Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wellsvillesun.com
James A. Montgomery, 77, Little Genesee
James A. Montgomery, 77, passed away on Wednesday (October 12, 2022) at Bath VA Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Montgomery was born on September 19, 1945 in Oneonta to Alden Welsey and Edna Gertrude (Davis) Montgomery. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1963-1966. On September 17, 1994, he married Patricia A. Mascho, who predeceased him on June 18, 2014.
wellsvillesun.com
2022 Wellsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame members inducted; Anderson, Meyers, Wixon, Lamphier honored (photo gallery and story)
The 2022 Wellsville High School Hall of Fame members, from left, Ethan Lamphier, Babe Meyers, Alyssa (Smith) Wixson and Rayanna Anderson. Photo courtesy Erica Aftuck. Wellsville High School Athletic Director Erica Aftuck and the Wellsville Hall of Fame Committee honored the Wellsville High School 2022 Wellsville Hall of Fame Class Friday night during halftime of the homecoming football game.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery
Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Angelica home for sale, see slideshow
Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wellsvillesun.com
Arkport student at Alfred University makes campus veterans memorial shine
In photo, at the veterans memorial are, from left: Mark Zupan, Alfred University president; Morgan; Heckman, Jamie Babcock, executive director, Capital Projects and Facility Operations; and Andrew Burlingame, military and academic coach in Alfred University’s Pamela Lavin Bernstein Center for Advising. Morgan Leibham, a first-year student at Alfred University,...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville’s unsung hero, ‘Babe’ Meyers, a trailblazer who sparked girls sports, returns for Hall of Fame honors
As soon as the snow melted in the spring of 1975, a piece of paper was hanging outside the girls’ gym at Wellsville High School for a new sport. Varsity softball sign-ups. Valerie “Babe” Meyers saw the signup sheet and said, ‘Why not?’ She was a senior.
wellsvillesun.com
O’Grady provides the facts on the Thursday weapons arrest at Wellsville Secondary
Wellsville Chief of Police clarifies charges and addresses social media reaction. • Trenton Jefferds is a student at Wellsville Secondary School. • He parks his vehicle in a parking lot owned by the Village but leased or under the School’s control. • He took a .223 rifle to the...
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State College: Last chance to enter 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am sweepstakes
The last day to purchase tickets for the Alfred State College 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Tribute Car sweepstakes is Oct. 22. The car was donated by longtime supporter of the college Bob Couse ’74. Less than seven hundred original Trans Am Firebirds were produced. The 1969 Pontiac Firebird...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wellsvillesun.com
SPCA Theme Basket Auction is tonight and tomorrow at the Wellsville High School
28th Anniversary of the SPCA’s largest fundraising event starts at 6pm tonight. Food Trucks!! Shop, support the SPCA and grab some street food!. Our 28th Annual SPCA Serving Allegany County Theme Basket Auction is right around the corner on Friday, October 14th from 6pm – 9pm and on Saturday, October 15th from 9am until 5pm. This year our location is at the Wellsville Middle/High School.
wellsvillesun.com
Fillmore soccer teams, volleyball win; Friday sports roundup report from Chris Brooks
WELLSVILLE — One more victory separated the Eagles of Fillmore from finishing their first regular season in the Jarrett Vosburg era with the most perfect of endings. Lossless. To do that, the final obstacle that remained was the Wellsville Lions. Although the Eagles moved fast and furiously against them...
wellsvillesun.com
The historic season continues for Allegany County sports teams (photo gallery)
Thursday Roundup: Wolverines end regular season with 5th win in final 6 games in 3-0 blank of GV/Belfast to record program history; Fri/Scio, Fillmore win, Houghton and Hinsdale fight to 1-1 draw. BELMONT — Over the course of the past week on the soccer field, history was being re-written. Recently,...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville football wins on Homecoming, Coleman, Davis with TD catches from Howard (photo gallery); B-R, C-R fall
WELLSVILLE — There is no better time to look for and capture your first win than on Homecoming weekend. For the Lions of Wellsville, that time was on Friday. In their final home game of the regular season, in front a packed grandstand against visiting Mynderse (0-7), the Lions came out swinging in the first quarter with two quick scores to build a lead that they would hang onto all night long, making sure that their first victory of the season would remain glued together in what was a 30-6 triumph.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
Ian M. Jones, Assistant District Attorney prosecuting. Defendant’s Name: Eric Kaczor and Kyle Yaglowski. Charges: Assault 2nd (D felony) Proceedings: Eric Kaczor and Kyle Yaglowski were each indicted by a grand jury for an alleged fight inside of the Allegany County Jail. Yaglowski will be arraigned on the Assault 2nd charge on October 19th, while Kaczor is due back in court on October 25th. They are each facing a class D felony as a result of the alleged incident.
wellsvillesun.com
Two Allegany County residents arrested for stealing from Oramel Fire Department
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep and the New York State Police have announced the arrests of Ronda (Brundage) Kish and Marion Brundage for allegedly stealing $11,276 from the Oramel Fire Department. Ronda Kish was charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree,...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police release arrest report from lockdown at Wellsville Secondary today
Wellsville Police arrested Trenton D. Jefferds, age 19 from Wellsville, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. The charges stem from an incident at the Wellsville Secondary School, in which a school administrator observed a rifle in the front seat of a vehicle parked in a school parking lot. The administrator contacted the School Resource Officer and Jefferds was taken into custody. Jefferds was arraigned in Village Court in front of Associate Village Justice Walsh and remanded to the Allegany County Jail pending conditions brought forth by the Court.
Comments / 0