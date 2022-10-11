ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, Shelby area high school fall sports Week 9 top performers

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
Here is a daily list of the top performers from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties in the ninth week of fall sports action.

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled courtesy of information provided to The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @JoeLHughesII in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

If a top performer’s name doesn’t appear on the list, encourage their coach to email submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com or sports@gastongazette.com.

VOTE: Gastonia, Shelby-area Week 8 Athletes of the Week polls

LAST WEEK'S TOP PERFORMERS: Gastonia, Shelby area high school fall sports Week 8

WHAT DID WE LEARN?: Gastonia, Shelby area high school football Week 8 takeaways

Thursday, Oct. 13

Volleyball

Emily Allen, Cherryville: Had 12 kills in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville: Had 37 assists and 16 digs in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Camden Pasour, Kings Mountain: Had 16 assists, four kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Stuart Cramer.

Meile Songaila, Kings Mountain: Had 14 kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over Stuart Cramer.

Boys soccer

Blake Swanson, East Lincoln: Earned a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Hickory.

Christian Tyler, Forestview: Scored two goals in a 2-1 win over South Point.

Jesus Marin, Hunter Huss: Netted two goals in a 4-2 win over Crest.

Anthony Anselmo, Kings Mountain: Scored a goal in his team’s 3-2 loss to Ashbrook.

Trey Platt, Kings Mountain: Scored a goal in his team’s 3-2 loss to Ashbrook.

Antoni Ceciliano, Lincoln Charter: Scored a goal in his team’s 3-2 loss to Langtree Charter.

Zachary Salgado, Lincoln Charter: Scored a goal in his team’s 3-2 loss to Langtree Charter.

Jacob White, South Point: Scored a goal in his team’s 2-1 loss to Forestview.

Edgard Miranda, Stuart Cramer: Scored a goal in a 1-1 draw with North Gaston.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Boys soccer

Dylan Steeves, Shelby: Scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Burns.

Carson McClure, South Point: On his birthday, the Red Raider junior earned a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Hunter Huss.

Cross country

Johnny Cruz, Ashbrook: Finished fourth (19:43.3) at the Forestview cross country meet.

Luke Denton, Forestview: Placed third (19:24.9) at the Forestview cross country meet.

Emily Raspanti, ForestvIew: Won the Forestview cross country meet with a time of 21:32.8.

Ben Kimmel, Hunter Huss: Placed second (19:07.5) at the Forestview cross country meet.

Katherine Hopkins, Lincolnton: Finished second in her race at the United Way Cross Country Invitational in Newton.

Damon Cook, Shelby: Finished third (18:24.58) in his race at the United Way Cross Country Invitational in Newton.

Ally Hollifield, Shelby: Placed third (21:16.51) in her race at the United Way Cross Country Invitational in Newton.

Jordan Granados, Stuart Cramer: Won the Forestview cross country meet with a time of 18:36.5.

Mackenzie Granados, Stuart Cramer: Finished fourth (24:44.5) at the Forestview girls cross country meet.

Oskauna Holland, Stuart Cramer: Placed second (23:21.2) at the Forestview girls cross country meet.

Savannah Powell, Stuart Cramer: Placed third (23:29.4) at the Forestview girls cross country meet.

Andy Saine, West Lincoln: Finished fourth (18:36.94) in his race at the United Way Cross Country Invitational in Newton.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

Emily Allen, Cherryville: Had 12 kills and nine digs in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville: Had 31 assists and 11 kills in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Camden Pasour, Kings Mountain: Had 24 assists, two kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over South Point.

Meile Songaila, Kings Mountain: Had 15 kills, seven digs and a block in a 3-0 win over South Point.

Boys soccer

Roman Edmond, Gaston Day: Scored twice in a 9-0 win over Gaston Christian.

Marco Wright, Gaston Day: Scored four goals in a 9-0 win over Gaston Christian.

Girls golf

Reese Coltrane, West Lincoln: She shot a 37 to earn medalist honors at the Big South 3A Invitational at Lincoln Country Club.

Amelia Connor, South Point: Shot a 39 at Lincoln Country Club. She bested teammate Madison Pruden by two strokes to claim Big South 3A Player of the Year honors.

Girls tennis

Anna Schweppe, Shelby: Won the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A singles championship.

Mackenzie Pendleton and Zoe McCoy, Burns: Won the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A doubles championship.

Monday, Oct. 10

Boys soccer

Aidan Morrison, East Lincoln: Earned a hat trick in his team’s 5-0 win over Statesville.

Helmut Rojas, East Lincoln: Scored a goal and assisted on another in a 5-0 win over Statesville.

Jacob Hogan, Gaston Christian: Scored five goals in the Eagles’ 6-2 win against Metrolina Christian.

Devon Dorsey, Kings Mountain: Scored a goal in his team’s 2-2 draw with Hunter Huss.

Anthony Anselmo, Kings Mountain: Netted a goal in his team’s 2-2 draw with Hunter Huss.

Nicolas lanuza, North Gaston: Scored a goal in his team's 1-0 win over Forestview.

Greg Arce, Shelby: Had two goals in his team’s 4-3 overtime win.

Jack Berkowitz, Shelby: Scored the game-winning goal in his team’s 4-3 overtime win.

Manny Torres, Shelby: Scored a goal in his team’s 4-3 overtime win.

Emilio Saiz, South Point: Netted two goals in his team’s 2-1 win over Stuart Cramer.

Volleyball

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville: Finished with 25 assists and 12 digs in a 3-2 win over West Lincoln.

Kamden Dalton, Lincoln Charter: Had 15 assists in a 3-0 win over Bradford Prep.

Reygan Kirby, Lincoln Charter: Had 20 assists in a 3-0 win over Bradford Prep.

Gwyn Neels, Lincoln Charter: Had 11 kills and a dig in a 3-0 win over Bradford Prep.

Girls golf

Reese Coltrane, West Lincoln: Shot an 87 to earn medalist honors at the Polk County Invitational.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia, Shelby area high school fall sports Week 9 top performers

