eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 14, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Atkinson,Jewelia Star Marie – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. Gipson,Dennis W – SPEEDING; SPEEDING; RUNNING STOP SIGN; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE/2ND OFF; EXPIRED MOTOR VEHICLE REGISTRATION; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic.
eparisextra.com
Local man attacks homeowner with a sledgehammer during burglary
Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12. Officers were met by the victim. Paris Police officers responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Graham St at 9:40 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers were met...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 10, 2022
Paris Police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested 18 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on October 9, 2022. Paris Police responded to a theft of a vehicle in the 800 block of S Main St at 8:57 A.M. on October 7, 2022. The victim reported that their 2008 white Chevrolet pick-up was overheating and they pulled over at that location to try to get some water to put in the radiator. As the victim was returning to the vehicle, they observed it being driven away. The investigation continues.
4 Jailed On Probation Warrants, 2 Arrested In Court, 3 Others Jailed On Felony Warrants
Over the last week, nine people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants. Four people were jailed in Hopkins County on violation of probation warrants, two were taken into custody in district court, and three on other felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports. Arrested In District Court.
eparisextra.com
Paris Police adds two new officers
Police Chief Richard Salter Jr. stated, “I would like to welcome Officers Alexis Ayers and Austin Puetz to the ranks of the Paris Police Department. They have chosen for one of the noblest professions in the world. They will strive every day to make a positive impact in the lives of those they are sworn to protect and serve. Please keep them in your prayers to bring them home safe to their families every day after their tours of duty are complete. “
ssnewstelegram.com
Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's
Members of the Hopkins County Sheriff's Posse recently attended a Chili Cookout in honor of 35-year member Billy Wayne Orr. Orr was present when the Posse was organized in October 1987 during a squirrel stew cookout, prepared by Cletis Millsap. See photo below for a look back at the first meeting of the group.
easttexasradio.com
Man Found Dead By Gilmer ISD Bus Driver Identified
Upshur County authorities have released the identity of the man found dead alongside the road by a Gilmer ISD bus driver. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play concerning the death of 51-year-old Louis Grant, Jr. of Pittsburg.
Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Area Weekend Activities
The Roxton Community Revival held this week wraps up Friday night. Some multiple ministers and musicians served during this event. Paris CASA for Kids Fall for Casa Fiesta is tomorrow at 6:00 pm at the Love Civic Center. Great food, live and silent auction. Call (903) 737-4346 for information. Crime...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Oct. 14, 2022
SMITH, MELISSA RENEE – POSS CS PG 1 <1G. RAPER, MATTHEW HENRY – ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMB. COFFIN, RICHARD DWIGHT – CCC/ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICL. BROWN, LATOYA LOLITA – CCC/MTR-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJ. ATKINSON, JEWELIA STAR MARIE – PD EVADING ARREST DETENTION.
KXII.com
Paris couple charged after evading arrest
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris couple was arrested after they led police on a chase Friday afternoon. Police said 34-year-old Jerimie Tyrell McDonald and 42-year-old Lometa Ryshette McDonald led them on a chase after a disturbance call at a home on W Sperry Ave. Officers said when they arrived...
KXII.com
Trash can fire damages a home in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A trash can fire is being blamed for causing damage to a home. Just before 1 p.m. this afternoon, Denison Fire and Police responded to a call in the 1000 block of W Collins Street. Officials said the woman in the home smelled smoke, when she walked...
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Man Dies In Alabama Crash
A Fannin County man has died of injuries he received in a motorcycle crash last week in Alabama. It critically injured 89-year-old Don G. June of Bonham when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road and hit a guardrail. The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating.
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
Officials ID body found by Gilmer bus driver on side of road while dropping off students
UPDATE: The body has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51 of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered, according to Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer ISD bus driver found a dead body on the side of the road while dropping off […]
KTEN.com
One arrested, accused of aggravated assault in Bells
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) -- Bells police arrested Jason Russell Mayes on Monday, they tell KTEN Mayes is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face while she was driving along Highway 56 and Broadway. A passerby called Bells PD when they noticed Mayes and his girlfriend in an altercation. He...
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
easttexasradio.com
Lamar County SO Arrests
Lamar County Deputies arrested 46-year-old Raymond Lee Scott on multiple charges. He’s accused of Manufacturing and Delivering a Controlled Substance, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Theft of Property valued at more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, and misdemeanor theft. His bonds total $20,000. Lamar County Deputies arrested 57-year-old Laura...
fox4news.com
SPCA of Texas gets custody of 34 cats recovered from North Texas property
GREENVILLE, Texas - The SPCA of Texas was awarded custody of 34 cats recovered from a property in Hunt County last week. The decision was made during a civil custody hearing Thursday. A judge also awarded the SPCA $8,539.50 in restitution. This case started to be investigated on October 3,...
easttexasradio.com
Burn Ban Ordered For Lamar County
Lamar County Commissioners enacted a ten-day burn ban, effective immediately until October 24. The court gave County Judge Brandon Bell the authority to cancel the burn ban if the current drought conditions improve. The county could renew the burn ban at the next Commissioners Court Meeting.
