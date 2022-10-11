ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: NCT 127 discuss, perform '2 Baddies' on 'Jennifer Hudson Show'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT 127 took to the stage on The Jennifer Hudson Show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkOti_0iUQyVbS00
NCT 127 discussed and performed "2 Baddies" on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." Screenshot via The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

The K-pop group discussed and performed its song "2 Baddies" during Tuesday's episode of the talk show.

"2 Baddies" is the title track from NCT 127's album of the same same. The group released a single and music video for the song in September.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show , NCT 127 explained how "2 Baddies" expresses their ambition.

"There's a Korean name for the songs we write -- it means 'high speed,'" Mark said. "We're planning on going for our dreams and going for our goals at the highest speed we can, and it really shows our ambition."

The group then showed host Jennifer Hudson some of the "2 Baddies" dance moves.

The 2 Baddies album also features the songs "Faster," "Time Lapse," "Crash Landing," "Designer," "Gold Dust," "Black Clouds," "Playback," "Tasty," "Vitamin," "LOL (Laugh Out Loud" and "1, 2, 7 (Time Stops)."

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT, which has 23 total members.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

UPI News

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

 https://www.upi.com

