Calling all runners. It's time to get that adrenaline pumping because The 21st annual Baltimore Marathon is scheduled for this weekend. Those participating in the annual Baltimore Running Festival will dash through the scenic Inner Harbor Waterfront, Federal Hill, and Fells Point. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qUPz1mY88k Additionally, this year there are several events associated with the run including […]

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO