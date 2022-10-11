ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Multiple Shots Fired On MLK BLVD

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting after multiple shots were fired in the area of beaks street, between Martin Luther king blvd and Southard Street, just after 5 Pm. Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots ring out. Trenton Ems was dispatched, but the person that stated they were shot was not shot; officers did locate multiple shell casings at the scene.
TRENTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic City, NJ, Police Officer Hit By Pickup Truck

Authorities in Atlantic City say a police officer was injured Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was directing traffic around an accident. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the westbound lanes of Route 30 at around 10:45 PM for a vehicle that had ran off the road and into the marsh.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Egg#Long Hair
Rock 104.1

Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBOC

Dover Man Wanted Following Police Chase and Crash That Injured One

DOVER, Del. - Police say they are are looking for a Dover fugitive who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash that left one person injured. Dover police said the incident began on Tuesday when members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting a firearms investigation, which led them to Tyree Stevens, 30. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit contacted members of the Delaware State Police Kent Governors Task Force to assist with this investigation.
DOVER, DE
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy