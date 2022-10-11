If you're imagining a tropical retirement awaits you when you've put in your decades of service, you might want to take a look at some recent data from Bankrate... The website Bankrate looked at all 50 states to determine the best and worst places to retire, based on how much money it would be necessary to live in those respective states. If you're planning on shacking up in Hawaii during your glory years, check your finances: Bankrate says in order to retire "comfortably" in the island, you're going to need about $2 million saved up. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey round out the top five, all states you've probably heard boast high taxes and high gas prices alike.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO