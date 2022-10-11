Top 5 Games for NFL's Week 6 Schedule

The NFL is back and here are the five games you don't want to miss in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Week 6 of the NFL season brings plenty of intrigue with the first set of byes. Promise it gets better after Commanders-Bears on " Thursday Night Football ."

Despite being down two games and only having two matchups with winning teams, there's a lot to look forward to. Records don't mean everything, of course. The Jets and Packers are both 3-2, but that's not must-watch TV for anyone outside of those local markets. And games between two-win playoff hopefuls Jacksonville and Indianapolis, Cincinnati and New Orleans, and New England and Cleveland all carry import.

Without wasting any more time, let's dive into what you need to know about the five best games of Week 6.

(Note: All games listed in ET)

Top 5 Games of Week 6

5. Vikings vs. Dolphins, Sunday at 1 p.m.

This game cracks the list because of its potential. Tua Tagovailoa was putting up career numbers (79.6 QBR) before suffering head injuries in back-to-back games, and Teddy Bridgewater is perhaps the league's best backup — until he left Sunday's game and was put in concussion protocol as well. If one of them can return to start, this game would land much higher on the list — apologies to rookie Skylar Thompson.

4. Broncos vs. Chargers, Monday at 8:15 p.m.

The AFC West still looks like a powerhouse, even if the Broncos have disappointed so far. But they'll have another prime-time opportunity to bounce back after a narrow loss last Thursday. Both are still very much in the playoff hunt and will face each other again in Week 18.

3. Ravens vs. Giants, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Is it time to recognize that the Giants might be good under first-time head coach Brian Daboll? It's getting harder to deny after they've taken down the Packers and Titans away from the Meadowlands. Now Saquon Barkley and Co. return home to take on the AFC North-leading Ravens, who begin the week as five-point road favorites.

2. Cowboys vs. Eagles, Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

Whether Cooper Rush or Dak Prescott is under center, the Cowboys appear to be back, and this game should be thrilling. But despite all the big-name playmakers, these teams are perhaps strongest on defense, where they both rank in the top six in DVOA. Philadelphia holds a one-game lead in the NFC East, but the winner will temporarily be in first.

1. Bills vs. Chiefs, Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

If all goes well, these teams will meet again in the AFC Championship Game. They’re looking like perhaps the top two teams in the league, with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes playing at their best right now. Mahomes has won three of their four meetings, although their last meeting in a divisional playoff game for the ages was so controversial with Mahomes winning the overtime coin toss and scoring that the NFL changed its rules this offseason.