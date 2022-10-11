ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Owl trapped in chicken coop rescued in Rutherford County

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nO2an_0iUQxbz900

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews were in for a real hoot on Monday after they were called to make a unique rescue in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Fire Rescue alongside, the TWRA, were called to the Woods Ridge area to assist in the rescue of an owl who was trapped in a net over a chicken coop.

Pets of the Week for October 11, 2022
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00geka_0iUQxbz900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vw1D_0iUQxbz900

The entrapped bird was carefully freed from the net with the help of firefighters Jerrod Clanton and Kyle Spicer, who were guided by TWRA’s Matt Brian in the rescue.

Clanton said the rescue came as a surprise, but as a firefighter, he never knows what calls he will be dispatched to.

“As a firefighter, you never know what your day is going to look like,” said Clanton, “but I sure never expected to participate in an owl rescue when I reported for work this morning.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Crews say the owl was released in a safe location and took flight away from the scene with no issues.

No chickens or ducks were harmed in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Franklin Co. man at center of Silver Alert found safe

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 65-year-old man reported missing in Franklin County on Saturday has been found safe, according to authorities. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported 65-year-old Forrest H. McCullough II had last been seen in Tullahoma. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford County, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
County
Rutherford County, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Government
Rutherford County, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSMV

What is a Red Flag Warning?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Red Flag Warning is also known as a Fire Weather Warning. It’s when we have a mix of the perfect conditions of warm temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Today, much of the Midstate is under a Red Flag Warning. We haven’t had...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
KSNB Local4

Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV....
MURFREESBORO, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 alleged shoplifters reportedly broke wine bottles, tossed cookies at a Tennessee Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two alleged shoplifters reportedly caused a scene at a Tennessee Walmart store by breaking wine bottles and tossing cookies, officials say. According to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department, officers were called out to a Walmart store after reports of two alleged shoplifters causing a disturbance by breaking bottles of wine and throwing Halloween cookies on Monday.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Coop#Owl#Twra#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

48K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy