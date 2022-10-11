Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Moving. But Their New Neighbors Would Prefer That They Stay Put.
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first moved to Southern California, Tyler Perry put them up in a mansion of his in Beverly Hills. From there, the couple relocated to the Montecito, a tony neighborhood in SoCal’s vaunted Santa Barbara County. Now, it seems that Harry and Meghan are...
A former palace insider said Meghan Markle believed she would be 'the Beyoncé of the UK,' new book claims
The Times of London published an excerpt from Valentine Low's upcoming book, "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." A palace insider told Low they believed Meghan Markle thought she'd be the "Beyonce of the UK." Another excerpt claimed that Markle threatened to break up with Prince Harry if he...
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-Word Remark After Giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frogmore Cottage — Book
According to Katie Nicholl's new book, Queen Elizabeth told her cousin she hoped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'respect' Frogmore Cottage and all she sacrificed to give it to them.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Meghan Markle Was ‘Obsessed’ With Persuading Palace to Deny Kate Middleton Feud, Author Says
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' about setting the record straight about making Kate Middleton cry before her wedding.
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims
Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle. There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks. Instead,...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wanted a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle, But Got Frogmore Instead, Royal Author Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't quite get the palatial home they had their eye on while they were working royals, writes Katie Nicholl in her book The New Royals (opens in new tab). Apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hoping for a "suite of apartments at Windsor...
Prince Harry's Theory Royals Were Jealous of Meghan Slammed by Biographer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were both viewed as bullies by their staff and the theory the royals were jealous of Meghan is "risible," according to a royal author. Valentine Low's new book Courtiers charts the breakdown of relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the staff that Meghan was famously accused of bullying in an internal email sent by Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf in October 2018. Meghan denied the allegation.
Popculture
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Move to Exclusive LA Neighborhood Hits Major Snag
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been planning to move to a different neighborhood in the Los Angeles area, but their potential neighbors don't seem to like the idea. According to a report by TMZ, the royal couple are trying to move from their current home in Montecito, California to an exclusive community within Santa Barbara known as Hope Ranch. However, sources at the Hope Ranch Homeowners Association (HOA) say that some would rather prevent it.
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert
When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
Royal Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Using HRH Titles Again Isn’t ‘Impossible’
Katie Nicholl says it's not 'impossible' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to regain use of their HRH titles (His/Her Royal Highness), however, it'd require a '360-turn.'
Funeral Attendee Shares How Prince Harry Reassured Meghan Markle During The Service
It's no secret that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, hasn't had the easiest time adapting to life in the royal family. From the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Meghan has endured ups and downs with her royal in-laws (via Us Weekly). The strain in the relationship between the royals and the Sussexes showed in King Charles III's statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. He stated, "I want ... to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas." Many considered this a vague topic and were confused why he chose not to call them by their titles.
TMZ.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dance Up a Storm at Jack Johnson Concert
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are softies for soft rock ... hitting up a Jack Johnson concert!. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched Jack do his thing Wednesday night at the Santa Barbara Bowl, an outdoor venue that was packed. They weren't exactly just part of the crowd ... they watched the show from a special section cordoned off from the masses, with 10 other folks.
Inside Prince William And Meghan Markle's Relationship
Prince William and Meghan Markle were first introduced in 2016 after Prince Harry made a point of making sure his older brother met the woman he already knew he wanted to marry. It's been noted that Markle expected William to ask her many questions and to work through her history. Still, by all accounts, he was happy to finally meet the woman making Harry so happy (via Elle).
Tyler Perry Explains Why He Lent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle His Home After ‘Megxit’
The actor, producer and director Tyler Perry has revealed why he lent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle his Southern Californian home when the couple first moved to America in 2020 after they left their senior roles within the royal family. Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on NBC’s Today Wednesday, Perry said: “Yes, it was a very difficult time for them. What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love. These two people love each other. They found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.” Perry, whose new movie is A Jazzman’s Blues, added: “If I don’t have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it—that’s really amazing.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Prince Harry Is Reportedly Working on a Last-Minute Memoir Chapter & It Could Finally Put an End to All the Feud Speculation
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a lot on their plates over the next six months. They are gearing up for their Netflix docuseries debut, reportedly premiering in December, and Harry is possibly making last-minute edits on his memoir, which will be published in 2023.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, And Royal Family Are Warring Through Portraits, Expert Claims
Life in the British royal family is, by nature, rife with subtle procedures, protocols, ideas of decorum, and ways of silently conveying emotions. Tiny details offer a lot of details for tabloids – and maybe even family members – to analyze. So, when the royal family shared a portrait, and Harry and Meghan shared one of their own soon after, experts say there’s a lot of meaning to this.
Tyla
