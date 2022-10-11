ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

11 of the best places to eat mouth-watering pancakes in Birmingham

Pancakes are a weekend must! Keep reading to find out where to eat the best stacks of pancakes in Birmingham. It is only right to start the list off with this classic restaurant. If you are looking for pancakes in Birmingham with a twist you are in the right spot. Expect to find all types of pancakes from Swedish to Hawaiian to coconut and anything and everything in between on the menu.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe—home of the famous 24 karat gold-dusted wings—is under new ownership + considering relocation

Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe is under new ownership after being open for a little over 6 months. Keep reading to find out what this means for the popular chicken shop. Founder of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, opened the restaurant in March earlier this year and Birmingham went crazy. 100+ people attended on opening day and have been continuing to love it since. So, who is the new owner + what does this mean for Lady E’s?
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Bham Now

20 of the best places to play trivia in Birmingham

The weather may be cooling down, but the trivia scene in The Magic City is hotter than ever. Keep reading to discover where you can play trivia in Birmingham this season. Start your week right by playing some chill (or intense, up to you) trivia in Birmingham. The Casual Pint...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

EVENT: Halloween Costume Party at Brock’s Gap Brewing, Oct. 29

Bust out those costumes, Birmingham, Don’t Beer the Reaper at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company is this year’s don’t-miss Halloween party. Read on for all the ghoulish details and grab your tickets to this ghoulish event on Saturday, October 29. About Brock’s Gap Brewing. Established earlier...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Grace House Ministries 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival

On Saturday, October 15th, 2022 the Grace House Junior Board will host the 9th Annual Pumpkin Festival at Homewood Central Park from 10 am-1 pm. The Pumpkin Festival is the Junior Board’s signature fundraising event and is a day of family-friendly fun that the Birmingham community looks forward to each year. Games, food trucks, and pumpkins wait for you and your family at the Pumpkin Festival!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tazz
AL.com

Birmingham Greek Festival: 10 dishes you must try

The 49th Birmingham Greek Food Festival is underway, and you’ve got a lot to try. The open-air festival provides outside tented seating for folks who want “a taste of Greece without the airfare,” as the fest puts it. Happening through Saturday, Oct. 15, the festival located at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham announces Fall Fun Day and Music in the Park

PELHAM – Residents of Pelham can partake in free, autumn-themed fun this month in Pelham City Park. Pelham’s Fall Fun Day is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Pelham City Park from 2:30-6 p.m. “Recreation, rest, family, friends—whatever your reason for coming to the park, we strive to...
PELHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Trick or Trunk or Treats in Birmingham

Halloween is just around the corner and there are lots of options for Trunk or Treating, we’ve got your rundown! If you’re still needing to hit up the pumpkin patch, make sure to check this list for your corn maze and hayride fun!. Barnes and Associates Realtors Trunk...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Fall concerts in Alabama 2022: Your guide to 113 shows

Alabama’s fall concert calendar is packed with talent in a wide variety of music styles. Looking for rock? Country? Hip-hop? Jazz or R&B? Take your pick from more than 110 shows listed here, set for mid-October through mid-December 2022 at venues throughout the state. TUBA SKINNY. When: Oct. 13...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead

An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
mobilebaymag.com

Carmen Suzette Rainey & Brandon Thomas Brown

March 12, 2022 // Ceremony and Reception at The Locale. Carmen says her and Brandon’s relationship is built on love and laughter, and it was important to the couple that their wedding day encapsulate both core qualities. The pair was married by the bride’s father in front of all their family and friends. Guests were then led into the reception by the wedding band in a Mardi Gras-style second line, setting the tone for the rest of the evening. The wedding colors — blush, gold, black and ivory — were incorporated into the lighting and decor as guests enjoyed an elegant cocktail hour, extravagant dinner and dancing well into the night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Birmingham announces new trash bin system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The city of Birmingham announced Friday the launch of a new uniform garbage cart system for residential homes across the city. The city said 100,000 garbage carts were purchased to create a more efficient and effective household garbage pick up system. Each Birmingham residential household...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

