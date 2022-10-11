Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Related
Nottingham MD
BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing on Saturday
Aberdeen Proving Ground has announced that the base will conduct testing on Saturday, October 15, from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Military weapons and watercraft will be visible during daytime and nighttime hours. Residents may hear weapons firing and see flashes or light visible off post from illumination devices. These operations are not hazardous to residents in surrounding communities and are integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore Running Festival 2022: Road closures, parking restrictions announced for Saturday
BALTIMORE, MD—For those heading downtown this weekend, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation is advising motorists of temporary road closures, lane closures, and parking restrictions in effect for the 21st annual Baltimore Running Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Over 10,000 people are expected to...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Rural Legacy Program areas to receive $5.575 million in state funding
TOWSON, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works has unanimously approved $27.1 million in FY2023 Rural Legacy Program grants, including $5.575 million towards five Rural Legacy Areas within Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Rural Legacy Program is designed to preserve large blocks of contiguous open space that...
Nottingham MD
Pregnant Bowleys Quarters firefighter crashes, helps trapped motorist, gives birth
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—Not all heroes wear capes. A Bowleys Quarters firefighter is making national headlines after she was involved in a car accident, helped another trapped motorist, and gave birth less than 24 hours later. Megan Warfield, 30, is a member of Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nottingham MD
Five injured in Nottingham rollover crash
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Five people were injured in a serious, Thursday afternoon crash in Nottingham. At around 2 p.m., units responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Perry Hall Boulevard and Ridge Road (21236). One of the vehicles involved was carrying five occupants and rolled over, resulting in...
Here’s A List Of Roads That WIll Be Closed For The Baltimore Running Festival
Calling all runners. It’s time to get that adrenaline pumping because The 21st annual Baltimore Marathon is scheduled for this weekend. Those participating in the annual Baltimore Running Festival will dash through the scenic Inner Harbor Waterfront, Federal Hill, and Fells Point. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qUPz1mY88k Additionally, this year there are several events associated with the run including […] The post Here’s A List Of Roads That WIll Be Closed For The Baltimore Running Festival appeared first on 92 Q.
River Hill HS receives another threat, police trace call to outside of U.S.
According to Howard County Police, the threat received originated from the same number that called in last week.
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES DEPARTMENTAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) A 7-year veteran of the New Castle County Division of Police was transported to Christiana Medical Center following a motor vehicle collision in Newark. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 5:00 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
Nottingham MD
Ohio man admits to making bomb, driving to Maryland to kill romantic rival
BALTIMORE, MD—An Ohio man has admitted to making a bomb and driving it to Maryland with the intent to kill his romantic rival. Clayton Alexander McCoy, 32, of Chesterland, Ohio, pleaded guilty this week to transporting explosives with intent to injure and to possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device, in connection with an explosion at a home in Carroll County. A resident of the home was the boyfriend of a woman in whom McCoy had a romantic interest.
Developer plans to build 400,000-square-foot warehouse on Route 15
A Texas real estate developer has plans to build a 400,000-square-foot warehouse on a 35-acre property on Route 15 in York County. The Trammel Crow Company, which has an office in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, submitted an application for conditional use to build the facility at 53 Route 15 in Carroll Township at Route 15 and York Road. A hearing was held at the end of August and township supervisors voted to approve the conditional use of the warehouse with a set of conditions, according to township manager, Brandon Slatt.
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a crash in Perry Hall on Thursday afternoon. The accident was reported at around 4 p.m. in the area of Honeygo Boulevard at East Joppa Road (21128), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. An engine responses to the scene to handle leaking...
Nottingham MD
Olszewski announces free flu clinics for Baltimore County residents
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Deputy Health Officer Della J. Leister, R.N. on Thursday announced the plans to expand the County’s annual flu clinic to a week-long event. The free mobile clinics — that will include evening and weekend hours — will take place on October...
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Mailbox bandits target businesses in Harford County
Police in Harford County are trying to identify a man who cashed a check stolen from the mailbox of a business on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood during a rash of similar crimes.
Fast Company
Baltimore’s ‘Highway to Nowhere’ destroyed Black neighborhoods. The Inflation Reduction Act could help tear it down
This article originally appeared in Nexus Media News and Next City and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Growing up in Rosemont, a once vibrant Black neighborhood on Baltimore’s West Side, Glenn Smith remembers “having everything you needed”—parks, markets, and even a movie theater—within walking distance of the home he shared with his parents and seven siblings. “It was a Norman Rockwell existence,” he said.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Gun-Point Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore man turns license plate number into winning Pick 5 digits
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore electrician has claimed a winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery ticket, thanks to his unique strategy for picking his numbers. Michael Jones, who has a habit of noting people’s license tag numbers, found his Pick 5 prize by playing a random tag number. The 52-year-old discovered his...
Comments / 1