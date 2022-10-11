The Army has sent some 200 Cold War-era M113s to Ukraine, creating unanticipated demand for replacement Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles. The U.S. Army is looking to accelerate the acquisition of new Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles, or APMVs, which it is buying to replace aging M113 armored personnel carriers and certain other vehicles that use the same core design. The service has greater than expected demand for APMVs as it transferred hundreds of M113s to Ukraine to bolster its stocks of armored vehicles in its ongoing fight against Russia.

