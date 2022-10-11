ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harleyville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization says it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as we move closer to November 8th. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina Election Commission explains ‘extremely rare’ cause of Horry County ballot error

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Election Commission explained that the “extremely rare” error that caused Horry County republicans to receive democratic ballots in the June primary runoff “was caused by a network drop while the Horry County [data] file was processing.” The letter, dated Oct. 7, was sent to Horry County Council […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Harleyville, SC
Orangeburg, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing

There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
CHARLESTON, SC
Brad Hutto
WCBD Count on 2

William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Almost 700 incorrect ballots mailed to South Carolina voters

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Almost 700 incorrect absentee ballots were mailed to voters in Spartanburg County. According to Spartanburg County, a vendor used by the Spartanburg County Voter Registration and Elections Office to print and mail the ballots made an error. The error occurred when the file was being prepared by the vendor for […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
CHARLESTON, SC
