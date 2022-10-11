Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $700 one-time direct tax rebate payments six days away

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Indiana direct tax rebate check payments worth up to $325 arriving any day now
Over 1.7 million eligible Indiana residents are expected to receive up to $325 through taxpayer refund checks in the upcoming weeks, with all deliveries expected by Nov. 1. Residents who filed their taxes in 2020 are eligible for a $125 taxpayer refund, which will also automatically qualify them for an additional $200 refund, according to the state. The payments are expected to come either as two separate checks, one check combined with a direct deposit payment, or as one check equaling $325. Joint filers can receive up to $650.
CNET
Time Is Almost Out to Receive Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Some 6 million Illinois residents are receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both, thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan. Physical checks started going out Sept. 12, according to the state Department of Revenue, and will continue to be mailed for the next several months.
Deadline Just Days Away to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates
Roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for property and income tax rebates under the Illinois Family Relief Plan, but the deadline to fill out a form is just days away. While some residents have already received their checks as payments began rolling out last month, others may need to...
Deadline to file for Illinois tax rebates Monday
Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 is the last day for Illinoisans to submit information to get their income tax rebate for the 2021 filing year.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
Washington Examiner
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
wearegreenbay.com
1470 WMBD
wrtv.com
newschannel20.com
thecentersquare.com
Inside Indiana Business
NBC Chicago
