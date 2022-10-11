Read full article on original website
Blax Capone
5d ago
We know it’s because he’s wealthy white and in the clergy. I can’t even get a break on property taxes but he can get away with sex crimes
Reply
4
Ellen Concepcion
5d ago
this is ridiculous! I'm glad I don't go to that church anymore, too many hypocrisy! How could you forget, he was arrested Friday night, Sunday morning pretending that nothing happened! Your judgment will come!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
13newsnow.com
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
Brothers accused of hurting woman during Virginia Beach traffic shootout appear in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case of a traffic shootout that allegedly involved two brothers in Virginia Beach will move forward, a judge ruled on Friday. Back on June 27, Virginia Beach police said brothers Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan stopped their car on Newtown Road and fired at another car.
Family and friends of teen shot dead in Newport News want answers and an arrest
Walden Pond Court was once the home of 15-year-old Shayne Capehart before family members say his life was taken on Saturday.
Police investigate fatal shooting at Forest Cove Apartments in Chesapeake
According to police, officers responded to a call for a man in the breezeway who had been shot just before 12:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive. This is located at Forest Cove Apartments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commission investigating VB mass shooting holding interviews
Leaders of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach want to hear from the public, and they'll be conducting one-on-one interviews to gather more information.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Virginia Beach police arrested 2 men suspected of shooting near Tidewater Community College
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police arrested two men and charged them with shooting a man in Virginia Beach. The city's police department said the shooting happened during an attempted robbery on Oct. 7, which was last Friday. Police officers rushed to the 3800 block of Lasalle Drive around 3:45...
Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake, according to police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake, and police are investigating to try and learn the circumstances. According the a spokesperson, Chesapeake Police Officers were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. to the 3000 block of Parkside Drive responding to a report of an adult male in the breezeway of a building who had been shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
Judge: Statements Cory Bigsby made before asking for a lawyer can be used at trial
HAMPTON, Va. — A judge has denied a motion from Cory Bigsby's lawyers to keep certain evidence out of his trial next month. Bigsby is the father of 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who still missing after more than eight months. He faces several child neglect charges unrelated to his son's disappearance.
Busy 2 weeks for Virginia Beach police, seizing dozens of guns and drugs
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers said they are stopping gang activity before it happens. Officers said in the past two weeks, they confiscated about 20 guns and more than 20 pounds of drugs from neighborhoods around the city. “I’m very thankful. We don’t need that stuff...
Man accused of killing Marie Covington faces charges connected to high-speed chase
The man accused of abducting and killing Marie Covington is scheduled to appear in Chesapeake court on Thursday to face charges connected to the high-speed police chase that led to his initial arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father of missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby faces judge before trial in November
Cory Bigsby, the Hampton father of missing 4-year-old Codi, faced a judge Thursday afternoon. Bigsby is facing several felony charges of child neglect, all unrelated to his son’s disappearance.
Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
18-year-old charged after Virginia Beach Police seize 20 pounds of weed, firearm
During the search, officers located 20 pounds of marijuana and other THC-related products. Officers also located and seized a gun.
After 2-year-old dies, York County parents' abuse, neglect charges upgraded to homicide
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: This story has disturbing details about the death of a young child. Please read with caution and consideration for your mental health. Two York County parents now facing homicide charges related to their 2-year-old daughter's death, according to the Juvenile Court Clerk's Office.
New details released 4 months after deadly VB gas station shooting
The Virginia Beach Police Department is releasing new details surrounding the deadly shooting of Jawan Johnson, 19. He was shot and killed on May 31 at the Sunoco gas station on Lynnhaven Parkway.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Woman injured, children unharmed following shooting on N. King St. in Hampton
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street.
Virginia Beach runaway last seen more than a week ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Dept. is on the lookout for a 16-year-old runaway. According to the department, Gabrielle Houston was last seen more than a week ago on October 3. Police say she may be with another juvenile who drives a black 1996 Nissan Datsun.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 4