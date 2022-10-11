ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez opens up about mental health and lupus in ‘My Mind & Me’ documentary trailer

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
 5 days ago

Selena Gomez has opened up about her struggles with mental health in the first trailer for her new documentary, My Mind & Me.

The 30-year-old singer and actor said she is “grateful to be alive” in the trailer, shared on Monday 10 October, in honour of World Mental Health Day.

The Apple TV+ documentary is set to cover six years of Gomez’s life and explore her battles with mental health, lupus and her kidney transplant.

In 2015, Gomez shared she was diagnosed with lupus – a long-term, incurable condition that impacts the immune system – and in 2017, she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant.

She has also been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

In the trailer, Gomez tells herself: “Be who you are, Selena, no one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am. Being OK with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

“Let me make a promise. I am going to stop living like this. How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?” she adds.

The trailer includes footage of the Only Murders in the Building actor as a child, on tour, undergoing treatment for lupus and crying to friends.

In one clip, she says: “My whole life, since I was a kid, I’ve been working. And I don’t wanna be, like, super famous. But I do know that if I am here, that I have to use that for good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NS3ut_0iUQyOfb00
“She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labour of love,” says the documentary’s director, Alek Keshishian (Getty Images)

The Rare Beauty founder also teased a new song in the documentary trailer, in which she sings: “My mind and me, we don’t get along sometimes. And it gets hard to breathe, but I wouldn’t change my life.”

The documentary is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who also directed Madonna’s Truth or Dare documentary.

In an interview about My Mind & Me, Keshishian said: “I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc. I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too.

“She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labour of love.”

My Mind & Me will be released on 4 November 2022 on Apple TV+.

