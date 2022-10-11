ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Thee Stallion Says Physically and Emotionally Exhausted, Taking Break

Megan Thee Stallion is gonna take a break ... because she says she's both physically and emotionally spent. Megan pulled double duty on 'SNL' Saturday night as host and musical guest, but before the show went live she told her fans, "Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I'm so tired, physically and emotionally."
'Harry Potter' Star Robbie Coltrane Dead, Played Hagrid Through Entire Franchise

11:00 AM PT -- 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe just spoke on Robbie Coltrane's death, telling Deadline, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
Akon Says Using Brothers As Tour Stand-Ins Was for Fans' Benefit

Akon is officially copping to using his brothers to stand in for him on stage at the height of his ascension in music ... and laughing about it now, due to the fact he never got caught!!!. TMZ Hip Hop met up with the real Akon walking into DASH Radio,...
Kanye West Talks George Floyd, Pete, Kim & Jews in New 'Drink Champs'

Kanye West is talking again, and this time he's saying A LOT ... with very pointed thoughts on George Floyd in particular, which is catching tons of backlash right now. The guy sat down with N.O.R.E. for a new interview on 'Drink Champs' -- and during the 43-minute chat, Ye got a lot off his chest ... including the fact that he's buying what Candace Owens is selling in her new doc 'The Greatest Lie Ever Sold,' which is about BLM.
Lil Baby Disses Akademiks Twice On New 'It's Only Me' Album

Lil Baby has no love for DJ Akademiks, and he let it be known a couple of times on his new album “There’s Only Me.”. The controversial journalist first gets mentioned in the song “From Now On,” featuring Future … where Baby goes into Ak’s pockets, quipping “Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me!!!"
Jeffrey Dahmer-Inspired Clothes Sold on eBay For Halloween Despite Outrage

Jeffrey Dahmer costumes might not be on the shelves at major stores this Halloween ... but that isn't stopping folks from hawking the killer costume online. Tons of costume items inspired by the serial killer are up for sale on eBay, despite outrage from folks who say the costume, given Dahmer's history, is just downright disrespectful.
TikTok Couple Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo Married in August

TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo have made things super official -- TMZ has learned they tied the knot this summer. According to the marriage license obtained by TMZ ... the influencer couple got hitched in August in Clark County, Nevada ... aka Las Vegas. Unclear if Elvis was involved in their nuptials.
50 Cent and Estranged Son Roast Each Other on Marquise's 26th Bday

50 Cent is crushing his son Marquise Jackson's hopes at a reconciliation ... and what makes his latest diss even more cold-blooded is the fact it comes on his son's 26th birthday!!!. The legendary rapper responded to Marquise's on-camera olive branch Thursday with a very personalized dig buried in a...
