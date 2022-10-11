Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break
Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
Trinidad James Talks $2,500 Manicure, Looks to Record with Rich Homie Quan
Trinidad James has been styling and profiling in the rap game for years ... and that's because he thinks of his body as an art canvas -- always ready to be filled with color!!!. We caught the "All Gold Everything" rapper Wednesday outside LAX, and we couldn't help but notice...
Nicki Minaj and Latto Beef Erupts Over Grammys, Latto Releases Phone Convo
Nicki Minaj and Latto are at each other’s throats ... arguing about which Grammy categories their songs belong in and there's nothing sacred in this war, as they're both putting private convos on front street. Both rappers had been subtweeting each other for weeks about the Grammy's decision to...
'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane Dead, Played Hagrid Through Entire Franchise
11:00 AM PT -- 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe just spoke on Robbie Coltrane's death, telling Deadline, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
Usher's Surprise Vegas Birthday Bash with Chris Brown, Jermaine Dupri
Does Usher like surprise birthday parties? F*** Yeah!. The superstar crooner was surprised Friday night when a bunch of his closest star pals came out to say HBD to Mr. Raymond at Nomad Library in Vegas hosted by Amazon Music. Usher has a residency at MGM, and during his show,...
Miss Blockbuster? Here’s how you can (kind of) relive the magic
Miss walking the aisles of Blockbuster? One group is bringing back that nostalgia - sort of.
Harry Styles hit in groin with an apparent bottle at Chicago concert: 'Shake it off'
Harry Styles was the recipient of a bottle to his groin at his concert in Chicago, but didn't skip a beat or the stage when the incident occurred as seen in viral videos.
Akon Says Using Brothers As Tour Stand-Ins Was for Fans' Benefit
Akon is officially copping to using his brothers to stand in for him on stage at the height of his ascension in music ... and laughing about it now, due to the fact he never got caught!!!. TMZ Hip Hop met up with the real Akon walking into DASH Radio,...
Kanye West Talks George Floyd, Pete, Kim & Jews in New 'Drink Champs'
Kanye West is talking again, and this time he's saying A LOT ... with very pointed thoughts on George Floyd in particular, which is catching tons of backlash right now. The guy sat down with N.O.R.E. for a new interview on 'Drink Champs' -- and during the 43-minute chat, Ye got a lot off his chest ... including the fact that he's buying what Candace Owens is selling in her new doc 'The Greatest Lie Ever Sold,' which is about BLM.
Kim Kardashian Not Stepping In to Help Kanye During Apparent Mental Health Episode
Kim Kardashian has been through the ups and downs of Kanye West's mental health episodes over the years, and while she's stepped in to help in the past ... this time is different. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kim has totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye...
'Bayonetta's' Hellena Taylor Says She Was Offered Only $4k To Voice Pt. 3
Major controversy in the video game world -- the lady who's voiced 'Bayonetta' for years says she was offered chump change for part 3 ... and now wants the new entry boycotted. Actress Hellena Taylor posted a series of videos Saturday, in which she accuses the honchos of "Bayonetta 3"...
Lil Baby Disses Akademiks Twice On New 'It's Only Me' Album
Lil Baby has no love for DJ Akademiks, and he let it be known a couple of times on his new album “There’s Only Me.”. The controversial journalist first gets mentioned in the song “From Now On,” featuring Future … where Baby goes into Ak’s pockets, quipping “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me!!!"
Sonny Vaccaro Stoked To Be Played By Matt Damon In Biopic, 'It's Off The Charts'
Sonny Vacccaro -- the shoe brand industry legend -- tells TMZ Sports he's absolutely fired up for his upcoming biopic ... explaining he loves that Matt Damon is playing him in the movie!!!. "This is the best thing that I could have ever imagined," the 83-year-old said. "And it's bigger...
Jeffrey Dahmer Victim's Mom Slams Folks Who Wear 'Evil' Halloween Costumes
Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired Halloween costumes have already gotten a ton of backlash, but more than anything they're evil and exploit families ... so says one victim's mom, who is urging folks to stay clear of them. Tony Hughes was a deaf, non-vocal victim among the 17 young men murdered by Dahmer....
Jeffrey Dahmer-Inspired Clothes Sold on eBay For Halloween Despite Outrage
Jeffrey Dahmer costumes might not be on the shelves at major stores this Halloween ... but that isn't stopping folks from hawking the killer costume online. Tons of costume items inspired by the serial killer are up for sale on eBay, despite outrage from folks who say the costume, given Dahmer's history, is just downright disrespectful.
TikTok Couple Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo Married in August
TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have made things super official -- TMZ has learned they tied the knot this summer. According to the marriage license obtained by TMZ ... the influencer couple got hitched in August in Clark County, Nevada ... aka Las Vegas. Unclear if Elvis was involved in their nuptials.
50 Cent and Estranged Son Roast Each Other on Marquise's 26th Bday
50 Cent is crushing his son Marquise Jackson's hopes at a reconciliation ... and what makes his latest diss even more cold-blooded is the fact it comes on his son's 26th birthday!!!. The legendary rapper responded to Marquise's on-camera olive branch Thursday with a very personalized dig buried in a...
