WELLSVILLE — There is no better time to look for and capture your first win than on Homecoming weekend. For the Lions of Wellsville, that time was on Friday. In their final home game of the regular season, in front a packed grandstand against visiting Mynderse (0-7), the Lions came out swinging in the first quarter with two quick scores to build a lead that they would hang onto all night long, making sure that their first victory of the season would remain glued together in what was a 30-6 triumph.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO