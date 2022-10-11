Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
A bird’s eye view the Hann Homestead Inn, view gallery
A great way to see the historic Andover NY Bed and Breakfast. You’ve driven by, you’ve certainly seen the advertisements on this site, and you have probably heard what a magical place the Hann Homestead Inn is…. Check out these great shots that Innkeeper Barbara Strouse Rechenberg...
gvpennysaver.com
Popular Naples Grape Festival Adds Even More to Love!
The Naples Grape Festival is known all over New York State! Folks come to sample Grape Pie, take in the autumn foliage, sample fresh grape juice, visit a winery, listen to a plethora of musicians, and shop for those unique arts & crafts found only at such festivals. In late...
Lima native credits unique mentor after walking away with $2K on JEOPARDY!
One of the most successful contestants in recent times was Mihir Nene, a 23-year-old engineer from Rochester who took up the buzzer on March 22.
wellsvillesun.com
SPCA Theme Basket Auction is tonight and tomorrow at the Wellsville High School
28th Anniversary of the SPCA’s largest fundraising event starts at 6pm tonight. Food Trucks!! Shop, support the SPCA and grab some street food!. Our 28th Annual SPCA Serving Allegany County Theme Basket Auction is right around the corner on Friday, October 14th from 6pm – 9pm and on Saturday, October 15th from 9am until 5pm. This year our location is at the Wellsville Middle/High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville 6th grade students preview the upcoming Ridgewalk and Run, view slideshow
Yesterday, one hundred and fifty 6th grade students exited school buses to a blaze of colored leaves atop Alma Hill-the highest point in Allegany county!. They were participating in the Youth event of the Jones Memorial Hospital Ridgewalk and Run. The Ridgewalk which promotes physical fitness and wellness, wanted to encourage students to exercise more by providing them a fun and educational day hike in the woods.
wellsvillesun.com
Jones Pond Campground closes the summer season out with over $10,000 to the SPCA
Angelica – There is no better way to close out our season than by dropping off a check to the SPCA of Allegany County in the amount of $10,700. This amount represents funds raised at various events throughout the season by our campers. Our four legged friends thank you as do we. This truly is the best part of our jobs.
Weeks-old kitten looking for home, found 24-hours after birth
The SPCA serving Allegany County needs your help finding a newborn kitten a good home. Frankie will be ready to go to a foster soon.
3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States. My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twice
Elmira Stove Works Aqcuired By Plaintree Systems, Now Under Leadership Of David Watson
After acquiring Elmira Stove Works, Plaintree Systems CEO David Watson is working tirelessly toward taking the brand to new heights. Watson, a newcomer to the kitchen appliance industry, wishes to continue the brand’s leading edge in the retro-inspired appliance space. When Watson first came across Elmira Stove Works in...
wellsvillesun.com
Special meeting called in Alma for October 20
Previous Article Allegany County approves contract with Medical Transport Service Inc.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery
Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
Steuben County Office for the Aging to hold event addressing loneliness
In an effort to address the issue of loneliness in the elderly, a problem made worse by the pandemic, the Steuben County Office of the Aging will hold a presentation to look for solutions next month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itinyhouses.com
Two Bedroom High End Tiny Home Downsizes Square Footage Sans Lifestyle
Sitting on a patch of land in Rushville, surrounded by lush green landscapes, is this super high-end tiny home, complete with all the furnishings needed to make this a turnkey ready home. Read on, to find out what makes this home worthy of being on your short list!. Tiny Home...
NY Forest Rangers Use Rope Rescue to Save 3 Hikers on a Waterfall
When it comes to saving a person in distress, DEC Forest Rangers will pull all strings to get someone home safely. This time literally. Rangers were recently contacted by 911 Dispatch in Ontario County for three hikers stranded on a trail. Not only were they stuck, but they were in the Parish Conklin Gully. It wouldn't be an easy task, but that didn't stop the DEC.
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Local Sheriff’s Offices to face off in competition for kids’ summer camp
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – Sheriff’s Offices from around the Southern Tier, as well as New York State, will participate in the “Sheriff’s Showdown” later this week to help send kids to camp over the summer. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey joined 18 News to […]
PHOTOS: The Arnot Mall then & now
Since its opening in the late-1960s, the Arnot Mall in Horseheads has seen a lifetime of change.
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
tompkinsweekly.com
Supply chain issues affecting T-burg businesses
Carol VanDerzee didn’t want to have to cut dishes from the menu at the Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. But when the global supply chain crisis reached the door of her folksy American diner, VanDerzee was forced to make difficult decisions. Nearly everything the restaurant needs — from dishes to food — is either unavailable, more expensive or both.
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0