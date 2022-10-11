Read full article on original website
Warren Gerds/Review: How Sturgeon Bay pros do it
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The downtown Third Avenue PlayWorks offers adventures for playgoers. The professional theater adds lobby displays that connect to what is on stage. What is on stage often is provocative. The current production of “Birds of North America” certainly has folks putting on their thinking...
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Carrie: The Musical’
TISCH MILLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Scary movies are one thing. The same scary story done live as a musical is another thing. All that done by a committed cast in a small theater reaches another level. Everything is up close, bristling with immediacy. It’s quite an experience in a...
Gerds/Review: UW-Green Bay ‘home’ to grand singing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every other year, high-caliber singing voices are heard in Green Bay in great concentration. It’s like stepping into a chocolate shop where every goodie is appealing, and you have to make choices – good, better, best. Only fine chocolate is available for...
Kal Schimmers, Federal Hippies, and Proxima Parada perform live tonight at The Heist in Ripon
(WFRV) – It started out as a series of banks in the 1800s, now The Heist in Ripon is a hub for investing in local arts and fostering creativity in the community and that includes live shows featuring both local musicians and those traveling through the area. Tonight The...
‘I never expected it’: Community gathers around family in need for collection drive
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Local communities are gathering together for a family in Neenah who recently lost everything in a fire, while at the same time their child is battling cancer. Organizers held a collection drive for the family on Saturday, with hopes of filling a 40-foot trailer with...
RePurpose for a Reason 2022 supports Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
(WFRV) – Calling all creative minds, a local organization needs you to ‘RePurpose for a Reason’. Andrea from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited Local 5 Live with details on this important annual event. Details from repurposeforareason.org:. Please join us for RePurpose for a Reason 2022.
Appleton History Museum displays Holocaust dress exhibit
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The History Museum at the Castle showcases the designs of Hedy Strnad, a woman who died in the Holocaust. “Stitching History from the Holocaust” is an exhibit that started at the Jewish Museum in Milwaukee in 2018 and was brought to Appleton just last week.
Zoo Boo is back for an eerie-sistable good time at the New Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico
(WFRV) – It’s been a family Halloween tradition for years but there are some new additions to your Zoo Boo experience. Local 5 Live gets a look at what’s new at the New Zoo and Adventure Park in Suamico. Details and ticket information from newzoo.org:. North Shore...
‘It’s about awareness’: BRAs of the Bay returns to Brown County
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual event to raise awareness of breast reconstruction is back in Brown County, except this time at a different venue. The 8th edition of BRAs of the Bay, presented by Plastic Surgery & Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic, was held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Resch Expo in the Village of Ashwaubenon.
Local organizations give advice to Trick-or-Treaters as Halloween approaches
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Halloween approaches, parents are asked to be mindful while trick or treating and local leaders say your sweet tooth could put you in danger if safety precautions are not taken. “Halloween is a fun time as long as you know what your kids...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash
FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
Port of Green Bay remains slightly behind yearly goal, 1.3 million tons on the season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port of Green Bay still remains shortly behind both last year’s tonnage and their annual target goal, although optimism still remains high. September’s 190,083 tons of cargo brought the total cargo shipments to 1.3 million tons for the 2022 shipping season.
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
Thedacare, Froedtert Health partner to bring two new healthcare facilities
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two major healthcare systems in northeast Wisconsin are joining sides to expand convenient access to those in the region. Thedacare and Froedtert Health will be partnering to create two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh to expand access to Wisconsinites.
WisDOT announces upcoming closures for US 10 interchange ramp in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced ramp closures that are related to the US 10 Pavement Project in Winnebago County. The closures will impact traffic beginning on Friday and will continue next week. Friday, October 14. Southbound US 45 off-ramps to both eastbound and...
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
