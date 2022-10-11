Tennessee starters Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough as well as back up Kwauze Garland are not available for Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium. Tillman is missing his third straight game after undergoing “tight rope” ankle surgery after the Vols win over Akron. Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton have stepped up in Tillman’s absence and will be asked to do the same today.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO