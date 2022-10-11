Read full article on original website
Iowa & Wisconsin To Receive Funds; USDA Send $9.4 Million Nationwide For Chronic Wasting Disease
According to a press release from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, $9.4 million dollars will be provided to 27 states and 6 Tribes or Tribal organizations to further develop and implement Chronic Wasting Disease management and response activities in wild and farmed cervids (members of the deer/elk family).
Cougars; Furry, Ferocious, And In The Midwest (VIDEO/PHOTO)
I've been catching up on the History Channels series Alone. If you haven't seen it, people get stranded in the wilderness with limited supplies and are told to survive for as long as they can, alone. In all the seasons I 've seen, only one animal has really seemed scary to encounter; Cougars.
These Midwest Farmers Cream the Corn Growing Competition
Yesterday was National Farmer's Day, so it got me thinking about Iowa's prominent role in agriculture and how that influences the way of life in the state. Besides, it seems fitting to celebrate our farmers as we near the end of the harvest. Iowa farmers and their communities are unique...
Exactly How Much Money Do You Need to Retire in Iowa?
If you're imagining a tropical retirement awaits you when you've put in your decades of service, you might want to take a look at some recent data from Bankrate... The website Bankrate looked at all 50 states to determine the best and worst places to retire, based on how much money it would be necessary to live in those respective states. If you're planning on shacking up in Hawaii during your glory years, check your finances: Bankrate says in order to retire "comfortably" in the island, you're going to need about $2 million saved up. California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey round out the top five, all states you've probably heard boast high taxes and high gas prices alike.
Simple Ways Iowans, Tri-Staters Can Help Victims of Hurricane Ian
While we Midwesterners are incredibly fortunate that hurricanes are impossible in our region, it no less causes many of us to pause whenever one strikes the coastal areas of the United States. The devastation brought on by your average hurricane or tropical storm is incalculable. Lives lost, homes destroyed, and ordinarily beautiful sectors of the country are left in ruins with a murky path forward.
Hy-Vee Issues Recall on Several Foods for Possible Contamination
Hy-Vee has issued a voluntary recall of eight cheese products due to potential contamination. The regional grocery store was alerted by the manufacturer of a possible listeria monocytogenes contamination. There are several products impacted by this potential outbreak. The products are: Cranberry Brie Torte, Apricot Brie Torte, Triple Crème Brie,...
Will This Former Iowan Be Elected the Next Arizona Governor?
Raised and educated in Iowa, longtime news anchor Kari Lake may become the next Governor of Arizona - America's 14th largest state. Kari Lake, the Republican nominee, faces Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in an election with national implications and plenty of controversial positions. Kari Lake grew up in...
Iowa Sends Hero’s! 17 Red Cross Volunteers Respond to Hurricane Ian; More To Deploy (PHOTOS)
According to a press release from the American Red Cross; Seventeen volunteers from Iowa are supporting the response to Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on Wednesday (9/28). Some volunteers have been in Florida for days, not only preparing for the storm, but supporting residents who have evacuated their homes. In...
Shipments of Blood Cells Headed From Iowa to Florida Hurricane Region
ImpactLife is participating in a national response to supply blood for the region affected by Hurricane Ian. The blood center has been asked to send a shipment of Type O red blood cells as Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida. Additional donations of red blood cells and platelets are...
Read Any Good Books Lately? Here’s 2 From an Iowa Native
Seems like we are all tied to our electronic devices these days. Whether it's a laptop computer like the one I'm using to type this. Or a cell phone or work computer, we spend the majority of our time on these devices. Here's your chance to "unplug" and relax with...
