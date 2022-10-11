Polk County Commissioners approve letter supporting “No-Build Alternative” to planned Highway 9 widening

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE UNDER CLAIM OF LIEN RE: 22-SP-2 UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power granted in the recorded Declarations and North Carolina law which authorize the foreclosure of the Claim of Lien filed against Gary A. Beaver by Cane Creek Ridge Homeowners Association, Inc. (hereinafter "Association"), filed September 10, 2021 and filed in Case Number 21-M-181 in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court for Jackson County by power of sale and because of a failure to make timely payment of assessments and other sums due to the Association and pursuant to an Order entered by the Clerk of the Superior Court and pursuant to demand of the Association, the undersigned Trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale in the Courthouse of Jackson County, in the City of Sylvia, North Carolina, at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of October, 2022, all that certain parcel of real estate, including any undivided interest in common area and all improvements and fixtures located thereon, in Jackson County, North Carolina, more particularly described as follows: BEING THE REAL PROPERTY described in the deed recorded in Deed Book 2149, at Page 34 in Jackson County Public Registry. Tax PIN: 7661228301 ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2782 Blanton Branch Road, Sylva, NC 28779 PRESENT RECORD OWNER(S) Gary A. Beaver The terms of the sale are that the property will be sold for cash to the highest bidder and a cash deposit not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, or Seven Hundred and Fifty Dollars ($750.00) may be required at the time of the sale. The property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "As Is, Where Is". The Trustee does not make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such conditions are expressly disclaimed. The property will be sold subject to restrictions and easements of record, any unpaid taxes, prior liens and special assessments, any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure, and any tax required to be paid by N.C.G.S. § 7A-308(a)(1). The sale will be held open for ten days for upset bids as required by law. An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007 may after receiving Notice of Sale terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the default has not been cured at the time the tenant provides notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. This the 12th day of September, 2022. Sellers, Ayers, Dortch & Lyons, P.A. Trustee By: Robert C. Dortch, Jr. 32-33e.

