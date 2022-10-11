ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will go to...
POTUS
KRQE News 13

Battle rapper Tsu Surf facing federal racketeering charges

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy