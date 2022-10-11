ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Price County Review

Cronenworth, Padres rally to stun Dodgers 5-3 to reach NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Baseball fans in San Diego have been waiting a long time to party like this and the Padres were more than happy to finally oblige. What made it so much sweeter was that they toppled the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in the majors this year and one that had beaten up on the Padres regularly for the better part of two seasons. Jake...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
AL.com

Dolphins quarterbacks out of concussion protocol

After finishing their previous game with one quarterback able to play, the Miami Dolphins can pick from three quarterbacks for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. After missing one game, No. 1 QB Tua Tagovailoa cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Saturday, and so did his backup,...
NFL
AL.com

Cavaliers move to keep Isaac Okoro through 2023-24 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their fourth-year option on the contract of swingman Isaac Okoro, the NBA team announced on Saturday. Okoro joined the Cavs from Auburn as the fifth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Cleveland’s decision ties Okoro to the Cavaliers through the 2023-24 NBA season. Okoro...
CLEVELAND, OH
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy