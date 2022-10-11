ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Columbus, OH
City
Marysville, OH
County
Fayette County, OH
State
Ohio State
Fayette County, OH
Government
WSYX ABC6

Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Program trains women of color to be women of tech

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween Fashion Show to showcase seven Costume Couture Designers

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This HighBall Halloween you are what you wear. This year's Costume Couture Fashion show features seven designers. Executive Director of the Short North Alliance and Betsy Pandora and Designers Shiree Houf and Que Jones join Good Day Columbus. To purchase tickets for HighBall Halloween click...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 2 injured in northeast Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died, and two others were injured in a crash overnight in northeast Columbus. Police said a car flipped over on its top around 1:35 a.m. near Morse Road and Sunbury Road. One person died in the crash, police said. Medics took a person...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ohio Statehouse#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lg Ev#Lg Energy Solution#East Liberty#U S Route 35
WSYX ABC6

Hope's Boutique caters to women battling cancer and helps restore self-esteem

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a Columbus boutique is giving cancer survivors happiness and hope. Kim Williams, assistant manager at Hope's Boutique, joins Good Day Columbus to talk more about the non-profit. The online store offers a variety of merchandise including hats, wig...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State holds No. 2 spot during bye week in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes did not take the field this weekend but remained at No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll. Ohio State is on a bye week and will return to The Shoe next weekend to host Iowa. Tennessee rose to No. 3 after...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Gardening: Darby Creek Nursery fall open house this weekend

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for the big fall weekend at Darby Creek Nursery!. Good Day Gardening | Best time to prune perennial plants in the fall. This weekend's open house will be held at the nursery, located at 6368 Scioto Darby Road in Hilliard, Ohio. Saturday, October...
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old shot at east Columbus club dies from injuries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl who was shot inside an east Columbus club last month has died from her injuries this morning. Khaterra Griffin, who was referred to as the 17-year-old victim in all previous reporting, was shot and critically injured at The Queen Of Hearts Pub on East Livingston Avenue on Sept. 25.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Barrel & Boar to be featured in 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — 614 Magazine's Burger and Beer Week starts Monday. Several Columbus restaurants are offering specials including Barrel & Boar Gastropubs. Executive Chef David Tetzloff and the Director of Operations Jason Woffenden join Good Day Columbus to talk delicious burgers. Burger & Beer Week runs from October...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy