Nintendo Switch Developer Reveals How 'Argentina' Made His Game an Accidental Hit
The publisher of Nintendo Switch management simulator Let's Build a Zoo has shared how a strange eShop policy and "Argentina" made its game an accidental hit. Mike Rose, company director at publisher No More Robots, shared on Twitter (below) that people using an eShop workaround to buy games cheaper by changing their region first looked to be a disaster for Let's Build a Zoo, but quickly became the key to its success.
Daily Deals: Get the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $25 Off
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $25 off, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and other Switch games on sale, a 65" LG Evo C2 TV, discounted Arcade1Up gaming cabinets with bonus Dell eGift Cards, an RTX 3080 video card for only $699, and more.
Scorn: Act 1 - Crane Slide Puzzle Solution
This video shows you how to solve the crane slide puzzle in Act 1 of Scorn. It requires you to guide the glowing pods through the grid to the second crane arm. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Phone Number Requirement Will Only Affect Some PC Players
Update 10/14/2022: Activision has clarified that the controversial Overwatch 2 phone policy that was also thought to be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will only affect some PC players. As reported by PC Gamer, an anti-cheat blog post on Call of Duty's website made clear that only those...
Scorn Video Review
Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 14-18
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Liar’s Handshake, Lion Rampant, and Crown of Tempests.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
Project Devaraja: Test Footage of an Upcoming Soulsborne-Game That Includes Indian Gods Spotted Online
The India gaming industry has been growing steadily thanks to the influence of gaming streamers and the introduction of esports in India. This growth has also let to activity in the development sector of gaming, with highly anticipated titles such as Indus Battle Royale and Underground Gang Wars being developed in the country. Today, we have learned about another game that is being developed by an India based game studio.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Includes Significant Multiplayer Unlocks
Activision is incentivising players to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign by including significant multiplayer unlocks within the single player. A Call of Duty blog post outlines the 17 separate rewards that players can earn for completing missions in the campaign, including operators Hutch, Chuy, Reyes, and Nova. Also available are double XP boosts, unique calling cards and emblems, and Captain Price's M4 weapon blueprint.
Need for Speed Unbound: EA Shares Details About New In-Game City Lakeshore; Here Is Everything You Need to Know
Need for Speed fans are excited for Unbound as the latest entry in the series was revealed on October 6, 2022. The game is developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set in a fictional city called Lakeshore City which is inspired by Chicago.
Gotham Knights to Get Heroic Assault, a Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode, In November
While Gotham Knights' campaign will only support single-player or two-player co-op, a new mode called Heroic Assault will launch for free on November 29, 2022, that will let up to four players team up in arena-based challenges. WB Games Montréal announced the news on Twitter and on Gotham Knights' FAQ...
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories
Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Teams Guide: Day 2
Just getting started in Hyakunin Ikki? Check out our day 1 team recommendations!. Proof of Man sets you against some familiar foes, with multiple rounds of Hilichurl enemies coming at you. While Abyss Mages are absent, you will have to contend with Samachurls of different elemental affiliations.
Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 3
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 3 by fighting enemies with the bolt gun for the first time, getting the revolver, and solving the rotating node puzzle. 00:00 - Intro. 00:04 - Upgrading the Clicker. 00:49 - Clearing a Path. 03:52 - Back...
Which Fighting Game Franchise Has the Most Iconic Characters?
Iconic characters in fighting games like Street Fighter's Ryu and Ken or Scorpion and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero are often as famous as the games that made them. As the industry has evolved, numerous other iconic characters have entered the fighting game pantheon and made a lasting impact. Some franchise's more iconic characters even live on outside their individual games, like Soulcalibur's Ivy and Tekken's King.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Review In Progress - Beta Impressions
One of the standout aspects of Dragon Ball is the lineup of fantastic villains who often destroy whole cities or planets in the blink of an eye, with little regard for their average citizens. So when Dragon Ball: The Breakers puts you in the shoes either of one of these villains (called Raiders) or a terrified citizen (a Survivor) trying to escape by working together with up to six other humans, it’s a novel idea – a great one, in fact. Unfortunately, after some time with the beta, I’m left feeling that the execution of this idea leaves much to be desired: Dragon Ball: The Breakers feels every bit the budget game that it is, with bad controls, an unreliable camera, and live-service gacha mechanics that have the chance to affect competitive gameplay. I’ll have much more to say after spending time with the final game (we won’t get access to that until launch day) but so far what I’ve seen is far from encouraging.
Save $200 on LG's Fantastic 34-inch Curved 1ms Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Right now you can save 25% on a high-performance widescreen gaming monitor from LG. Gaming on PC comes with a wide range of requirements, if you want to make the most of your time, and LG is hitting it out of the park with many of its recent offerings. With...
Pokémon Sword and Shield Won't Be Supported Past November
Pokémon Sword and Shield will no longer by supported with new content following their final update on November 1. As reported by Serebii.net, The Pokémon Company is pulling back support for the previous mainline entries as the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are due to be released on November 18.
Two Never-Before-Seen NES Games Are Up for Auction - IGN Daily Fix
There are currently two separate, totally unrelated auctions on eBay right now for NES games that were never released in commercial form, nor subsequently digitized to be played on an emulator. A Classic Simpsons joke has been turned into a full-fledged game. And God of War Ragnorok is getting a PlayStation 5 bundle!
