Bethel Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting Tonight Includes Public Hearings, Whitney Road, Millbrook Road, Diamond Ave. Zone Change, TOD Overlay Zone, Map Amendment R-20 to Rte 6 Zone, More

Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
sheltonherald.com
Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station
SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
NBC Connecticut
Water Main Break Impacting Part of New Milford
It'll take several hours to repair a water main break in part of New Milford Friday evening. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said Aquarion is fixing the break, but it'll take several more hours to make repairs. People living in the areas of Camelot Estates on Archers Lane, Carriage Drive,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Unique Addition at Bridgeport Main Street Fire Station is Temporary and For Business Use, Not Public
For those wondering, that is a single wide trailer behind the existing offices of the Bridgeport Fire Department. For those wondering, the property has not been rented out for use by the public. According to Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart, the new structure to the left of the building when...
Eminent Domain Looms Over Land Deal
The Elicker Administration is looking to pay a Hamden-based landlord $150,000 to acquire two vacant and overgrown Newhallville lots — both of which are currently wrapped up in a tax foreclosure lawsuit, and both of which could be taken by eminent domain if the city and the property owner can’t reach a deal.
darientimes.com
3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners
WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer
FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
sheltonherald.com
Brookfield raises rent by $500 a month at town-owned house: 'At $1,600, it is still a bargain'
BROOKFIELD — Tenants at a town-owned property are asked to begin paying an additional $500 a month in rent beginning in November — a move officials say is in line with trends in the housing market. The Board of Selectmen voted 2-1 to increase the rent at 28...
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road
2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton firefighter injured battling blaze on River Road
SHELTON — A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a fire at a storage facility on River Road Wednesday, according to fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the firefighter was evaluated at the scene and is in good condition. Some 25 firefighters under the command of Assistant...
trumbull-ct.gov
Trumbull to Fly “Blue Line” Memorial Flag
10/14/22 Update: The Town of Trumbull, together with the Trumbull Police Union, will fly the “Blue Line” memorial flag to honor Bristol Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy, who were killed in the line of duty and in honor of Officer Alec Iurato, who was wounded. It...
NewsTimes
New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre will say goodbye to Sargent Drive location at block party Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In celebration of 57 years on Sargent Drive, New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre staff will host a block party on Saturday marking the start of its next chapter. The regional theater announced in February that it will leave...
Close Call: Annabelle is NOT Being Stored in a Roadside Box in New Milford
For a second, I actually thought Annabelle was being stored in a roadside box in New Milford. I was on the way back from my doctor's appointment in New Milford on Tuesday (10/11/22) when I passed the infamous annual Halloween display on Grove Street. I pulled into Addis Park and decided to walk over, get a close look and snap some photos.
NBC Connecticut
Firefighter Injured While Battling Storage Facility Blaze in Shelton
A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a storage facility in Shelton Wednesday afternoon. Crews said they were called to The Body Shop on River Road at approximately 2 p.m. Responding crews found a large column of smoke in the area. Firefighters saw a large storage container on...
Eyewitness News
Police cruiser struck on a New Fairfield road
NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - State police say a New Fairfield police cruiser was struck on Saturday. Police say a motorcycle struck a parked police cruiser on Warwick Road. Officials say injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries is not yet known.
Register Citizen
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
Manager: Norwalk gas station employee robbed at gunpoint during string of robberies along Route
A Norwalk gas station employee was robbed at gunpoint during a string of crimes that took place in several towns along Route 1.
