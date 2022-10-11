Gastonia, Shelby area high school fall sports Week 9 top performers

Here is a daily list of the top performers from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties in the ninth week of fall sports action.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Volleyball

Emily Allen, Cherryville: Had 12 kills in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville: Had 37 assists and 16 digs in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Camden Pasour, Kings Mountain: Had 16 assists, four kills and three digs in a 3-0 win over Stuart Cramer.

Meile Songaila, Kings Mountain: Had 14 kills and four digs in a 3-0 win over Stuart Cramer.

Boys soccer

Blake Swanson, East Lincoln: Earned a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Hickory.

Christian Tyler, Forestview: Scored two goals in a 2-1 win over South Point.

Jesus Marin, Hunter Huss: Netted two goals in a 4-2 win over Crest.

Anthony Anselmo, Kings Mountain: Scored a goal in his team’s 3-2 loss to Ashbrook.

Trey Platt, Kings Mountain: Scored a goal in his team’s 3-2 loss to Ashbrook.

Antoni Ceciliano, Lincoln Charter: Scored a goal in his team’s 3-2 loss to Langtree Charter.

Zachary Salgado, Lincoln Charter: Scored a goal in his team’s 3-2 loss to Langtree Charter.

Jacob White, South Point: Scored a goal in his team’s 2-1 loss to Forestview.

Edgard Miranda, Stuart Cramer: Scored a goal in a 1-1 draw with North Gaston.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Boys soccer

Dylan Steeves, Shelby: Scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Burns.

Carson McClure, South Point: On his birthday, the Red Raider junior earned a hat trick in a 3-1 win over Hunter Huss.

Cross country

Johnny Cruz, Ashbrook: Finished fourth (19:43.3) at the Forestview cross country meet.

Luke Denton, Forestview: Placed third (19:24.9) at the Forestview cross country meet.

Emily Raspanti, ForestvIew: Won the Forestview cross country meet with a time of 21:32.8.

Ben Kimmel, Hunter Huss: Placed second (19:07.5) at the Forestview cross country meet.

Katherine Hopkins, Lincolnton: Finished second in her race at the United Way Cross Country Invitational in Newton.

Damon Cook, Shelby: Finished third (18:24.58) in his race at the United Way Cross Country Invitational in Newton.

Ally Hollifield, Shelby: Placed third (21:16.51) in her race at the United Way Cross Country Invitational in Newton.

Jordan Granados, Stuart Cramer: Won the Forestview cross country meet with a time of 18:36.5.

Mackenzie Granados, Stuart Cramer: Finished fourth (24:44.5) at the Forestview girls cross country meet.

Oskauna Holland, Stuart Cramer: Placed second (23:21.2) at the Forestview girls cross country meet.

Savannah Powell, Stuart Cramer: Placed third (23:29.4) at the Forestview girls cross country meet.

Andy Saine, West Lincoln: Finished fourth (18:36.94) in his race at the United Way Cross Country Invitational in Newton.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Volleyball

Emily Allen, Cherryville: Had 12 kills and nine digs in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville: Had 31 assists and 11 kills in a 3-1 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Camden Pasour, Kings Mountain: Had 24 assists, two kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over South Point.

Meile Songaila, Kings Mountain: Had 15 kills, seven digs and a block in a 3-0 win over South Point.

Boys soccer

Roman Edmond, Gaston Day: Scored twice in a 9-0 win over Gaston Christian.

Marco Wright, Gaston Day: Scored four goals in a 9-0 win over Gaston Christian.

Girls golf

Reese Coltrane, West Lincoln: She shot a 37 to earn medalist honors at the Big South 3A Invitational at Lincoln Country Club.

Amelia Connor, South Point: Shot a 39 at Lincoln Country Club. She bested teammate Madison Pruden by two strokes to claim Big South 3A Player of the Year honors.

Girls tennis

Anna Schweppe, Shelby: Won the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A singles championship.

Mackenzie Pendleton and Zoe McCoy, Burns: Won the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A doubles championship.

Monday, Oct. 10

Boys soccer

Aidan Morrison, East Lincoln: Earned a hat trick in his team’s 5-0 win over Statesville.

Helmut Rojas, East Lincoln: Scored a goal and assisted on another in a 5-0 win over Statesville.

Jacob Hogan, Gaston Christian: Scored five goals in the Eagles’ 6-2 win against Metrolina Christian.

Devon Dorsey, Kings Mountain: Scored a goal in his team’s 2-2 draw with Hunter Huss.

Anthony Anselmo, Kings Mountain: Netted a goal in his team’s 2-2 draw with Hunter Huss.

Nicolas lanuza, North Gaston: Scored a goal in his team's 1-0 win over Forestview.

Greg Arce, Shelby: Had two goals in his team’s 4-3 overtime win.

Jack Berkowitz, Shelby: Scored the game-winning goal in his team’s 4-3 overtime win.

Manny Torres, Shelby: Scored a goal in his team’s 4-3 overtime win.

Emilio Saiz, South Point: Netted two goals in his team’s 2-1 win over Stuart Cramer.

Volleyball

Rileigh Kiser, Cherryville: Finished with 25 assists and 12 digs in a 3-2 win over West Lincoln.

Kamden Dalton, Lincoln Charter: Had 15 assists in a 3-0 win over Bradford Prep.

Reygan Kirby, Lincoln Charter: Had 20 assists in a 3-0 win over Bradford Prep.

Gwyn Neels, Lincoln Charter: Had 11 kills and a dig in a 3-0 win over Bradford Prep.

Girls golf

Reese Coltrane, West Lincoln: Shot an 87 to earn medalist honors at the Polk County Invitational.

