Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Britain’s recession to be more than twice as deep as previously expected after Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax.The investment bank said rising interest rates will also play a part in the downturn though it expects the Bank of England (BoE)to be more reserved than earlier predicted.The BoE expects Britain to enter recession in the fourth quarter of 2022 and stay there for more than one year. Goldman Sachs has warned that the impact of recent developments in Britain’s fraught political sphere will plunge the economy lower...

ECONOMY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO