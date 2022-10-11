Police Chief Richard Salter Jr. stated, “I would like to welcome Officers Alexis Ayers and Austin Puetz to the ranks of the Paris Police Department. They have chosen for one of the noblest professions in the world. They will strive every day to make a positive impact in the lives of those they are sworn to protect and serve. Please keep them in your prayers to bring them home safe to their families every day after their tours of duty are complete. “

PARIS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO