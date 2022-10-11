ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenleaf, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: How Sturgeon Bay pros do it

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The downtown Third Avenue PlayWorks offers adventures for playgoers. The professional theater adds lobby displays that connect to what is on stage. What is on stage often is provocative. The current production of “Birds of North America” certainly has folks putting on their thinking...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Carrie: The Musical’

TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Scary movies are one thing. The same scary story done live as a musical is another thing. All that done by a committed cast in a small theater reaches another level. Everything is up close, bristling with immediacy. It’s quite an experience in a...
TISCH MILLS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: UW-Green Bay ‘home’ to grand singing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every other year, high-caliber singing voices are heard in Green Bay in great concentration. It’s like stepping into a chocolate shop where every goodie is appealing, and you have to make choices – good, better, best. Only fine chocolate is available for...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Greenleaf, WI
wearegreenbay.com

RePurpose for a Reason 2022 supports Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

(WFRV) – Calling all creative minds, a local organization needs you to ‘RePurpose for a Reason’. Andrea from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited Local 5 Live with details on this important annual event. Details from repurposeforareason.org:. Please join us for RePurpose for a Reason 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton History Museum displays Holocaust dress exhibit

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The History Museum at the Castle showcases the designs of Hedy Strnad, a woman who died in the Holocaust. “Stitching History from the Holocaust” is an exhibit that started at the Jewish Museum in Milwaukee in 2018 and was brought to Appleton just last week.
APPLETON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
wearegreenbay.com

‘It’s about awareness’: BRAs of the Bay returns to Brown County

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual event to raise awareness of breast reconstruction is back in Brown County, except this time at a different venue. The 8th edition of BRAs of the Bay, presented by Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic, was held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Resch Expo in the Village of Ashwaubenon.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash

FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Wfrv#Winealot Vineyards
wearegreenbay.com

Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
KESHENA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Thedacare, Froedtert Health partner to bring two new healthcare facilities

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two major healthcare systems in northeast Wisconsin are joining sides to expand convenient access to those in the region. Thedacare and Froedtert Health will be partnering to create two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh to expand access to Wisconsinites.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Community Policy