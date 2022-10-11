Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ fans losing it over the Stranger being revealed as this familiar character
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season one finale, “Alloyed”. You’ve been waiting weeks for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to finally unveil the truth about the Stranger, but the truth may end up breaking the fandom apart yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
wegotthiscovered.com
A masterclass in R-rated insanity slices and dices its way to the top of the Disney Plus charts
Based on the fact both installments became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time, it’s utterly insane to think that 20th Century Fox spent a decade trying their hardest to ensure that Deadpool never made it out of development hell. Having been forced to stand idly by and watch the...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star admits a fan-favorite DC hero was intentionally omitted
For a sizeable subset of DC fans, the most exciting part about Black Adam is the introduction not of its titular star, but of the Justice Society of America, with the comic book world’s very first superhero team finally making their cinematic debut. While their roster includes such legends as Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), one character who would seem to be a natural fit for the film is conspicuous by their absence, it seems her AWOL status is no accident.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be
The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
wegotthiscovered.com
A massive superhero mistake that took 15 years to fix issues an overdue apology on streaming
Even the most unpopular of movies can often boast a handful of redeeming features, but in the case of the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, we’re struggling to think of more than two. The first is that the prologue remains as awesome now as it ever was, even if it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Sacha Baron Cohen could finally bring the MCU’s longest-running Phase Four joke to a fiery end
One of the longest-running gags throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four has had absolutely nothing to do with any of the events to have unfolded on either the big screen or Disney Plus, but the rampant internet speculation that constantly touts the impending debut of Mephisto. WandaVision was...
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘Dune: Part Two’ be released and who’s joined the cast?
*As you may expect, this article contains spoilers for 2021’s Dune: Part One*. Movie fans anticipating the further adventures of Paul Atreides received some good news a year away from the release of the second Dune entry. Dune: Part One hauled an impressive $401 million, living up to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-stuffed psychological sci-fi favorite never deserved to be labeled a cheap knockoff
In one of the very few instances of critics and crowds being on exactly the same page, The Faculty is held in exactly the same regard by both parties on Rotten Tomatoes via respective 55 percent scores. And yet, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.
wegotthiscovered.com
There may be an ingeniously sneaky way for a solo ‘Hulk’ project to dodge those pesky rights issues
One of the longest-running mysteries surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe revolves around the rights to the Hulk, with Kevin Feige having spent an entire decade utilizing Mark Ruffalo’s gamma-radiated superhero as nothing more than a supporting character. While plenty of rumors have been making the rounds claiming that Universal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Which Marvel heroes should be on the MCU’s Midnight Sons team?
While the Avengers are on hiatus — at least until the commencement of Secret Wars — the MCU is busy setting the stage for various other superhero teams to assemble on our screens. The Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Young Avengers… You name it, there a-coming. And that includes the Marvel universe’s premiere protectors of the world from supernatural threats, the Midnight Sons.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wonderful, ‘The Rings of Power’ finale has just left people stanning the worst person in Middle-earth
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. Many viewers have accused The Rings of Power of being slow-paced and dull, with too much time spent with characters whose stories don’t appear to be going anywhere interesting. Well, the season finale is now out, and it’s safe to say that at least one character has a fascinating arc ahead of him.
wegotthiscovered.com
An offensively lazy addition to the 8-film canon nobody wanted fails to raise a single streaming smile
The mere mention of the names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer is enough to send shivers down the spines of anyone familiar with the duo’s work, even though the majority of the pair’s awful attempts at comedy ended up making money none of them deserved to have in the coffers. Incredulously, that unexplainable popularity has carried over to streaming, with Date Movie rising from the depths of hell to live again.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sacha Baron Cohen might’ve just answered MCU fans’ prayers as a much different ‘She-Hulk’ ending is unveiled
Today’s biggest Marvel news story is an exercise in the importance of blind belief even in the face of overwhelming evidence pointing to the contrary. Despite fans having been constantly expecting this comic book character to show up in the MCU for the past two years, only to be disappointed every time, it’s just possible that their dark dreams are finally coming true. Meanwhile, She-Hulk‘s Tatiana Maslany outlines the much more expensive finale we didn’t get to see.
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror enthusiasts rue the downfall of a once-mighty series
Once upon a time, before incoherent storylines and unnecessary cast additions, AMC’s The Walking Dead was considered to be a revolutionary change in the realm of modern television. Upon its initial network release back in 2010, the apocalyptic series was critically acclaimed by a slew of critics — and the show was even nominated for Best Television Series at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. But, somewhere along the way, its intrigue eventually began to wear off as the ratings tragically plunged.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween Ends’ director vaguely reveals if the title will turn out to be true
Horror fans are heading to theaters or turning their living rooms into makeshift cinemas for the epic conclusion of David Gordon Green’s Halloween franchise with Halloween Ends. Green’s three-parter began with Halloween in 2018, where we saw Jamie Lee Curtis, the fan-favorite Laurie Strode, getting ready to face Michael...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ director explains how she weaponized the trolls against themselves
It’s just as well that the entire creative team behind Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law knew exactly what they were getting themselves into, because the trolls more than lived up to their end of the bargain. Review-bombing the show before it had even premiered is par for...
Comments / 0