm that they are investigating an assault in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Manchester man caught in grain bagger dies

MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man died in a farm accident Thursday at a farm three miles north of Hopkinton. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says at 11 a.m. Randall Wulfenkuhle, 68, was operating a grain bagger and while checking or adjusting the machine, his clothing got caught in a drive shaft.
MANCHESTER, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Delaware County put under burn ban

The State Fire Marshal’s Office, in conjunction with Delaware County Emergency. Management and the Chiefs of Delaware County fire departments, has issued a burn. ban effective October 15, 2022 at 9 am. Conditions, which include negligible amounts of rain, coupled with gusty, dry winds have. created a situation where...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CED announces upcoming closures at 1st Ave Trail

Coralville — The Coralville Engineering Department (CED) announced two upcoming closures along First Avenue Trail in Coralville Friday night. The closure will take place along a small section across Interstate 80 (I-80). The trail closures are needed to construct several areas of temporary pavement in preparation of interchange reconstruction...
CORALVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty to begin construction on new city hall

The City of North Liberty is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the their new City Hall site on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. on 360 N. Main St. The new building will house the city's administrative offices, city council chambers, flexible community space and a public plaza. The event...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

DVIP hosts 16th Annual Shop for Shelter

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) hosted their 16th Annual Shop for Shelter in Iowa City Saturday afternoon. The goal for this event is to share information about how domestic violence impacts the community and raise awareness of DVIP’s services and mission. The theme for this year’s Domestic Violence...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Dance Challenge's 2nd Annual Competition comes to Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — Friday afternoon, The Dance Challenge Team announced they will be kicking off their Second Annual Dance Competition Tour in Cedar Rapids. The Dance Competition Tour is a competition for school and studio dance teams, with tour stops across Iowa and in West Virginia. Founded in 2021,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Foundation 2 Crisis Services hosts walk-in Semicolon Tattoo Event

Marion — Saturday at noon, Foundation 2 Crisis hosted a walk-in Semicolon Tattoo Event at Art With Lin. No appointment was necessary, and all proceeds support Foundation 2 Crisis Services’ mission to be a trusted support for people struggling. The semicolon tattoo is an affirmation of strength through...
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

October 13th: Wartburg's Chris Winter

WAVERLY, Iowa — Our Ed Thomas coach of the week is Wartburg coach Chris Winter, who's led the Knights to a 6-0 start this season. Winter has been a part of the Wartburg football family for over 20 years as either a player or coach.
WAVERLY, IA

