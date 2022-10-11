Read full article on original website
Related
MNF: Broncos and Chargers Player Prop Bets
We’ve got some player props to target in this Monday night matchup.
49ers vs. Falcons Halftime: Marcus Mariota Stars as Atlanta Holds Lead
The Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers have played a back-and-forth affair in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Saints TE Adam Trautman Injured | Week 6
Saints TE Adam Trautman injured in Week 6 versus Bengals.
Joe Burrow’s Parents Wear Custom Jerseys to Game in New Orleans
The Bengals quarterback played in Louisiana on Sunday for the first time since the 2020 college football national championship game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reactions: Cincinnati's Joe Burrow avoids sack, runs 19 yards for touchdown in New Orleans
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was under pressure on a 3rd-and-8 at the Saints' 19, with Cincinnati trailing 17-7. Burrow managed to avoid a sack and scrambled, running 19 yards for the Bengals' second touchdown of the game to cap a 75-yard, 10-play drive during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 6 game at New Orleans' Superdome.
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0