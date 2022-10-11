ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Trespassing complaint brings drug, gun charges for Mayfield couple

A trespassing complaint ended with drug and gun charges for a Mayfield couple. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the complaint at 1 pm on Thursday near the Mayfield Creek between KY 58 and KY 464. Two people, identified as 29-year-old Sarah Atkins and 30-year-old Jacob Atkins,...
MAYFIELD, KY
recordpatriot.com

Indictment amended in Pierce's death

EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

1 dead after shooting in Cape

A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Police name suspect in Carbondale shots-fired incident

CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department has named a 60-year-old man as a suspect in a shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle on Tuesday. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets in Carbondale, Illinois. When they arrived, officers learned that someone had fired a gun in the 500 block of East Willow Street before leaving the scene.
CARBONDALE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Cape Girardeau homicide prompts Major Case Squad response

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau at about 5:52 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15. Contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department if you have any information. 573-335-6621 (business line) 573-339-6313 (anonymous line)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

2 adults, 2 children injured in Graves County crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday in Graves County. It happened about 5:17 p.m. on US 45 North at Hickory Road. Deputies found 67-year-old Debra Malone, of Mayfield, still inside her vehicle. She had been trying to cross US 45 North from Poultry Road to Hickory Road, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash

A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14

The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West

Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect

With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Heartland Sports @...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

