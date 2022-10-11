Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police dealing with officer shortage as marathon preps in full swing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday was a historical day for the Columbus Division of Police, as it was the first time ever that CPD swore in ten new lateral transfer officers from other Ohio police departments. “Anytime we get new officers that are trained and ready to go then...
WSYX ABC6
Heat the Town volunteers help struggling homeowners with furnace maintenance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With cooler temperatures setting in, most of us are starting to think about turning on the furnace — or perhaps we have already. On Saturday morning, volunteers came together for a “Heat the Town” event so that homeowners in need could get their heating systems ready for winter.
WSYX ABC6
Prices may go up and jobs may be slashed with huge supermarket merger, experts say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kroger said it will work to lower prices for customers if a huge merger with the Albertsons chain is approved. But one Central Ohio expert said that not only may prices go up, but jobs may be slashed if the nation’s two largest traditional grocery chains merge.
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
WSYX ABC6
Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
WSYX ABC6
Flash floods increase in Franklin County; FEMA says claims outside of flood zones double
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Franklin County continue to recover more than a month after flash floods destroyed their belongings, portions of their home and peace of mind. Aleesha Smith contacted ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers last month to say she was left with $40,000 in damages.
WSYX ABC6
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
WSYX ABC6
Program trains women of color to be women of tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
WSYX ABC6
Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle closed Friday due to staff shortages, flu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The flu season is off to an early start and it's already having an impact on schools. Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle is closed Friday due to staff shortages and the flu. The principal said classes are expected to resume on Monday.
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
WSYX ABC6
Shortage of mental health care providers inspires bill being introduced Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One in five people suffers from some sort of mental health issue. That's the case around the country and in Ohio, and some say there isn't enough help to go around, especially since the pandemic began in 2020. A bill being introduced at the Ohio...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead, 2 injured in northeast Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died, and two others were injured in a crash overnight in northeast Columbus. Police said a car flipped over on its top around 1:35 a.m. near Morse Road and Sunbury Road. One person died in the crash, police said. Medics took a person...
WSYX ABC6
Hope's Boutique caters to women battling cancer and helps restore self-esteem
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Columbus boutique is giving cancer survivors happiness and hope. Kim Williams, assistant manager at Hope's Boutique, joins Good Day Columbus to talk more about the non-profit. The online store offers a variety of merchandise including hats, wig...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State holds No. 2 spot during bye week in AP poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes did not take the field this weekend but remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll. Ohio State is on a bye week and will return to The Shoe next weekend to host Iowa. Tennessee rose to No. 3 after...
WSYX ABC6
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
WSYX ABC6
'Prayers have to be put into action' Columbus pastor says after 2 teen homicides
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The community is mourning two teens shot and killed in just three days this week. At Wedgewood Apartments Wednesday evening, 13-year-old Sinzay Reed was gunned down just before 6 p.m. Reed is the 17th homicide of a person under the age of 18. CPD said...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
WSYX ABC6
Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
WSYX ABC6
Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
