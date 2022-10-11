Polk County Commissioners approve letter supporting “No-Build Alternative” to planned Highway 9 widening

Read full article on original website
my40.tv
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
my40.tv
Flooding fix: $2.3 million grant to be used to raise height of Transylvania County road
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County leaders plan to use millions in grant money to address a frequently flooded road in the Little River community. “It will help us to raise an area that currently floods probably six, seven, eight times a year, depending on the weather,” Transylvania County Manager Jaime Laughter said.
FOX Carolina
Pendleton residents speak out against new development proposal
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A development proposal in Pendleton has residents upset. The small town just outside Clemson has seen significant residential growth over the last few years. But this new project isn’t sitting too well with some neighbors. Most of these residents who spoke at Thursday nights...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
my40.tv
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Parks and Rec to hold public meeting to renew Gibson Park
Community invited to share ideas on Master Plan, playground. COLUMBUS––On Tuesday, October 25, a public meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Stearns Gym regarding Gibson Park in Columbus. The meeting will be held by Polk County Parks, Recreation and Maintenance. Polk County Parks and Rec invites...
bpr.org
Republican incumbent Clampitt faces new Democratic challenger Platt in 119 district election
New district maps enacted this year have ended one of Western North Carolina’s longest-running electoral feuds. Republican Mike Clampitt currently represents District 119. For the past five elections, he’s traded that seat with Democrat Joe Sam Queen of Haywood County – making this one of the most competitive districts in the region.
Country Club Rd. improvement project set to begin construction
A project to widen and improve a busy Spartanburg County road is set to begin construction next week.
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier
Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
spartanburg.com
Downtown Marriott Set for Upgrades as Spartanburg City Council Approves Property Sale
Downtown Spartanburg’s Marriott Hotel at 299 N Church Street is set for at least $4 million in upgrades as part of a deal approved by City Council 6-0 at their meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022. Mayor Jerome Rice was absent from the meeting. Under terms of the agreement,...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
WLOS.com
Henderson County Public Schools makes calendar change for 2023-24 year
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County school leaders vote to start the next school year two weeks earlier than state law allows. They voted to create a calendar that starts Aug. 14, 2023. "To have staff tell DPI that we are going to have a calendar that starts...
my40.tv
First phase of plastic bag regulation approved by city council
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council has approved a ban on plastic bags for curbside litter collection and says the next step is a discussion on the regulation of plastic grocery bags. It’s a multi-phase issue that’s been under discussion for months. The first phase...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County Delinquent Tax Sale – Oct. 17
The Anderson County Delinquent Property Tax Sale will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Anderson County property owners who have past due or unpaid taxes on their property, have until 5 pm, Friday, October 14 to pay the delinquent taxes on their property. After that it will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on Monday, Oct. 17. Both real estate and mobile homes will be auctioned on this date.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Head of Conserving Carolina to speak at FENCE
The Tryon Garden Club will host a presentation featuring Kieran Roe of Conserving Carolina titled “Protecting, Restoring, and Inspiring Appreciation of the Natural World in Polk County and Beyond: The Work of Conserving Carolina.” The presentation will take place at FENCE on Wednesday, Oct 19, at 5 p.m., and is open to the public.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE UNDER CLAIM OF LIEN RE: 22-SP-2 UNDER AND BY VIRTUE
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE UNDER CLAIM OF LIEN RE: 22-SP-2 UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power granted in the recorded Declarations and North Carolina law which authorize the foreclosure of the Claim of Lien filed against Gary A. Beaver by Cane Creek Ridge Homeowners Association, Inc. (hereinafter "Association"), filed September 10, 2021 and filed in Case Number 21-M-181 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court for Jackson County by power of sale and because of a failure to make timely payment of assessments and other sums due to the Association and pursuant to an Order entered by the Clerk of the Superior Court and pursuant to demand of the Association, the undersigned Trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale in the Courthouse of Jackson County, in the City of Sylvia, North Carolina, at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of October, 2022, all that certain parcel of real estate, including any undivided interest in common area and all improvements and fixtures located thereon, in Jackson County, North Carolina, more particularly described as follows: BEING THE REAL PROPERTY described in the deed recorded in Deed Book 2149, at Page 34 in Jackson County Public Registry. Tax PIN: 7661228301 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2782 Blanton Branch Road, Sylva, NC 28779 PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S) Gary A. Beaver The terms of the sale are that the property will be sold for cash to the highest bidder and a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, or Seven Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($750.00) may be required at the time of the sale. The property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "As Is, Where Is". The Trustee does not make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such conditions are expressly disclaimed. The property will be sold subject to restrictions and easements of record, any unpaid taxes, prior liens and special assessments, any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure, and any tax required to be paid by N.C.G.S. § 7A-308(a)(1). The sale will be held open for ten days for upset bids as required by law. An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007 may after receiving Notice of Sale terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the default has not been cured at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. This the 12th day of September, 2022. Sellers, Ayers, Dortch & Lyons, P.A. Trustee By: Robert C. Dortch, Jr. 32-33e.
my40.tv
American Sewing Corporation to add 12,000 square feet, new job openings
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Real signs of growth are happening at American Sewing Corporation in Sylva. The company is adding 12,000 square feet onto its facility for new equipment. American Sewing is in the final steps of getting a $60,000 building reuse grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
