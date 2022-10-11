ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 4

Blax Capone
5d ago

We know it’s because he’s wealthy white and in the clergy. I can’t even get a break on property taxes but he can get away with sex crimes

Reply
4
Ellen Concepcion
5d ago

this is ridiculous! I'm glad I don't go to that church anymore, too many hypocrisy! How could you forget, he was arrested Friday night, Sunday morning pretending that nothing happened! Your judgment will come!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Solicitation#Pastoral#Violent Crime#Rock Church International#Zayin Solutions
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy