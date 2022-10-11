Read full article on original website
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
Texas sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were victims of a crime
Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar has certified that the group of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were victims of a crime, qualifying them to obtain a visa.
Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will go to...
Battle rapper Tsu Surf facing federal racketeering charges
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a...
