One of the standout aspects of Dragon Ball is the lineup of fantastic villains who often destroy whole cities or planets in the blink of an eye, with little regard for their average citizens. So when Dragon Ball: The Breakers puts you in the shoes either of one of these villains (called Raiders) or a terrified citizen (a Survivor) trying to escape by working together with up to six other humans, it’s a novel idea – a great one, in fact. Unfortunately, after some time with the beta, I’m left feeling that the execution of this idea leaves much to be desired: Dragon Ball: The Breakers feels every bit the budget game that it is, with bad controls, an unreliable camera, and live-service gacha mechanics that have the chance to affect competitive gameplay. I’ll have much more to say after spending time with the final game (we won’t get access to that until launch day) but so far what I’ve seen is far from encouraging.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO