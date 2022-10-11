Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was under pressure on a 3rd-and-8 at the Saints' 19, with Cincinnati trailing 17-7. Burrow managed to avoid a sack and scrambled, running 19 yards for the Bengals' second touchdown of the game to cap a 75-yard, 10-play drive during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 6 game at New Orleans' Superdome.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 23 MINUTES AGO