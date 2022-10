FOREST CITY – Boom. Boom. Boom. So sounded Friday evening the cannon that Chase fires after touchdowns. So went the Trojan offense in racking up those scores. The big plays that Polk County head coach Bruce Ollis worried about this week came to pass – and run. Chase had five touchdown plays of 50 yards or longer, those propelling the Trojans to a 48-27 victory over Polk County in a Mountain Foothills 7 clash in Allen Stadium.

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO