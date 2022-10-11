Read full article on original website
Arkansas PBS releases schedule for election candidate debates
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) – With elections only a few weeks away, Arkansas PBS has released its list of debates featuring some of the most anticipated races on the ballot. “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates” will feature 24 candidates in nine races which will livestream on Arkansas PBS’ Youtube page and air live on Arkansas PBS beginning Monday, Oct. 17.
Missouri Department of Agriculture introduces AgriStress helpline
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Most areas of Missouri and Arkansas are dealing with severe drought conditions, and many farmers have had a stressful summer. Now there’s a new way for those farmers to get some help. The new AgriStress helpline is designed to help farmers in their time of need.
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
Arkansas awarded $145K to combat gun violence
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With crime rising in Arkansas, the Department of Justice is helping make sure the numbers go down. On Thursday, Oct. 13, U.S. Attorney Johnathan Ross announced the agency had awarded $145,767 to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods program in the Eastern District of Arkansas.
