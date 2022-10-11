Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Earns Generational Win, Ends Long List Of Droughts
Tennessee fans poured onto Shield-Watkins Field when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal knuckled its way through the uprights in the south end zone of Neyland Stadium. The scene was reminiscent of another 24 years prior when Tennessee ended a long losing streak to hated rival Florida and fans tore down the uprights.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Players Celebrate Victory Over No. 3 Alabama
There was lots of celebrating to do inside Neyland Stadium when Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal wobbled through the uprights and Tennessee knocked off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49. It was the program’s first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006 and moved Tennessee to 6-0 for the first time...
rockytopinsider.com
Social Media Reacts to Tennessee Win Over Alabama
Make no mistake about it, social media was on fire on Saturday night after Tennessee’s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium. From Ochocinco to Robert Griffin III to Tennessee fans baptizing the field-goal post, social media was the place to be once the smoke cleared from the Knoxville sky.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Snaps the Streak, Downs Alabama in Thriller | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another big-time instant reaction show. Hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back breaking down their instant reactions from the game between Tennessee and Alabama. On Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama in a four-quarter...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Heupel, Players March Down the Vol Walk Before Alabama
Check out Rocky Top Insider’s coverage from the Vol Walk before the Tennessee-Alabama game in Knoxville on Saturday. Without knowing the exact numbers, Saturday’s Vol Walk seemed to be, without question, the most crowded and exciting Vol Walk of the year so far. Tennessee fans were loud and proud welcoming the team to the stadium.
rockytopinsider.com
Five Critical Moments: Tennessee Downs Alabama
Tennessee earned its first top 10 win since 2006 Saturday knocking off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49, at Neyland Stadium. The Vols jumped out to a 21-7 lead but Alabama came charging back, leading by a touchdown multiple times in the second half. Here are five critical moments on an exorcism...
rockytopinsider.com
Four Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Beats Alabama
Tennessee remained unbeaten on the season as Chase McGrath booted in a 40-yard field goal to beat Alabama, 52-49. Here’s four quick takeaways on a thriller. Tennessee’s red hot offensive starts that became frequent in Josh Heupel’s first season have been relatively rare this season. That changed on Saturday when Tennessee scored three touchdowns in its three first quarter drives.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee’s Offensive Line Keeps Stepping Up
Tennessee’s offensive line was supposed to be a strength this season. It wasn’t supposed to be this big of a strength. The Vols’ front five continues to play phenomenal football and stepped up against No. 3 Alabama, playing perhaps its best game against the best front they’ve faced all season.
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Three Vols Inactive Against Alabama
Tennessee starters Cedric Tillman, Jaylen McCollough as well as back up Kwauze Garland are not available for Saturday’s rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium. Tillman is missing his third straight game after undergoing “tight rope” ankle surgery after the Vols win over Akron. Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton have stepped up in Tillman’s absence and will be asked to do the same today.
rockytopinsider.com
The 15 Second Drive That Won’t Soon Be Forgotten In Knoxville
Alabama kicker Will Reichard didn’t miss a kick a season ago. As he lined up for a 50-yard field goal to take the lead with less than 25 seconds remaining, Tennessee fans were desperate for a miss to keep its chances alive. Reichard’s kick looked good halfway to the...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks Monumental Win Over Alabama
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel couldn’t remember the last time he smoked a cigar. So, how was the postgame cigar after his first win over Alabama. “I smoked it slow but it was dang good,” Heupel said. There wasn’t anything bad in the chaotic postgame scene as No....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Where Tennessee fans took Neyland Stadium's goal posts after upsetting Alabama
Tennessee fans are partying tonight in Knoxville after Tennessee upset Alabama 52-49 on a last-second field goal Saturday. The game of the year absolutely lived up to the hype for once, too. Following the win, Vols fans rushed the field, which will bring a fine by the SEC. The SEC...
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: Alabama At Tennessee
WR Jalin Hyatt — 82.6 (75 plays) QB Hendon Hooker — 81.7 (75 plays) RB Jabari Small — 71.3 (44 plays) RT Darnell Wright — 70.8 (76 plays) TE Princeton Fant — 67.7 (34 plays) TE Jacob Warren — 67.2 (43 plays) WR Ramel...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Tennessee after Alabama victory: 'Can’t imagine the scene in Knoxville tonight'
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Tennessee on its big win over Alabama on Saturday night, and admitted he was wrong when he picked Alabama on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning. Herbstreit was the only panelist to pick Alabama on the show after Lee Corso, Peyton Manning, Desmond Howard...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Rick Neuheisel offers 1 criticism of Nick Saban after Alabama loss
Nick Saban lost to Tennessee on Saturday for the first time since taking over Alabama. According to one analyst, the longtime Bama coach made a big mistake at the end of the game. As CBS was conducting their postgame show following the Volunteers’ 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide, Rick...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tony Vitello Narrates Third Saturday In October Hype Video
There are few people that fire up Tennessee fans as much as Vol baseball coach Tony Vitello. That’s who Tennessee turned to narrate its Third Saturday in October hype video. A strong choice indeed. Of course, getting Tennessee fans excite for Saturday’s top 10 matchup inside Neyland Stadium isn’t...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: McGrath’s Field Goal, Fans Storm the Field in Epic Fashion
Shields-Watkins Field was absolutely chaotic when the clock hit zero against Alabama. And for good reason. As the last seconds were falling off the clock, Tennessee kicker Chase McGrath knocked through the game-winning field goal to defeat Alabama in Knoxville. And once the kick went through the uprights, it was nothing but pandemonium.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Open Scrimmage Stats, Observations — Oct. 15
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team hosted an open scrimmage Saturday morning at Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of Vol football’s top 10 showdown with Alabama. The intrasquad scrimmage wasn’t purely starters versus back ups but the orange team — Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Olivier Nkamhoua, Julian Phillips, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka — had more key players than the grey team — Tyreke Key, Jonas Aidoo, B.J. Edwards, Uros Plavsic, Kent Gilbert, Alec Kegler and Kidd Brizek.
rockytopinsider.com
Top ‘Volunteer State’ Juniors Descending On Knoxville For Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee is set for another massive recruiting weekend as the sixth-ranked Vols host No. 3 Alabama to Neyland Stadium. The Vols will have a number of top recruits in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 class on campus for the first battle of unbeatens on the Third Saturday in October since 1989.
