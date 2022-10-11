ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Newport council appoints new interim manager

NEWPORT - Newport town council voted unanimously Thursday evening to select a new interim manager. Ralph Clark of New Bern will step into the role until a permanent manager is appointed. Clark will relieve Police Chief R. Keith Lewis who temporarily filled the role in addition to his duties with...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

HVAC unit fire causes evacuation of Beaufort Elementary

Beaufort fire fighters talk outside Beaufort Elementary School Friday after a report of a possible fire came in at 10:49 a.m. Assistant Fire Chief J Freeman said due to a power outage in the area, one of the school's HVAC units burnt up. There was no actual fire or damage to building.
BEAUFORT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
Carteret County, NC
Education
Carteret County, NC
Government
County
Carteret County, NC
State
Tennessee State
City
Beaufort, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 12, 13 & 14

Joan Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SABRA "JANIE" WHITE, Newport. Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport,...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Larry Jones II, 62; private service

Larry “Spencer” Jones II, 62, previously of Weldon, NC, passed away at his home in Morehead City on October 11, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. The first of three children to Larry S. Jones and the late Rebecca “Becky” Wilson Jones, grew up in the Methodist Church surrounded by loving, caring grandparents L.V. and Martha Wilson of Weldon; Harold and Margaret Jones of Durham; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends that helped mold the man we all loved.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

King founds Run the Fort to benefit Broad Street Clinic

— Your average high school sophomore doesn’t spend their free time organizing 5K fundraisers, but Sally King isn’t your average high school sophomore. The West Carteret cross country runner is combining two of her passions by founding the Run the Fort race to benefit the Broad Street Clinic.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Ana Munoz, 79; service held

Ana Maria C. Munoz, 79, of Hubert, died Tuesday, October 11,2022 at her home. A graveside service was held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 12:00pm at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Deacon Jerry Fatica officiating. The family received friends Sunday, October 16,2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. In...
HUBERT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Education#Assistant Superintendent#East Carolina University#Elementary School#K12#The School Board#East Carteret High School
thewashingtondailynews.com

Smoke on the Water starts next week

Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
WRAL News

No. 1 New Bern trounces No. 10 J.H. Rose, 54-7

New Bern, N.C. — The No. 1 New Bern Bears remained perfect on the season and made a statement with a 54-7 win at home over the No. 10 J.H. Rose Rampants on Friday night. In a game between two of HighSchoolOT's top 10 teams in the East entering play, the Bears validated their number-one ranking and proved to be on a higher level.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area. Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive. Jacksonville police say at...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
power98fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
newbernnow.com

Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents

Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Update: Missing Havelock mother and children found safe

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say a mother and her two children who had been reported missing have been found safe in South Carolina. No further information about Natasha Jackson and her children Lily and Davon has been released. EARLY FRIDAY STORY:. Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for...
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Fine defensive effort helps West handle Richlands 24-2 on homecoming

MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team bounced back from a devastating loss in fine fashion Friday night with an impressive 24-2 homecoming victory over Richlands. The Patriots (5-3) suffered a 30-23 defeat at the hands of White Oak in the previous week after getting outscored 22-6 in the final three minutes.
RICHLANDS, NC
wcti12.com

Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy