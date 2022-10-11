Read full article on original website
Highland Park ISD Superintendent Calls it Quits Becoming the Latest North Texas School Leader to QuitLarry LeaseHighland Park, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Medical City Lewisville names new CEO
John Walker, ACHE, has been named the new chief executive officer at Medical City Lewisville, starting next week. Walker has served as chief operating officer at Medical City Denton since 2017, according to a company news release. During his tenure, the Level II Trauma Center earned recognition for outstanding patient care and quality, including a Leapfrog Group “A” safety rating.
uta.edu
A new treatment for a deadly condition
A University of Texas at Arlington bioengineering researcher is leading a team to develop a biodegradable, elastic patch as a new treatment for congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH). One of every three newborns with this devastating condition dies. Five children are born with this birth defect every day in the United...
dmagazine.com
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New Chief Nursing Officer and Texas Health Is a Top ‘Company That Cares’
Jim Allard is the newly appointed chief nursing officer at Medical City Arlington. Since 2020, he has been the vice president and CNO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, where he led the neonatal and maternal re-designation efforts. He was previously the CNO of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a 490-bed hospital near Houston that is part of HCA, the same network of hospitals that owns Medical City.
dmagazine.com
Meet Dallas’ Heart Health Power Couple
After blood travels through the body, delivering nutrients and oxygen, the low oxygen blood flows into the right atrium, which pumps the blood into the right ventricle, sending the blood into the lungs, filling them with oxygen. Next, the left atrium receives oxygenated blood and sends it into the left ventricle, which pumps it into the body to start the process over again. The left and right sides of the heart work together in equal measure—and are literally what keep us alive.
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
blackchronicle.com
Experienced teachers in Frisco among top earners in North Texas, study finds
Teachers in Frisco with at the very least 10 years of expertise are top earners, with their district rating in the top 10 out of 48 others in North Texas, in keeping with a 2022-23 teacher salary comparison launched by the United Educators Association. Frisco ISD pays teachers who maintain...
twulasso.com
TWU doctoral student named Miss Black Texas
Occupational therapy doctoral student Aryana Bosh opens up an email, one that will forever change her life. She was filled with joy when she read that she was crowned Miss Black Texas. “I was blessed to be part of the top ten finalists of [about] 71 applicants that applied to...
Student Campaign Tackles Period Poverty on UTD Campus
On October 7, student activists at the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) celebrated a victory over an opponent that is rarely discussed but is all too well known by some students on campus: period poverty. “Period poverty is essentially the concept that because menstrual products are way more expensive...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking
A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
easttexasradio.com
Major Improvements Coming To VA Hospital – Dallas
The V-A Hospital in Dallas is improving significantly now that President Biden has signed a bill that two congressmen from Texas sponsored. Democratic Collin Allred and Republican Jake Ellzey supported the 2022 VA Major Medical Facility Authorization Act. It sets aside $292 million to improve the Dallas VA hospital to provide dozens of beds for long-term care for veterans with spinal injuries.
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Oneworld Alliance Moving Its Global Headquarters To North Texas
Oneworld Alliance — an airline alliance based out of New York — has announced that it will be relocating its global headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas this upcoming December. The relocation will allow Oneworld to join its founding member, American Airlines, in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, on the...
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins denies he wore 'blackface'
One of Texas' most prominent Democrats, says he painted his face in camouflage when he and some friends stormed female classmates’ apartment at Baylor University in 1983.
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport
McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
Click2Houston.com
Dallas, El Paso veterans’ facilities will get $442 million in upgrades
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. President Joe Biden signed on Monday a bipartisan bill — championed by U.S. Reps. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, and Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie — that will direct more than $442 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso.
True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
starlocalmedia.com
Tollway expansion work in Frisco to result in traffic switch
The North Texas Tollway Authority said Thursday that as part of a widening project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, the authority is set to demolish and rebuild longer bridges on the tollway over Fields Parkway to accommodate new local development. As part of the construction process, a traffic...
