BBC
Accrington Bypass: Woman dies after car lands on roof
A woman has died after two cars were involved in a crash, police have said. The victim, in her 20s, was a passenger in a Toyota which was in a collision with a Mercedes on the A56 Accrington Easterly Bypass before 20:00 BST on Thursday, Lancashire Police said. The Toyota...
BBC
Leeds fire: Emergency crews tackle city centre blaze
Fire crews in Leeds tackled a large blaze in a city centre building on Saturday night. It broke out on the top floors of a derelict high rise building in Cookridge Street, near the city's Millennium Square, at about 19:50 BST. A number of nearby pubs and restaurants were evacuated,...
BBC
Boy, 16, dies after car hits lamp post in Tameside
A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car that hit a lamp post has died, police have said. Two other people were injured following the crash in Droylsden Road, Tameside, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers arrested the 18-year-old driver of a white...
BBC
Police still baffled by 2012 murder of Harlow family
The detective leading an investigation into the murder of a mother and her five children said there remained "facts in this case that don't add up". Dr Abdul Shakoor's wife Dr Sabah Usmani, sons Muneeb, nine, and Rayyan, six, and daughter Hira, 12, died in a fire at their Harlow home in 2012.
BBC
Pilot's public road take-off near Duns ends with plane in hedge
A pilot who tried to take off in his light aircraft from a public road in the Borders ended up on top of a hedge. The incident - contained in an Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) report - happened on the A6105 near Duns in March this year. The pilot...
BBC
Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
BBC
Model plane hit by train after Warrington railway line crash
A jet-powered model aircraft crashed on to a railway line before being hit by a passing train, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said. The kerosene-powered MA Scale F4 Phantom came down on the track near Warrington during its maiden flight. No-one was hurt in the crash, which happened near...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes
The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
BBC
Striding Edge fall: Severe weather hampers rescue
A climber who was injured falling from one of the highest Lake District fells could not be rescued by air ambulance because of severe weather. Poor visibility, strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday meant it had to turn back before reaching Striding Edge. The man was treated for back,...
BBC
Rebecca Steer: Murder appearance over woman killed in Oswestry hit-and-run
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car. Rebecca Steer was struck when the vehicle mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road in Oswestry, also faced a...
