LeBron James Creates Classic Promo for Nike

By Pat Benson
 5 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James recorded an old-school advertisement for the Nike LeBron 20.

The 2022-23 NBA season will be historic for many reasons, most of which have to do with LeBron James . The Los Angeles Lakers forward is expected to pass another Lakers great, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time points leader.

Additionally, Nike and James just released the Nike LeBron 20 . Fans and sneakerheads can expect plenty of pomp and circumstance to celebrate the two major milestones for arguably the greatest basketball player of all time.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old posted a hilarious promo for his newest kicks which harkens back to the early days of viral videos. Check out James' Instagram post below.

Of course, several thoughts come to mind after watching the video. The first has to be the late-great Kobe Bryant's 2008 viral video where he seemingly jumped over a speeding Aston Martin to promote the Nike Hyperdunk.

Also, this is not the first time James has had fun in the sun to promote Nike. Way back in 2006, James had hilarious commercials where he played multiple versions of himself hanging out by the pool. There is no denying James' innate sense of humor.

Nike LeBron 20 'Time Machine'

View of the Nike LeBron 20 in the 'Time Machine' colorway.

© Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike LeBron 20 was released in the 'Time Machine' colorway (pictured above) on September 29, 2022. The shoes sold out quickly, but don't worry because several more colorways are scheduled to release over the next year.

Even better, the 'Violet Frost' colorway which James wore in the Instagram video is expected to be restocked within the next week. Fans interested in picking up the shoes can expect to pay $200 on Nike's website .

For the vast majority of people, $200 is a lot of money. However, James' 20th signature sneaker with Nike is not only historical but also a performance beast on the court. Fans read the official tech specs for the low-top model here .

What are your thoughts on James' newest video? Let us know on Twitter if it stands up to previous Nike promos. As always, stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.

