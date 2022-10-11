Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's basketball to host Bowling Green in annual Charity Exhibition Game
The West Virginia men’s basketball team will take on Bowling Green on Friday, Oct. 28, in its annual Charity Exhibition game. This year’s matchup marks the fifth year the Mountaineers have played a charity basketball game ahead of their normal season. Last year, West Virginia played Akron and raised $12,932 in donations.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU men's soccer takes 3-0 victory over Lehigh in final non conference match
The West Virginia Mountaineers men’s soccer team is now on a winning streak, taking a 3-0 home win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday for their second straight win. West Virginia is now 4-6-2 (1-1-2 Sun Belt) after starting 2-6-2, as the the Mountain Hawks fall to 3-6-2 (2-2-1 Patriot League).
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Football vs. Baylor 10/13
Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU drops 3-2 heartbreaker to Iowa State after winning first two sets
The West Virginia Mountaineers volleyball team lost an absolute heartbreaker, dropping another match 3-2 to the Iowa State Cyclones at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa after taking the first two sets on Wednesday. The Mountaineers (6-11, 0-5 Big 12) were once again on the precipice of victory...
Daily Athenaeum
Where to eat in Morgantown for Fall Family Weekend
This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
Daily Athenaeum
Fall Family activities to do this weekend
This weekend is Fall Family Weekend at WVU, and there's plenty to do on and near campus. Students and their loved ones can get a good-natured Mountaineer welcome, watch the basketball season kick off, go on an outdoor activity with WV Adventure, or grab a variety of good eats. They can also explore what Morgantown has to offer, such as the farmer's market and Arts Walk on Saturday.
Daily Athenaeum
PHOTOS | International Street Fest showcases global culture in Morgantown
Dozens of community members gathered Saturday for the return of the annual International Street Festival on High Street. Musicians played and people danced as a variety of WVU’s international student organizations sold food traditional to their respective cultures. The festival, sponsored by WVU’s Office of Global Affairs, also marked...
Daily Athenaeum
Day and Night Milk Shake
Luke Morgan is the opinion editor at the Daily Athenaeum. He is a junior English major from Charleston, WV. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Parents Club keeps families close during event-filled weekend
Lisa Hanselman had two children enrolled as students at WVU. Like many other parents, she had questions and concerns about her children moving away from home. Now, as the director of the WVU Parents Club, Hanselman uses her experience to help families of new university students adjust to having a child away from home.
Daily Athenaeum
Fall Family Weekend, news updates, and what's going on around Morgantown this weekend
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, Maddie and Lauren have news about the body found at Cooper's Rock, a campus abortion ban protest, hot water for Rex Orange County, plus men's soccer and volleyball have big games this weekend, everything Fall Family Weekend, and lots more!
Daily Athenaeum
Glimpse into space: WVU Planetarium sells out family shows this weekend
For more than three decades, the WVU Planetarium has allowed the campus community to explore the stars through a variety of shows. Located on the PL Floor of White Hall on the University’s downtown campus, the planetarium welcomes thousands of visitors each year, ranging from elementary school field trips to students and their families.
Daily Athenaeum
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Your browser does not support the audio element. Courtney is joined by Maggie von Dolteren, Prevention Education Specialist with Title IX, to discuss the basics of domestic violence, the different events going on around campus and Morgantown in the month of October, and to dispel some common misconceptions that people have on the topic. For more information on the RDVIC events, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RDVIC.org.
