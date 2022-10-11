Tulsi Gabbard announces she is leaving the Democratic Party, invites others to join her

In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during the McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner in Manchester, N.H. Gabbard announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party. Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

Former Hawaii Congresswoman and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced early Tuesday morning on Twitter that she is leaving the Democratic Party.

In a 28-minute video posted to YouTube, a portion of which Gabbard published on Twitter, she stated that she could no longer support the Democratic Party.

Gabbard also called on “fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats” to join her in leaving the Democratic Party.

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

Gabbard is a United States Army Reserve officer and represented Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District between 2013 and 2021, according to Newsweek.

She unsuccessfully ran for president in the 2020 election and has since become a critic of President Joe Biden, per Fox News.

Why is Tulsi Gabbard leaving the Democratic Party?

In her statement, Gabbard said she is no longer a Democrat, citing “anti-white racism” and “wokeness” in the Democratic Party:

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.

What’s next for Tulsi Gabbard? Is she joining another party?

Gabbard announced she is starting a podcast called the “Tulsi Gabbard Show,” and her announcement video published this morning titled “Why I’m Leaving the Democratic Party” was her first episode.

Though she will no longer be a part of the Democratic Party, Gabbard has not announced whether she will join the Republican or any other parties, according to Fox News.