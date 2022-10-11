Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was...
Fox 59
‘A difficult month’: Gun violence vigil held hours before Indy’s 17th homicide of October
INDIANAPOLIS — In just the first two weeks of this month, the city has seen at least 17 homicides. Recent crime data for Indianapolis shows that historically, October is one of the deadliest months in the city. Now, leaders are encouraging communities to come together and disrupt this deadly trend.
Fox 59
Residents, pets escape overnight house fire in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ind. – Two people and two pets escaped injury after a fire broke out at a home in Lebanon overnight. According to the Lebanon Fire Department, fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Edgewood Drive around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Lebanon police officers were...
Fox 59
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area northwest of the intersection of Holt Road and Washington Street.
Fox 59
Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes.
Fox 59
Center Point Apartments Fire
Wayne Township Fire Department video of a fire that broke out in a clubhouse at Center Point Apartments. Wayne Township Fire Department video of a fire that broke out in a clubhouse at Center Point Apartments. Battle of the Badges. First responders battle it out on the ice for a...
Fox 59
‘Humble and kind’: Friend remembers man found shot dead on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — What initially began as a death investigation Monday afternoon is now a homicide investigation on the city’s near southeast side. According to the IMPD, officers were called to the 1600 block of E. Troy Avenue just after 12 p.m. for a report of a person down. When they arrived on scene, IMPD said officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with trauma.
Fox 59
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with...
Fox 59
Covered Bridge Festival crosses historic milestone
ROCKVILLE — Friday Oct. 14, one of Indiana’s largest festivals begins in Parke County – the 65th annual Covered Bridge Festival!. What began in 1956 was only halted once, in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year’s rendition of the event, the festivals 65th running.
Fox 59
Battle of the Badges 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a Battle of the Badges on the ice rink. On Friday, October 1, area first responders will take to the ice at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum to raise money for a good cause. James Tayler, Battle of the Badges Event Commissioner and Maria Quinton with...
Fox 59
Man found shot dead in ditch on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating Saturday night after a person was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis. City metro police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of E. 21st Street and Shoreland Drive on report of a person down. Upon arrival, IMPD officers found a Black man laying in a ditch off the road.
Fox 59
Russiaville man killed in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A crash this week in Cass County left one man dead and another injured. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported just before 8:30 p.m. Monday on US 24 at the intersection with County Road 150 South. Investigators said the...
Fox 59
PICS: Car hits east side gas pump, catches fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump. Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.
Fox 59
I-65 pickup truck crash pins woman underneath vehicle, killing her
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thursday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Indiana State Police began to receive multiple calls about a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 100.5 mile marker. Greenwood PD and Greenwood Fire were the first ones on the scene. When they arrived they found a pickup truck on...
Fox 59
When does leaf pickup begin in Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS — Autumn has arrived in earnest in Central Indiana which means it’s time to bust out the rakes. But when exactly does leaf collection begin in Indianapolis?. On Friday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced that leaf pickup in Indianapolis will begin on Monday, November 7.
Fox 59
Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Fest
INDIANAPOLIS – The campus of the Indianapolis Art Center is coming alive with art, activities, vendors, food and so much more. ‘Locally Made: Indy’s Fall Festival‘ is a free event taking place on Saturday, October 14 at noon.
Fox 59
Coroner: IU student’s death caused by fentanyl
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — The Monroe County Coroner has released the cause of death of a 20-year-old Indiana University student who was found dead on the morning of August 17. Avery McMillan died as a result of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl toxicity, Coroner Joani Stalcup concluded. Meaning McMillan died as a result of fentanyl.
Fox 59
No injuries as IMPD gunfire leads to arrest of armed man
INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Busse was awakened sometime after 4 a.m. but well before dawn by the ruckus downstairs from a neighboring unit at the George Apartments in the 5600 block of Sebring Court. ”There’s this guy yelling at a woman. He’s just pounding wailing on the door, trying to...
Fox 59
Weather conditions result in fire hazard across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds and incredibly dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. A combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and dry air have prompted a red flag warning across Central Indiana. This means it will be much easier to start a fire that has the potential to spread rapidly. Dry fuel on the ground contributes to this. Dry fuel can be fall leaves falling to the ground, debris, and not to mention just dry land. We are finally emerging from minor drought conditions from over the summer. Dry vegetation and grass are going to pose a threat as well if a spark is nearby.
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
