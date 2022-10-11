Read full article on original website
Related
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport council appoints new interim manager
NEWPORT - Newport town council voted unanimously Thursday evening to select a new interim manager. Ralph Clark of New Bern will step into the role until a permanent manager is appointed. Clark will relieve Police Chief R. Keith Lewis who temporarily filled the role in addition to his duties with...
carolinacoastonline.com
Webb Foundation presents funds to top employees at WCHS, Morehead City Police and Fire departments
— Members of the Webb Foundation joined together Oct. 10 to visit West Carteret High School, the Morehead City Police Department and Morehead City Fire Department to present $3,000 checks to recognize the school’s and departments’ employees of the year. Attending the presentations were three generations of the...
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
carolinacoastonline.com
HVAC unit fire causes evacuation of Beaufort Elementary
Beaufort fire fighters talk outside Beaufort Elementary School Friday after a report of a possible fire came in at 10:49 a.m. Assistant Fire Chief J Freeman said due to a power outage in the area, one of the school's HVAC units burnt up. There was no actual fire or damage to building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 12, 13 & 14
Joan Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SABRA "JANIE" WHITE, Newport. Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Larry Jones II, 62; private service
Larry “Spencer” Jones II, 62, previously of Weldon, NC, passed away at his home in Morehead City on October 11, 2022, following a short battle with cancer. The first of three children to Larry S. Jones and the late Rebecca “Becky” Wilson Jones, grew up in the Methodist Church surrounded by loving, caring grandparents L.V. and Martha Wilson of Weldon; Harold and Margaret Jones of Durham; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends that helped mold the man we all loved.
carolinacoastonline.com
King founds Run the Fort to benefit Broad Street Clinic
— Your average high school sophomore doesn’t spend their free time organizing 5K fundraisers, but Sally King isn’t your average high school sophomore. The West Carteret cross country runner is combining two of her passions by founding the Run the Fort race to benefit the Broad Street Clinic.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ana Munoz, 79; service held
Ana Maria C. Munoz, 79, of Hubert, died Tuesday, October 11,2022 at her home. A graveside service was held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 12:00pm at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with Deacon Jerry Fatica officiating. The family received friends Sunday, October 16,2022, from 6-8pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thewashingtondailynews.com
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
No. 1 New Bern trounces No. 10 J.H. Rose, 54-7
New Bern, N.C. — The No. 1 New Bern Bears remained perfect on the season and made a statement with a 54-7 win at home over the No. 10 J.H. Rose Rampants on Friday night. In a game between two of HighSchoolOT's top 10 teams in the East entering play, the Bears validated their number-one ranking and proved to be on a higher level.
WITN
Three Jacksonville schools put on lockdown after nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Three Jacksonville schools were put on lockdown this afternoon due to a shooting in the area. Onslow County Schools says the school system got a call from the Jacksonville Police Department telling them to lock down all the schools on Commons Drive. Jacksonville police say at...
‘This is long overdue’: New Corpsmen Memorial unveiled at Lejeune Memorial Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen. Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday. “We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
power98fm.com
Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night
If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
newbernnow.com
Press Conference Held in New Bern to Discuss Multiple Shooting Incidents
Update on Oct, 15, 2022: New Bern Avenue Shooting. The victims are a 16-year-old black male; a 17-year-old black male, Kaihem Hicks, 19-year-old black male, Malcolm Goodman, black male, a 31-year-old. All of New Bern. One victim was treated and released while the other three were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. Last known conditions are stable.
WITN
Update: Missing Havelock mother and children found safe
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock police say a mother and her two children who had been reported missing have been found safe in South Carolina. No further information about Natasha Jackson and her children Lily and Davon has been released. EARLY FRIDAY STORY:. Police in Eastern Carolina are asking for...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fine defensive effort helps West handle Richlands 24-2 on homecoming
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret football team bounced back from a devastating loss in fine fashion Friday night with an impressive 24-2 homecoming victory over Richlands. The Patriots (5-3) suffered a 30-23 defeat at the hands of White Oak in the previous week after getting outscored 22-6 in the final three minutes.
Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday. Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at the Affordable Suites at 35 McDaniel Dr., around 12:20 p.m. They found the two people with […]
wcti12.com
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
WITN
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
Comments / 0