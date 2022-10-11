Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's How Cardano Network Has Changed Since Vasil: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Now Prefers Bitcoin to Real-Estate, Here’s Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Investor Loses to Giveaway Scam, Here's Surprising Amount Lost
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
“Amazon SHIB Burner” About to Catch Up with September Burns: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
572 Million XRP Transferred As Coin Loses $0.5 Level
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Goldman Sachs warns UK set for ‘more significant’ recession after Truss tax U-turn
Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Britain’s recession to be more than twice as deep as previously expected after Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax.The investment bank said rising interest rates will also play a part in the downturn though it expects the Bank of England (BoE)to be more reserved than earlier predicted.The BoE expects Britain to enter recession in the fourth quarter of 2022 and stay there for more than one year. Goldman Sachs has warned that the impact of recent developments in Britain’s fraught political sphere will plunge the economy lower...
u.today
Casper (CSPR) Rallies for 14% in Last 24 Hours, Here's Main Reason Why
The live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification has been showing impressive results in terms of market performance as its underlying token CSPR reaches the first place on the market in terms of profitability among the 100 biggest digital assets in the crypto industry. How does CSPR work?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
Ethereum Whales Selling Their Holdings, but You Should Not Worry
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Are NFTs Dead? NFT Trading Volume Sinks to 16-Month Lows
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Gains 1,000+ New Holders Within One Day, Reaching New ATH: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Eternity Reaches Massive Milestone, Ripple Partner Makes Next Big Step, SHIB’s Performance Indicates “Brutal” Bear Market: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today helps you keep an eye on the latest updates in the industry. Check out the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Eternity game reaches massive milestone one week after launch. The Shiba Eternity game found great popularity among Android users. One week after its release, the...
u.today
Tron CEO Believes Crypto Will Return to China, Here's Why
In the most recent Bloomberg interview, Emily Chang and Tron CEO Justin Sun discussed the most recent events in the cryptocurrency industry, including the acquisition of Celcius assets and a potential return to China after the global cryptocurrency industry crackdown. According to Sun, it is one of the best times...
u.today
Polygon Co-founder: Blockchains Do Not Solve Any New Problems
Sandeep Nailwal debunked one of the most toxic narratives of adamant blockchain sceptics: the Web3 revolution is not designed to solve "new" problems only. No "imaginary" use cases for blockchains: Sandeep Nailwal. Today, Oct. 15, 2022, the Polygon (MATIC) founder took to Twitter to share his views on the way...
u.today
"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author: Bitcoin May Protect You as Economy Crashes, Markets Go Bust
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano: Community Makes Stunning Prediction on Network Growth in Next Bull Cycle
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Leads Crypto Market Recovery. What’s Behind This Rally?
The XRP price is up 5.79% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market. The Ripple-affiliated token managed to reclaim the $0.50 mark on major spot exchanges. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are also in green, adding 3.72% and 2.99%, respectively. Major cryptocurrencies experienced a sudden...
u.today
Solana (SOL) Founder on NFT Royalties: "Ambiguity Is Bad for Crypto"
Anatoly Yakovenko proposed the concept of a flexible "win-win" strategy that could change the narrative in NFT development, trading, marketing and promotion. Yakovenko has taken to Twitter with a thread on dangerous discrepancies NFT developers and entrepreneurs should address. He is sure that the segment badly needs an unambiguous royalty mechanism as an "additional revenue" tool for creators.
u.today
Justin Sun Bought Huobi Token Ahead Massive 90% Pump
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum Name Service Suddenly Spikes by 21%, Here's Main Reason
The price of the token is tailored to one of the fastest growing projects on the cryptocurrency market, which has suddenly spiked by more than 21% in the last 24 hours, making it the most profitable asset in the top 100 of the biggest digital assets in terms of capitalization in the world.
Comments / 0