East Lansing's MacDonald Middle School closed Tuesday after social media threat

East Lansing Public Schools decided to close MacDonald Middle School Tuesday after a threat was made against the school on social media.

The school alerted families and the public early Tuesday morning of the threat and the closure.

In a letter sent out by Superintendent Dori Leyko, officials say the posts appear to be written by an adult threatening to follow students to and from school and to shoot up the school in response to alleged bullying toward the individuals son.

"Due to the timing of the reports, our capacity and ELPD’s ability to fully investigate the posts has been quite limited," Leyko wrote. "We have not been able to determine whether or not these threats have any credibility."

A robocall was sent out at 5:30 a.m. that said that the district has yet to identify to person who made the threat, but they are working with police to investigate the threat.

All other buildings within the district remained open.

If you have any relevant information, you're being asked to contact John Atkinson at MMS john.atkinson@elps.us or Dori Leyko at dori.leyko@elps.us.

At this time it is not yet known if school will resume on Wednesday.

