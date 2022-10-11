ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canisteo, NY

wellsvillesun.com

A bird’s eye view the Hann Homestead Inn, view gallery

A great way to see the historic Andover NY Bed and Breakfast. You’ve driven by, you’ve certainly seen the advertisements on this site, and you have probably heard what a magical place the Hann Homestead Inn is…. Check out these great shots that Innkeeper Barbara Strouse Rechenberg...
ANDOVER, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Popular Naples Grape Festival Adds Even More to Love!

The Naples Grape Festival is known all over New York State! Folks come to sample Grape Pie, take in the autumn foliage, sample fresh grape juice, visit a winery, listen to a plethora of musicians, and shop for those unique arts & crafts found only at such festivals. In late...
NAPLES, NY
wellsvillesun.com

SPCA Theme Basket Auction is tonight and tomorrow at the Wellsville High School

28th Anniversary of the SPCA’s largest fundraising event starts at 6pm tonight. Food Trucks!! Shop, support the SPCA and grab some street food!. Our 28th Annual SPCA Serving Allegany County Theme Basket Auction is right around the corner on Friday, October 14th from 6pm – 9pm and on Saturday, October 15th from 9am until 5pm. This year our location is at the Wellsville Middle/High School.
WELLSVILLE, NY
City
Canisteo, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville 6th grade students preview the upcoming Ridgewalk and Run, view slideshow

Yesterday, one hundred and fifty 6th grade students exited school buses to a blaze of colored leaves atop Alma Hill-the highest point in Allegany county!. They were participating in the Youth event of the Jones Memorial Hospital Ridgewalk and Run. The Ridgewalk which promotes physical fitness and wellness, wanted to encourage students to exercise more by providing them a fun and educational day hike in the woods.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery

Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
PINE CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

NY Forest Rangers Use Rope Rescue to Save 3 Hikers on a Waterfall

When it comes to saving a person in distress, DEC Forest Rangers will pull all strings to get someone home safely. This time literally. Rangers were recently contacted by 911 Dispatch in Ontario County for three hikers stranded on a trail. Not only were they stuck, but they were in the Parish Conklin Gully. It wouldn't be an easy task, but that didn't stop the DEC.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Supply chain issues affecting T-burg businesses

Carol VanDerzee didn’t want to have to cut dishes from the menu at the Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. But when the global supply chain crisis reached the door of her folksy American diner, VanDerzee was forced to make difficult decisions. Nearly everything the restaurant needs — from dishes to food — is either unavailable, more expensive or both.
TRUMANSBURG, NY

