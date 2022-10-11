Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh attorneys: Eddie Smith killed Maggie & Paul, state suppressing evidence
COLLETON COUNTY (WCIV) — Defense attorneys for accused murderer Alex Murdaugh are making scandalous allegations about who they think actually killed Murdaugh's wife and son, and also accuse state prosecutors of suppressing key evidence that could potentially prove Murdaugh's innocence. The eyebrow-raising claims were made Friday from Murdaugh's lawyers...
WLTX.com
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization says it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as we move closer to November 8th. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead […]
South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
South Carolina man convicted of human trafficking
David Hayden, 53, a registered sex offender, picked up a 15-year-old girl who ran away from a group home in Lancaster County.
South Carolina man gets 6 years in prison for using fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court
PENDLETON, S.C. — A man in South Carolina pleaded guilty to using a fake COVID-19 test result in order to get out of court. According to a news release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Orin J. Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice and was sentenced to six years in prison for using a fake COVID-19 test result to get out of court.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing
There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Summerville townhomes sell for $54M; new multifamilty units planned on James Island
A newly built Summerville multifamily development is under new ownership after fetching $54 million. An affiliate of real estate development firm LyvWell Communities of Tampa, Fla., paid about $409,000 per key in early October for the 132-unit Chamberlain Pines Townhomes at 1060 Orangeburg Road, according to Dorchester County land records.
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
Millions in grant money given to Lowcountry victims services groups
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- 40 grants given to 30 organizations across the Lowcountry amounted to $9.9 million in funds that will help crime victims. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson presented the grants to multiple law enforcement agencies and victims services groups in North Charleston. “They do it because they are passionate, they care and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 rural health care projects in South Carolina awarded over $6.27 million in federal grants
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding South Carolina more than $6 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural areas around the state. The $6,276,787 in funds are part of the $110 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program....
Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
47,000 more in South Carolina to gain access to affordable healthcare after 'glitch' corrected
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolinians who previously did not qualify for healthcare coverage in the open market will have the option this enrollment period. This change comes after the IRS said it fixed what it called a glitch in the program relating to family coverage. “For all...
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
Comments / 0