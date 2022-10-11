ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

WVU men's basketball to host Bowling Green in annual Charity Exhibition Game

The West Virginia men’s basketball team will take on Bowling Green on Friday, Oct. 28, in its annual Charity Exhibition game. This year’s matchup marks the fifth year the Mountaineers have played a charity basketball game ahead of their normal season. Last year, West Virginia played Akron and raised $12,932 in donations.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Football vs. Baylor 10/13

Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU drops 3-2 heartbreaker to Iowa State after winning first two sets

The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team lost an absolute heartbreaker, dropping another match 3-2 to the Iowa State Cyclones at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa after taking the first two sets on Wednesday. The Mountaineers (6-11, 0-5 Big 12) were once again on the precipice of victory...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Where to eat in Morgantown for Fall Family Weekend

This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Fall Family activities to do this weekend

This weekend is Fall Family Weekend at WVU, and there's plenty to do on and near campus. Students and their loved ones can get a good-natured Mountaineer welcome, watch the basketball season kick off, go on an outdoor activity with WV Adventure, or grab a variety of good eats. They can also explore what Morgantown has to offer, such as the farmer's market and Arts Walk on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

PHOTOS | International Street Fest showcases global culture in Morgantown

Dozens of community members gathered Saturday for the return of the annual International Street Festival on High Street. Musicians played and people danced as a variety of WVU’s international student organizations sold food traditional to their respective cultures. The festival, sponsored by WVU’s Office of Global Affairs, also marked...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Day and Night Milk Shake

Luke Morgan is the opinion editor at the Daily Athenaeum. He is a junior English major from Charleston, WV. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Parents Club keeps families close during event-filled weekend

Lisa Hanselman had two children enrolled as students at WVU. Like many other parents, she had questions and concerns about her children moving away from home. Now, as the director of the WVU Parents Club, Hanselman uses her experience to help families of new university students adjust to having a child away from home.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Glimpse into space: WVU Planetarium sells out family shows this weekend

For more than three decades, the WVU Planetarium has allowed the campus community to explore the stars through a variety of shows. Located on the PL Floor of White Hall on the University’s downtown campus, the planetarium welcomes thousands of visitors each year, ranging from elementary school field trips to students and their families.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Your browser does not support the audio element. Courtney is joined by Maggie von Dolteren, Prevention Education Specialist with Title IX, to discuss the basics of domestic violence, the different events going on around campus and Morgantown in the month of October, and to dispel some common misconceptions that people have on the topic. For more information on the RDVIC events, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RDVIC.org.
MORGANTOWN, WV

