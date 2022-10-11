CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department has named a 60-year-old man as a suspect in a shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle on Tuesday. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets in Carbondale, Illinois. When they arrived, officers learned that someone had fired a gun in the 500 block of East Willow Street before leaving the scene.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO