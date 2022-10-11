ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Earns Generational Win, Ends Long List Of Droughts

Tennessee fans poured onto Shield-Watkins Field when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal knuckled its way through the uprights in the south end zone of Neyland Stadium. The scene was reminiscent of another 24 years prior when Tennessee ended a long losing streak to hated rival Florida and fans tore down the uprights.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Players Celebrate Victory Over No. 3 Alabama

There was lots of celebrating to do inside Neyland Stadium when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal wobbled through the uprights and Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49. It was the program’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006 and moved Tennessee to 6-0 for the first time...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Alabama

Make no mistake about it, social media was on fire on Saturday night after Tennessee’s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium. From Ochocinco to Robert Griffin III to Tennessee fans baptizing the field-goal post, social media was the place to be once the smoke cleared from the Knoxville sky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Snaps the Streak, Downs Alabama in Thriller | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another big-time instant reaction show. Hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back breaking down their instant reactions from the game between Tennessee and Alabama. On Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama in a four-quarter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Heupel, Players March Down the Vol Walk Before Alabama

Check out Rocky Top Insider’s coverage from the Vol Walk before the Tennessee-Alabama game in Knoxville on Saturday. Without knowing the exact numbers, Saturday’s Vol Walk seemed to be, without question, the most crowded and exciting Vol Walk of the year so far. Tennessee fans were loud and proud welcoming the team to the stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five Critical Moments: Tennessee Downs Alabama

Tennessee earned its first top 10 win since 2006 Saturday knocking off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49, at Neyland Stadium. The Vols jumped out to a 21-7 lead but Alabama came charging back, leading by a touchdown multiple times in the second half. Here are five critical moments on an exorcism...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Beats Alabama

Tennessee remained unbeaten on the season as Chase McGrath booted in a 40-yard field goal to beat Alabama, 52-49. Here’s four quick takeaways on a thriller. Tennessee’s red hot offensive starts that became frequent in Josh Heupel’s first season have been relatively rare this season. That changed on Saturday when Tennessee scored three touchdowns in its three first quarter drives.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee’s Offensive Line Keeps Stepping Up

Tennessee’s offensive line was supposed to be a strength this season. It wasn’t supposed to be this big of a strength. The Vols’ front five continues to play phenomenal football and stepped up against No. 3 Alabama, playing perhaps its best game against the best front they’ve faced all season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Injury Report: Three Vols Inactive Against Alabama

Tennessee starters Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough as well as back up Kwauze Garland are not available for Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium. Tillman is missing his third straight game after undergoing “tight rope” ankle surgery after the Vols win over Akron. Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton have stepped up in Tillman’s absence and will be asked to do the same today.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

The 15 Second Drive That Won’t Soon Be Forgotten In Knoxville

Alabama kicker Will Reichard didn’t miss a kick a season ago. As he lined up for a 50-yard field goal to take the lead with less than 25 seconds remaining, Tennessee fans were desperate for a miss to keep its chances alive. Reichard’s kick looked good halfway to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks Monumental Win Over Alabama

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel couldn’t remember the last time he smoked a cigar. So, how was the postgame cigar after his first win over Alabama. “I smoked it slow but it was dang good,” Heupel said. There wasn’t anything bad in the chaotic postgame scene as No....
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

PFF Grades: Alabama At Tennessee

WR Jalin Hyatt — 82.6 (75 plays) QB Hendon Hooker — 81.7 (75 plays) RB Jabari Small — 71.3 (44 plays) RT Darnell Wright — 70.8 (76 plays) TE Princeton Fant — 67.7 (34 plays) TE Jacob Warren — 67.2 (43 plays) WR Ramel...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tony Vitello Narrates Third Saturday In October Hype Video

There are few people that fire up Tennessee fans as much as Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello. That’s who Tennessee turned to narrate its Third Saturday in October hype video. A strong choice indeed. Of course, getting Tennessee fans excite for Saturday’s top 10 matchup inside Neyland Stadium isn’t...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: McGrath’s Field Goal, Fans Storm the Field in Epic Fashion

Shields-Watkins Field was absolutely chaotic when the clock hit zero against Alabama. And for good reason. As the last seconds were falling off the clock, Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath knocked through the game-winning field goal to defeat Alabama in Knoxville. And once the kick went through the uprights, it was nothing but pandemonium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Open Scrimmage Stats, Observations — Oct. 15

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team hosted an open scrimmage Saturday morning at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of Vol football’s top 10 showdown with Alabama. The intrasquad scrimmage wasn’t purely starters versus back ups but the orange team — Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkamhoua, Julian Phillips, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka — had more key players than the grey team — Tyreke Key, Jonas Aidoo, B.J. Edwards, Uros Plavsic, Kent Gilbert, Alec Kegler and Kidd Brizek.
KNOXVILLE, TN

