ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing's MacDonald Middle School closed Tuesday after social media threat

By Katharine Finnerty, Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cA8eC_0iUQt5Rm00

East Lansing Public Schools decided to close MacDonald Middle School Tuesday after a threat was made against the school on social media.

The school alerted families and the public early Tuesday morning of the threat and the closure.

In a letter sent out by Superintendent Dori Leyko, officials say the posts appear to be written by an adult threatening to follow students to and from school and to shoot up the school in response to alleged bullying toward the individuals son.

"Due to the timing of the reports, our capacity and ELPD’s ability to fully investigate the posts has been quite limited," Leyko wrote. "We have not been able to determine whether or not these threats have any credibility."

A robocall was sent out at 5:30 a.m. that said that the district has yet to identify to person who made the threat, but they are working with police to investigate the threat.

All other buildings within the district remained open.

If you have any relevant information, you're being asked to contact John Atkinson at MMS john.atkinson@elps.us or Dori Leyko at dori.leyko@elps.us.

At this time it is not yet known if school will resume on Wednesday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
City
East Lansing, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Airdropped threat sends Lansing school into lockdown

LANSING, MI -- A threat delivered through an iPhone’s “AirDrop” feature caused a temporary lockdown at a Lansing high school Wednesday, police said. Deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Waverly High School in Lansing for a threat made to the school, police announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Macdonald Middle School#Elpd#Face
WILX-TV

New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing. It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College. The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning. According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
BURT, MI
WWMTCw

Consumers Energy restores power for Battle Creek customers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Some Battle Creek residents were in the dark for 2 1/2 hours Thursday while Consumers Energy crews worked to restore power. As of 5:08 p.m., the more than 1,100 customers had their power restored, according to Josh Paciorek with Consumers Energy. Equipment failure caused the...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WKHM

Special Weather Statement for Jackson County

Jackson, Mich. (Wednesday, October 12, 2022) — Strong showers/thunderstorms could impact the area this afternoon. At 130 PM EDT, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms extending from mid-lake west of Big Sable Point to near Milwaukee. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy