Spring Hill, FL

James A. Montgomery, 77, Little Genesee

James A. Montgomery, 77, passed away on Wednesday (October 12, 2022) at Bath VA Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Montgomery was born on September 19, 1945 in Oneonta to Alden Welsey and Edna Gertrude (Davis) Montgomery. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1966. On September 17, 1994, he married Patricia A. Mascho, who predeceased him on June 18, 2014.
LITTLE GENESEE, NY
2022 Wellsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame members inducted; Anderson, Meyers, Wixon, Lamphier honored (photo gallery and story)

The 2022 Wellsville High School Hall of Fame members, from left, Ethan Lamphier, Babe Meyers, Alyssa (Smith) Wixson and Rayanna Anderson. Photo courtesy Erica Aftuck. Wellsville High School Athletic Director Erica Aftuck and the Wellsville Hall of Fame Committee honored the Wellsville High School 2022 Wellsville Hall of Fame Class Friday night during halftime of the homecoming football game.
WELLSVILLE, NY
NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery

Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
PINE CITY, NY
NY Landquest: Angelica home for sale, see slideshow

Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.
ANGELICA, NY
Arkport student at Alfred University makes campus veterans memorial shine

In photo, at the veterans memorial are, from left: Mark Zupan, Alfred University president; Morgan; Heckman, Jamie Babcock, executive director, Capital Projects and Facility Operations; and Andrew Burlingame, military and academic coach in Alfred University’s Pamela Lavin Bernstein Center for Advising. Morgan Leibham, a first-year student at Alfred University,...
ALFRED, NY
SPCA Theme Basket Auction is tonight and tomorrow at the Wellsville High School

28th Anniversary of the SPCA’s largest fundraising event starts at 6pm tonight. Food Trucks!! Shop, support the SPCA and grab some street food!. Our 28th Annual SPCA Serving Allegany County Theme Basket Auction is right around the corner on Friday, October 14th from 6pm – 9pm and on Saturday, October 15th from 9am until 5pm. This year our location is at the Wellsville Middle/High School.
WELLSVILLE, NY
Wellsville football wins on Homecoming, Coleman, Davis with TD catches from Howard (photo gallery); B-R, C-R fall

WELLSVILLE — There is no better time to look for and capture your first win than on Homecoming weekend. For the Lions of Wellsville, that time was on Friday. In their final home game of the regular season, in front a packed grandstand against visiting Mynderse (0-7), the Lions came out swinging in the first quarter with two quick scores to build a lead that they would hang onto all night long, making sure that their first victory of the season would remain glued together in what was a 30-6 triumph.
WELLSVILLE, NY
Allegany County District Attorney Reports

Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Defendant’s Name: Eric Kaczor and Kyle Yaglowski. Charges: Assault 2nd (D felony) Proceedings: Eric Kaczor and Kyle Yaglowski were each indicted by a grand jury for an alleged fight inside of the Allegany County Jail. Yaglowski will be arraigned on the Assault 2nd charge on October 19th, while Kaczor is due back in court on October 25th. They are each facing a class D felony as a result of the alleged incident.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Wellsville Police release arrest report from lockdown at Wellsville Secondary today

Wellsville Police arrested Trenton D. Jefferds, age 19 from Wellsville, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. The charges stem from an incident at the Wellsville Secondary School, in which a school administrator observed a rifle in the front seat of a vehicle parked in a school parking lot. The administrator contacted the School Resource Officer and Jefferds was taken into custody. Jefferds was arraigned in Village Court in front of Associate Village Justice Walsh and remanded to the Allegany County Jail pending conditions brought forth by the Court.
WELLSVILLE, NY

