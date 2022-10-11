Read full article on original website
Toonz Media Group & China Bridge Content Partner for Comedy
Toonz Media Group has teamed with China Bridge Content for the original animated comedy series Peaches & Creaminal. For 6- to 9-year-olds, the show centers on an outspoken 8-year-old girl who travels the world with her very large talking bulldog. Every time they arrive in a new country, Creaminal’s lack of impulse control gets them into playful trouble.
Channel 4 Renews Come Dine With Me: The Professionals
The Come Dine With Me spin-off Come Dine With Me: The Professionals has been given a second-season order by Channel 4. Come Dine With Me: The Professionals sees teams of professional chefs and restaurateurs take each other on in a bid to be crowned the best independent restaurant in their area. The show will return for a second 20×1-hour season.
Wildflame Productions Appoints Head of Development
Wales-based factual indie Wildflame Productions has promoted Connie Fisher to head of development. Fisher will lead the company’s push to expand its partnerships with international broadcasters worldwide and build on its existing success in the U.K. She has worked at Wildflame since 2016 as a development executive. During her...
Dave Conlon & Michael McGuigan Launch Shadow Pine Studios
Dave Conlon and Michael McGuigan have set up Shadow Pine Studios, having acquired the assets of Breakthrough Entertainment and its affiliates. The acquisition sees Shadow Pine Studios consolidate Breakthrough Entertainment’s content library and production capabilities in coordination with Eggplant’s group of companies, which includes Eggplant Picture & Sound and Eggplant Music & Sound.
MIPCOM Spotlight: Red Arrow Studios International
Among the shows that Red Arrow Studios International will present at MIPCOM are a pair of reality formats, as well as the scripted comedy-drama Kid Sister. “Kid Sister is a hilarious and deeply personal coming-of-age comedy-drama about Lulu, a young Jewish woman in her prime whose family thinks she is careening toward ‘spinsterhood,’” says Tim Gerhartz, managing director of Red Arrow Studios International.
SPI Brings Two More FilmBox Channels into the Middle East
SPI International/FilmBox and Emirates-based Etisalat have struck a carriage agreement to introduce the two new specialized FilmBox channels to subscribers in the Middle East. FilmBox Action offers action entertainment with a slate of thrillers, Westerns, horror, sci-fi and disaster films. FilmBox Family presents popular series, family movies, cartoons and educational programming geared toward general audiences, providing entertainment for the whole family.
Billy the Cowboy Hamster Set for Tiny Pop
Dandelooo has sealed a deal with the free-to-air U.K. channel Tiny Pop for Billy the Cowboy Hamster. Targeted at 4- to 7-year-olds, Billy the Cowboy Hamster is based on the series of seven books by Dutch author and illustrator Catharina Valckx. The preschool show is set to premiere exclusively on U.K. free TV in May 2023.
TV Latina Festival Spotlights Content Distribution Business
Calinos Entertainment’s José Luis Gascue, All3Media International’s Yari Torres, Global Agency’s Iván Sánchez and Dori Media Distribution Argentina’s María Pérez Campi are on board for the TV Latina Festival, to be held November 7 to 10. More than two years ago,...
Netflix Reveals New Details for Ad-Supported Plan
Netflix’s lower-priced ad-supported plan, Basic with Ads, is launching in November for $6.99 a month. The new plan will become available on November 3 in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. It continues to feature a wide variety of shows and movies and personalized viewing experience and will be available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices, with subscribers able to change or cancel at any time.
LEONINE Studios Invests in Toon2Tango
LEONINE Holding has purchased a 25.1 percent share in Toon2Tango, the kids’ and family entertainment venture founded by Hans Ulrich Stoef and Jo Daris. With the transaction, LEONINE Studios adds the development and production of new IP in animation and live action to its existing distribution channels in the children’s and family segments.
Frida Kahlo Doc Series Sells to Nat Geo LatAm
BBC Studios has licensed the documentary series Frida (w.t.) to National Geographic in Latin America. From BAFTA Award-winning Rogan Productions, the three-part doc uncovers the unknown aspects of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo’s life and work. The series explores the impact of her epic love affair with fellow artist Diego...
2022 Panda Awards Winner Revealed
The winners of Wildscreen’s 2022 Panda Awards have been unveiled, with My Garden of a Thousand Bees leading the pack with four wins. Following wildlife filmmaker Martin Dohrn as he explores the secret lives of over 60 species of bees in his own backyard, My Garden of a Thousand Bees took home the Plimsoll Golden Panda. It also won the deluxe editing, CVP producer/director and behavior awards.
Gary Lico Retiring, Forensic Files Up for International Distribution
Longtime programmer, producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and TV distributor Gary Lico has announced his retirement by June 2023. Lico’s 50-year career has included U.S. syndication and cable distribution (Sony Pictures Television), research and programming (Katz Media), host and producer of a successful daytime talk show (A New Day, WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee) and producer of several programs such as Intersections, 7 Days Left, Monster Quest and the recent Forensic Files tribute special.
