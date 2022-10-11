Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most

Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.

The more players a club has at the World Cup and the further they progress in the tournament, the more money they stand to earn under the scheme.

And the pot on offer has been boosted from a rate of $8,530 (£6,440) per player per day in 2018 to $10,000 (£9,012) this time around.

It means Premier League clubs such as Chelsea - who have as many as 20 players in contention for World Cup selection, including representatives of tournament favourites like France, Brazil and England - stand to profit most from their stars being away.

Man City - who made just over $5m, or £3.78m at 2018 exchange rates, at the last World Cup - could have as many as 17 internationals away in Qatar this time around.

FIFA has boosted its Club Benefit Programme for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Manchester City, whose stars Kevin De Bruyne (left) and Phil Foden (right) will be heading to Qatar, made the most of any club from the Club Benefits at the 2018 World Cup

Marcus Rashford (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right) are among the Manchester United players likely to go to the Qatar World Cup in November

Manchester United could have 18, Tottenham 17 and Arsenal 14 when the final squads are selected.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, who had 15 and 14 representatives respectively in 2018, are also likely to take a substantial share of the Club Benefit pot.

Any club with players going off to represent tournament favourites Brazil, France, England, Argentina or Spain are likely to benefit more because their players will be away for longer if they advance to the latter stages.

The tournament in Qatar runs from November 20 until December 18 - a compressed timeframe of 29 days that is shorter than usual to reflect its mid-season scheduling for most participants.

The per day aspect will apply for as long as 'the relevant player remains with his national team during the 2022 World Cup and the official preparation period.'

In most cases, this 'preparation period' will be essentially a week following the cessation of domestic leagues in mid-November.

Chelsea's England duo Mason Mount and Reece James will be hoping for a long run in Qatar

Barcelona are likely to have a number of international players heading off to the World Cup

Real Madrid will also see a number of their stars compete in Qatar in November and December

The FIFA scheme was established for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in recognition of clubs releasing their players for the tournament.

From a total of $40m in 2010, the amount made available rose to $70m at Brazil 2014 and then almost trebled to $209m in 2018.

The funds are shared out between the national football associations and then distributed to the clubs.

FIFA make the calculations based on the number of players selected by the 32 participating nations and the cumulative number of days players will be on international duty at the World Cup.

In 2018, this equated to 736 players and approximately 24,500 days, including two weeks of preparation leading up to the opening match.

How much the leading clubs earned from FIFA during Russia 2018

Manchester City (16 players) - received $5,003,440 (£3,777,597 at 2018 rates)

Real Madrid (15 players) - $4,813,830 (£3,634,441)

Tottenham Hotspur (12 players) - $4,385,792 (£3,311,271)

Barcelona (14 players) - $4,145,950 (£3,130,192)

Paris Saint-Germain (12 players) - $3,894,080 (£2,940,030)

Chelsea (12 players) - $3,835,357 (£2,895,694)

Manchester United (11 players) - $3,656,360 (£2,760,551)

Atletico Madrid (9 players) - $3,093,190 (£2,335,358)

Juventus (11 players) - $3,019,610 (£2,279,805)

Monaco (8 players) - $2,934,710 (£2,215,706)

Bayern Munich (11 players) - $2,665,860 (£2,012,724)

Liverpool (7 players) - $2,585,205 (£1,951,829)

Arsenal (7 players) - $2,218,720 (£1,675,133)

Leicester City (8 players) - $2,177,685 (£1,644,152)

Borussia Dortmund (7 players) - $2,073,682 (£1,565,629)

Sporting Lisbon (7 players) - $2,028,402 (£1,531,443)

Al-Hilal (9 players) - $2,024,865 (£1,528,773)

Borussia Monchengladbach (7 players) - $2,017,790 (£1,523,431)

It worked out approximately $8,530 per player per day before tax, but this figure has now been increased.

The calculation for a player ends the day after their country is eliminated from the World Cup.

Man City had 16 players at the 2018 World Cup and received just over $5m. Benjamin Mendy won the tournament with France, while six City players played for semi-finalists England and Belgium.

The Qatar World Cup, the first to be staged during the European winter, is fast approaching

Real Madrid were given just over $4.8m (£3.63m at the time) for their 15 players, while Spurs got $4.39m (£3.31m) for the dozen players that went to Russia.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus all received over $3m as part of their share four years ago.

The Saudi club Al-Hilal were handed just over $2m (£1.5m) because they had nine players in the Saudi side that exited after the group stage.