Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods
Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories
Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
How to Watch the Thor Movies in Chronological Order
With the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's Thor Odinson is now the MCU hero with the most solo films. When you add to that the four Avengers movies he appears in, this mighty God of thunder has really put in the work. Thor has transformed from a...
The Tragic Hulk Story Behind the She-Hulk Finale
Warning: This video contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Season 1, Episode 9! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the Season 1 finale. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has wrapped up its first season on Disney+. But the biggest reveal in the Season 1 finale involves not Jen Walters, but her cousin Bruce. Hulk is back from the planet Sakaar, and he’s brought his son with him. That’s right: Skaar has joined the MCU. And if you’re not familiar with this junior Hulk, now is the time to brush up on the tragic history of Skaar and the Planet Hulk saga.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Showrunners Reveal Details of Their Cancelled Star Trek 4 Script
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have revealed details of their canceled Star Trek 4 script, which would have been like "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in space." Following the finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of...
The Rings of Power Finale Explained - Sauron, The Lord of the Rings Timelines and More Twists
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale was filled with twists, turns, heartfelt moments and a whole lot of messed up timeline. Die-hard fans of Tolkien's world are going to have some major questions when it comes to the timing of the series, Sauron, and other key players in Rings of Power.
Black Adam: The Rock Confirms A Major Superhero Returns to the DCEU - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
The Black Adam spoilers have hit the Internet, and The Rock has confirmed an appearance of one of the DCEU’s most famous caped superheroes. In an interview with ET, Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson alluded to the return of Superman without explicitly saying. Black Adam spoilers have hit the web, with the Black Adam post-credit scene all over social media. #BlackAdam is gearing up to reshape the #DCEU. Also in today’s entertainment news, a major time jump is coming to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and there’s something new happening here at IGN: IGN Rewards.
Halloween Ends: Ending Explained, Easter Eggs and Post-Credits Check-in
Warning: Full spoilers follow for Halloween Ends. Do you want to know if there’s a post-credits scene in the film? We’ll tell you right here: No, there is not a mid-credits or a post-credits scene. Halloween was rebooted (again) in 2018, promising a fitting end to Laurie Strode...
Purgatory Dungeoneer - Launch Trailer
Purgatory Dungeoneer is an RPG about retired adventurers who arrive in a guild hall the player inherits from their grandfather, with a dungeon attached. The player takes the adventurers through the dungeon in parties of five, helping them shake off their adventuring cobwebs, and wrestle with the deep-seated trauma they’ve developed through their years of fighting.
Which Fighting Game Franchise Has the Most Iconic Characters?
Iconic characters in fighting games like Street Fighter's Ryu and Ken or Scorpion and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero are often as famous as the games that made them. As the industry has evolved, numerous other iconic characters have entered the fighting game pantheon and made a lasting impact. Some franchise's more iconic characters even live on outside their individual games, like Soulcalibur's Ivy and Tekken's King.
The Backstory for Silent Hill's Most Iconic Villain Was Inspired by Braveheart
The background story for Pyramid Head, who is arguably the most terrifying and iconic villain from the Silent Hill franchise, was inspired by an unlikely source: an executioner in Braveheart. Silent Hill 2 art director Masahiro Ito recently took to Twitter to share that the "inspiration for the background of...
Project Devaraja: Test Footage of an Upcoming Soulsborne-Game That Includes Indian Gods Spotted Online
The India gaming industry has been growing steadily thanks to the influence of gaming streamers and the introduction of esports in India. This growth has also let to activity in the development sector of gaming, with highly anticipated titles such as Indus Battle Royale and Underground Gang Wars being developed in the country. Today, we have learned about another game that is being developed by an India based game studio.
Robbie Coltrane, the Actor and Comedian Who Played Hagrid in the Harry Potter Movies, Dies at 72
Robbie Coltrane, the actor and comedian who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, has died at the age of 72. As reported by BBC, Coltrane's agent Belinda Wright confirmed that he died in a hospital near Falkirk in Scotland, on Friday, October 14, 2022. Wright called Coltrane a "unique talent" and said that the actor "brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world."
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8 Review - Season 1 Finale
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 8, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. So here we find ourselves, at the end of all things – or...
The Curse of Bridge Hollow Review
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is now streaming on Netflix. The Curse of Bridge Hollow’s October release on Netflix is timely. The autumn vibes and playful yet spooky sentiments typically ascribed to a family-friendly version of Halloween cements its foundation. Because of this, any inclination to view it through a critical eye is subdued; the desire to just go with the flow and have fun is strong. Unfortunately, The Curse of Bridge Hollow has enough flaws that it’s not always easy to just enjoy the seasonal treats.
Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 3
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 3 by fighting enemies with the bolt gun for the first time, getting the revolver, and solving the rotating node puzzle. 00:00 - Intro. 00:04 - Upgrading the Clicker. 00:49 - Clearing a Path. 03:52 - Back...
The 12 Best Stephen King Movies of All Time
Novelist Stephen King has had dozens of adaptations made of his work, but which are the best of the best? We've narrowed his film catalogue down to the 12 best Stephen King movies of all time. By ranking the best Stephen King movies this list will show how all of his various stories stack up against one another. There are Stephen King's best horror movies such as The Shining, Doctor Sleep, The Mist, It: Chapter One, Carrie, and Misery but also other dramatic movies such as The Shawshank Redemption, Stand By Me, and The Green Mile. How do all of these top Stephen King movies rank up against one another? Check out IGN's ranking to find out!
How To Solve The Mine Cart Puzzle in Act 1 (Both Solutions)
Early into Scorn's first act, you'll be faced with a major puzzle that can be solved in two different ways. Both will offer a unique achievement, so if you're aiming to get 100%, you'll need to complete the puzzle using both the buzzsaw and scoop methods. If you're wondering how...
Claydream - Official Trailer
Known as the “Father of Claymation,” Will Vinton revolutionized the animation business during the 1980s and 90s, creating such iconic characters as the California Raisins and Domino’s The Noid. But after thirty years of being the unheralded king of clay, Vinton’s carefully sculpted American dream came crumbling down.
