Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
BBQ on the River is in full swing! Officers will be roving the area and doing their part keep everyone safe.deacon920Paducah, KY
The Marshall County Sheriff’s office and Benton Police is now equipped with sensory bagsdeacon920Marshall County, KY
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole on Mondaydeacon920Paducah, KY
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
Trespassing complaint brings drug, gun charges for Mayfield couple
A trespassing complaint ended with drug and gun charges for a Mayfield couple. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the complaint at 1 pm on Thursday near the Mayfield Creek between KY 58 and KY 464. Two people, identified as 29-year-old Sarah Atkins and 30-year-old Jacob Atkins,...
Minn. fugitive wanted for child abduction arrested in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive involved in a recent child abduction out of Minnesota was arrested in Fulton County on Friday, Oct. 14. According to the Fulton Police Department, Deanna Konz, who was wanted on two counts of Depriving Custody and Parent Rights, was arrested during a traffic stop.
Indictment amended in Pierce's death
EDWARDSVILLE – An amended indictment was issued Thursday against a St. Louis man accused of killing Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr. last year on the McKinley Bridge. Caleb L. Campbell, 23, of St. Louis, was the subject of an amended indictment last week for first degree murder, a...
Graves County residents near KY 408 warned of spreading field fire
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Department are notifying residents near KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading toward homes. KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West...
1 dead after shooting in Cape
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
Police name suspect in Carbondale shots-fired incident
CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department has named a 60-year-old man as a suspect in a shots-fired incident that damaged a vehicle on Tuesday. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Willow and North Wall streets in Carbondale, Illinois. When they arrived, officers learned that someone had fired a gun in the 500 block of East Willow Street before leaving the scene.
Cape Girardeau homicide prompts Major Case Squad response
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau at about 5:52 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15. Contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department if you have any information. 573-335-6621 (business line) 573-339-6313 (anonymous line)
Murray man who pepper-sprayed police, protesters in 2020 to face no prison time
A Murray man who pepper-sprayed protesters and police officers during a 2020 protest against police brutality and racism will face no prison time as a part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Prosecution struck a deal with 55-year-old David Frymire in August to remove three felony charges of assaulting police...
Shooting in Cape Girardeau, Mo., leaves one dead
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain streets. On October 15, police responded to shots fired at approximately 5:52 p.m. On the scene, they discovered...
2 adults, 2 children injured in Graves County crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash Thursday in Graves County. It happened about 5:17 p.m. on US 45 North at Hickory Road. Deputies found 67-year-old Debra Malone, of Mayfield, still inside her vehicle. She had been trying to cross US 45 North from Poultry Road to Hickory Road, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties
Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
Kentucky man accused of illegal caviar sell
A man is being charged with the conspiracy to sell shovelnose sturgeon and roe that were taken in violation of Kentucky law.
Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash
A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
SEMI crash cleared at KY 94 near Kentucky-Tennessee border in Fulton County, Ky.
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department reports a SEMI crash that was blocking KY 94 near the KY-TN State Line in Fulton County has been cleared. This crash near the 2 mile marker in Kentucky involved an overturned grain truck and a passenger vehicle. The...
Heartland News at 9 headlines 10/14
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms.
Trial Date Set For Trigg County Infant Murder Suspect
With mediation an ineffective option, a jury trial date has been set for Shaylynn Curtis — a Trigg County woman charged with both murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of her infant son. During a Wednesday pretrial conference in Trigg County Circuit Court, Judge Jamus Redd,...
Two charged in drug bust in McCracken County
Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening.
Benton, Ky. man arrested after detectives find more than 1 lb. of meth during traffic stop
McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening. Low water in the Mississippi brought herds of people out to Tower Rock Natural area near Wittenburg, Missouri.
