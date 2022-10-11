Read full article on original website
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
KIDS・
Family Asking Son's Partner To Pay For Thanksgiving Dinner Shocks Internet
They pointed out that their boyfriend had visited their parents' several times and never paid, and he said that if they asked he would have, but they never did.
The Strawberry Letter: This Is My Kitchen, Not Your Mama's
The Strawberry Letter: This Is My Kitchen, Not Your Mama's
A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
Woman Returning Birthday Gift Bought for Fiance's 'Mean' Daughter Praised
The woman opted to return the iPhone gifted to the teen after the teen deliberately excluded the woman's 4-year-old daughter from the birthday celebrations.
Someecards
Teen gets grandparents to scold dad for forcing her to share gift with stepbrother.
Grandparents love spoiling their grandkids. Especially the ones that put the time in with them. On a popular Reddit thread, one grandchild puts in work and gets rewarded but doesn't want to share his reward. AITA for outing my dad to my grandparents because I was forced to share my...
Someecards
Dad punishes son for 'not liking' their dog, son and mom are furious.
The age-old question of whether there are people who don't like dogs is finally answered on this popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit. OP is trying to achieve a childhood dream. My wife (39F) and I (42M) have three sons, Alex (15), Dylan (11), and Jake...
PETS・
Guest Refusing to Help Bride With Childcare After 'Emergency' Injury Slated
"She mentioned how we were the only ones that weren't drunk and so she had no one else to ask," the guest admitted.
Apple Valley High School forensics coaches raising thousands for programs nationwide
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- While Pam and Joe Wycoff have retired from forensics, you see their imprint all over Apple Valley High School. There's a special place for students who are finalists at the National Speech and Debate Tournament."When those pictures started going up on the wall and people see them, it's about lifting others up," said Pam Wycoff. "They say, 'I see that person. That person looks like me. If that person did it, then I can do it, too.'"Many people aren't even sure of what high school forensics really entails. It dates back to Greek competitions, where people...
Cancer Survivor Leaving Inheritance to Girlfriend Instead of Family Praised
"My mom's 'friend' took my mom's jewelry off her body after she passed," one user said.
psychologytoday.com
Why Adult Child/Parent Reconciliation is Often Impossible
Many adult children might want to reconcile but it remains a theoretical that can't be reached in real life. This is also true for parents. Repeated efforts at changing the tenor of the relationship over years diminish the chances that reconciliation can actually happen. There really isn't a "middle ground"...
Family Member Praised for Using Spray Bottle to 'Train' Nephew
"NTA. Your method of enforcing boundaries may be a little unorthodox, but it was effective (and hilarious)," one person said.
KIDS・
Watch Screened-In Windows Transform With Just a Few Yards of Lace
What a pretty alternative.
