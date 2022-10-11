Read full article on original website
Todd Gregory Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Gregory Allen, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 12, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Allen and Jacqueline Sweet. He worked in maintenance at Kraft Maid...
Joseph J. Jackubek, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Jackubek, 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Warren, Ohio. Joseph “Joe” was born on March 25, 1938 in Struthers, Ohio, to his parents Joseph Vincent Jackubek Jr. and Mary Slatsky.
Bradley T. Boerio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio. He was a lifelong area resident and...
Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.
Harry G. “Bud” McKelvey, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. “Bud” McKelvey, 80, of Hermitage, passed away with family at his side early Friday morning, October 14, 2022, in O’Brien Memorial Home, Masury, Ohio. Mr. McKelvey was born January 1, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Harry G....
Olga B. Hoffman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga B Hoffman, 94, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 while in hospice care at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Ernest and Maria Battistoli. Following her graduation from East Bethlehem High School, she attended the University of...
Eleanor Ruth Cesene, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Ruth Cesene, 90, of Girard, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Aventura at Assumption Village in North Lima where she resided for the past 2 ½ years. Eleanor was born July 8, 1932, in Girard, a daughter to John and...
Walter N. Thompson, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter N. Thompson, 81, formerly of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, October 10, 2022 at his home. Mr. Thompson was born April 9, 1941 in East Liverpool, a son of the late David W. and Lois (Warrick) Thompson and had lived his whole life in the area.
Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
Andy L. Anderson, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andy L. Anderson, age 53 passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born May 9, 1969, to Harold Anderson and Mary Lalli. Everyone who knew Andy, knew he had a hard life. He lived through things that only God could have helped him through. He was a strong person with a big heart. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to lend a hand. He loved his family, Cleveland Browns, Metallica, and his beer.
Linda K. Gabler, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center. She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon. Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went...
James “Jody” Arthur McCulloh, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jody, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan. He was born September 19, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Norma Jean (Hightower) and James McCulloh, Sr. He graduated from the prestigious Cardinal Mooney High School in 1975. He...
Betty Dooms, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Dooms, 98, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away in the comfort of her home, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on November 10, 1923, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Ruth (Elerby) White. Betty was a graduate of Sharon High School...
Delores R. Westover, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores R. Westover, 82, of Girard, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born February 10, 1940 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Blair and Dorothy (Heeter) McAnich. Delores had...
Josephine Gabanyic, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Wroblewski Gabanyic, 78, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Josephine was born November 16, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Edmond Walter and Elizabeth Tristana Wroblewski. She was raised on the city’s north side and...
Cheryl L. Moyer, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl L. Moyer, 62, of Sharon, passed away Friday October 7, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, 97, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Virginia (Ginny) was born to John and Frances (Knouse) Juvancic on April 23, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. Ginny grew up in the City’s Avon Park Area, along with her three older brothers; John, Raymond and Richard.
Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTibutes) – Mary Elizabeth Greenlee, 74, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. She was born September 29, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Omar Greenlee and Margaret Lee Fleming Greenlee. As a toddler, Mary moved with family to...
Maxine D. Failor, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Maxine D. Failor, age 89, of Enon Valley, died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at at her home in Enon Valley. She was born on February 9, 1933, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Albert and Emma Greenawald Lambright. Maxine was a...
Lois L. Whelchel, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois L. Whelchel passed away on Monday, October 10, at 85 years of age, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown. Lois was born March 14, 1937 in Salem, a daughter of Donald and Virginia Venn Beardsley. She had various careers. She drove semi with...
