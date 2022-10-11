ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Fox 59

Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Residents, pets escape overnight house fire in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. – Two people and two pets escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home in Lebanon overnight. According to the Lebanon Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Lebanon police officers were...
LEBANON, IN
Fox 59

1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Deputy, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Greenwood, IN
Greenwood, IN
Government
Fox 59

Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Center Point Apartments Fire

Wayne Township Fire Department video of a fire that broke out in a clubhouse at Center Point Apartments. Wayne Township Fire Department video of a fire that broke out in a clubhouse at Center Point Apartments. Battle of the Badges. First responders battle it out on the ice for a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Fire Prevention Week#Hoosier
Fox 59

Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone

ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Battle of the Badges 2022

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a Battle of the Badges on the ice rink. On Friday, October 1, area first responders will take to the ice at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to raise money for a good cause. James Tayler, Battle of the Badges Event Commissioner and Maria Quinton with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
CASS COUNTY, IN
News Break
Politics
Fox 59

PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

I-65 pickup truck crash pins woman underneath vehicle, killing her

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thursday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Indiana State Police began to receive multiple calls about a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 100.5 mile marker. Greenwood PD and Greenwood Fire were the first ones on the scene. When they arrived they found a pickup truck on...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?

INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Fest

INDIANAPOLIS – The campus of the Indianapolis Art Center is coming alive with art, activities, vendors, food and so much more. ‘Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival‘ is a free event taking place on Saturday, October 14 at noon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Weather conditions result in fire hazard across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and incredibly dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. A combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. This means it will be much easier to start a fire that has the potential to spread rapidly. Dry fuel on the ground contributes to this. Dry fuel can be fall leaves falling to the ground, debris, and not to mention just dry land. We are finally emerging from minor drought conditions from over the summer. Dry vegetation and grass are going to pose a threat as well if a spark is nearby.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

