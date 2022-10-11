ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim $700 one-time direct tax rebate payments six days away

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Indiana direct tax rebate check payments worth up to $325 arriving any day now

Over 1.7 million eligible Indiana residents are expected to receive up to $325 through taxpayer refund checks in the upcoming weeks, with all deliveries expected by Nov. 1. Residents who filed their taxes in 2020 are eligible for a $125 taxpayer refund, which will also automatically qualify them for an additional $200 refund, according to the state. The payments are expected to come either as two separate checks, one check combined with a direct deposit payment, or as one check equaling $325. Joint filers can receive up to $650.
INDIANA STATE
CNET

Time Is Almost Out to Receive Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates

Some 6 million Illinois residents are receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both, thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan. Physical checks started going out Sept. 12, according to the state Department of Revenue, and will continue to be mailed for the next several months.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Business
Jake Wells

Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents

hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Business Welfare#Linus Business#Stimulus#Property Taxes#Legislature#Direct Tax#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
wrtv.com

How to get help with Indiana utility bills

INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.” The wording of the order has been changed from only encouraging individuals not fully […]
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Energy analyst says EV charging more expensive than gas

(The Center Square) – As Illinois transitions into a more electric vehicle-friendly state, an energy analyst says the cost to charge vehicles may slow the process. Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roadways by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, at the end of last year, there were just over 36,000 EV’s registered in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields

The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
WHITE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy