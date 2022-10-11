Read full article on original website
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina Andras
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham
Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation
Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
Bham Now
Amazing guest chefs and food authors will be at Pepper Place this Saturday, Oct. 15—details here
You can never go wrong with hitting up The Farmer’s Market at Pepper Place on Saturdays, but this Saturday is going to be extra special. Keep reading for all the deets on Super Wellness Day at the Market featuring incredible guest chefs and food authors this Saturday, October 15.
Bham Now
17 local events for the perfect November, including the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival
From crunchy fall leaves to wintry Christmas trees, November is the month to savor fall and gear up for the holiday season. As always, Birmingham is busy planning lots of activities. From Día de los Muertos to the Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival, plan now for what’s ahead.
Bham Now
9 spookiest drinks in Birmingham to celebrate Halloween + where to find them
Ready to get in the Halloween spirit with the spookiest spirits? Look no further because we’ve gathered some of the most ghostly drinks in Birmingham. Read on to find out how to celebrate Halloween through drinks. 1. Pilcrow. For terrifying decor and sinister vibes, find Pilcrow’s secret location, if...
Bham Now
20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham
The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
Bham Now
EVENT: Halloween Costume Party at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Oct. 29
Bust out those costumes, Birmingham, Don’t Beer the Reaper at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company is this year’s don’t-miss Halloween party. Read on for all the ghoulish details and grab your tickets to this ghoulish event on Saturday, October 29. About Brock’s Gap Brewing. Established earlier...
Bham Now
Grace House Ministries 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival
On Saturday, October 15th, 2022 the Grace House Junior Board will host the 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Homewood Central Park from 10 am-1 pm. The Pumpkin Festival is the Junior Board’s signature fundraising event and is a day of family-friendly fun that the Birmingham community looks forward to each year. Games, food trucks, and pumpkins wait for you and your family at the Pumpkin Festival!
Bham Now
EVENT ALERT + FREE BEER: Go to Alabama Environmental Council’s “Recycle 101” event, Sunday, Oct. 23
The Alabama Environmental Council (AEC) is the one-stop shop for all information on how to keep our state clean of toxic waste. Keep reading to learn about why this is important + their event coming up on Sunday, October 23. Saying no to styrofoam. The Alabama Environmental Council (AEC) has...
Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try
The 49th Birmingham Greek Food Festival is underway, and you’ve got a lot to try. The open-air festival provides outside tented seating for folks who want “a taste of Greece without the airfare,” as the fest puts it. Happening through Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival located at...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham announces Fall Fun Day and Music in the Park
PELHAM – Residents of Pelham can partake in free, autumn-themed fun this month in Pelham City Park. Pelham’s Fall Fun Day is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Pelham City Park from 2:30-6 p.m. “Recreation, rest, family, friends—whatever your reason for coming to the park, we strive to...
‘A day I’ve been praying for’: Birmingham boy leaves hospital 100-plus days after gunshot wound to the head
A Birmingham boy shot in the head left the hospital Friday afternoon after more than 100 days at Children’s of Alabama. Family and friends gathered in the hospital lobby as 15-year-old Christian Savage prepared for his long-awaited exit. “It’s been a day that I’ve been praying for a long...
birminghammommy.com
Trick or Trunk or Treats in Birmingham
Halloween is just around the corner and there are lots of options for Trunk or Treating, we’ve got your rundown! If you’re still needing to hit up the pumpkin patch, make sure to check this list for your corn maze and hayride fun!. Barnes and Associates Realtors Trunk...
Bham Now
41 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 14-16
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 41 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Stephanie Robinson at 205-229-6247 or...
Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows
Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
Jackson-Olin HS Mean Green Marching Machine Band joins CBS 42 Morning News
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jackson-Olin High School Mean Green Marching Machine Band joined CBS 42 Morning News Friday morning ahead of week 8 of high school football.
Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead
An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
mobilebaymag.com
Carmen Suzette Rainey & Brandon Thomas Brown
March 12, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at The Locale. Carmen says her and Brandon’s relationship is built on love and laughter, and it was important to the couple that their wedding day encapsulate both core qualities. The pair was married by the bride’s father in front of all their family and friends. Guests were then led into the reception by the wedding band in a Mardi Gras-style second line, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. The wedding colors — blush, gold, black and ivory — were incorporated into the lighting and decor as guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail hour, extravagant dinner and dancing well into the night.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham announces new trash bin system
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Birmingham announced Friday the launch of a new uniform garbage cart system for residential homes across the city. The city said 100,000 garbage carts were purchased to create a more efficient and effective household garbage pick up system. Each Birmingham residential household...
