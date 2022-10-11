Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Football Roundup
VANDALIA — The Piqua football team got back on track with a 24-0 win over Vandalia-Butler Friday in MVL action. Piqua improved to 7-2 overall and 6-2 in the MVL, while Butler dropped to 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the MVL. Piqua will close the regular season Friday, hosting...
miamivalleytoday.com
Boys Cross Country Conference Roundup
SIDNEY — Landon Kimmel continued his impressive freshman season, leading the Tippecanoe boys cross country team to a runaway win at the MVL race Saturday at Sidney High School. Tipp finished first with 29 points. Troy was second with 71 and Piqua finished fourth. Kimmel was more than a...
miamivalleytoday.com
Conklin ties for seventh at D-III state golf; Bethel spikers close regular season with win.
SUNBURY — Troy Christian senior golfer Tanner Conklin completed an amazing finish to his high school golf career over the weekend at the D-III state golf tournament at NorthStar Golf Course. Conklin, playing with a torn ACL, partially torn meniscus and sprained MCL, shot rounds of 81 and 77...
Centerville football needed just one score to defeat Kettering Fairmont
The Elks used a third quarter touchdown to win the game 7-0
Lima News
High school football: Wapakoneta clinches at least share of WBL championship
CELINA — Celina was gobbling up chunks of yards through the air. But Wapakoneta picked off three passes and made the key defensive stop at the end. That was the difference for Wapakoneta in a 28-22 victory over Celina Friday at Celina Stadium. The victory gave Wapak a share...
Operation Football Big Play of the Night Week 9: Bellefontaine’s Chris Fogan goes 88 yards to the house
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Bellefontaine running back Chris Fogan earned the Operation Football week 9 Big Play of the Night with his impressive 88-yard touchdown run as he led the Chieftains to a 49-14 conference win over Kenton Ridge on Friday night.
miamivalleytoday.com
Slusher honored by OCCAC; Covington ro induct three individuals, team; Lehman boys basketball holding fundraiser
The Ohio Community College Athletic Conference has named Edison State Community College sophomore Brianna Slusher (Troy) an OCCAC Volleyball Player of the Week for October 3–9, 2022, marking her third career recognition. She was previously voted as such twice during the 2021 season. Slusher’s latest award-worthy effort saw her...
Daily Advocate
Wood earns title of 2022 Miss Pumpkin
BRADFORD — Rain may have dampened the festivities, but it couldn’t douse the excitement of Royalty Night at the 93rd annual Bradford Pumpkin Show. The night belonged to the Miss Pumpkin contestants. This year’s event featured seven young ladies from area communities vying for the title. The...
dayton.com
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
Lima News
Real Wheels: Wapakoneta man proud of his 1972 Mercury Cougar
WAPAKONETA – Charles Drexler was a student at Apollo Career Center in 1981 when he purchased his first car, a 1972 Mercury Cougar. “I bought it from a friend. It had over 100,000 miles, but it was in pretty good shape,” the Wapakoneta man said. He still has...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Springboro, OH
The best restaurants in this quaint suburb offer a variety of cuisines to please any palate. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find something to suit your taste buds. From Italian and Mexican to Chinese and American fare, there’s something for everyone...
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Kettering, OH
It can be overwhelming to get to know a new city. There are so many things to do and places to see in any town, and you will want to figure out where your favorite spots are right away. It is important to have go-to places to hang out wherever...
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies after missing curve on Ohio road
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio...
sciotopost.com
Two 20-Year-Olds Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Ohio UTV Crash This Morning
OHIO – Two young adults are dead and one seriously injured after a UTV crash that involved crossing a creek occurred in Montgomery County this morning. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol the single-vehicle crash involving a utility vehicle occurred near Pansing Road and Phillipsburg-Union Road in Clay Township, Montgomery County.At approximately 12:38 a.m. on October 15, 2022, a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was traveling eastbound through a field off of Pansing Road when it encountered a creek on the property. The vehicle traveled across the creek, striking the opposite bank. The driver, Clayton Cooper, age 25 of Phillipsburg, Ohio, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Leah Scott, age 20 of Lewisburg, Ohio was a passenger of the vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Careflight. Two additional passengers, Bailey Watson, age 21 of Englewood, Ohio and Madison Grow, age 20 of Laura, Ohio, were killed as a result of the crash.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Jack Nicklaus-affiliated Muirfield Village Golf Club properties sell for $2.4M
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two lots spanning more than 3 acres of prime real estate at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin recently sold to an investor for $2.4 million. A 1.3-acre site at 5320 Muirfield Court and a 1.8-acre property at 5311 Muirfield Court were purchased by Romeo Matthew J & Jenna […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua medical marijuana dispensary plans for spring opening
PIQUA — Two medical marijuana dispensaries planned for Piqua are moving closer to opening, and one licensee is aiming to be fully operational sometime in the spring of 2023. “We’re extremely excited to be in Piqua,” Green Goat Dispensary CEO Cindy Bradford said. “We are thrilled to be opening up next year, and able to offer services to our patients.”
Lima News
Howlin’ at the Moon Festival to make debut
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Fairgrounds will host a new event this weekend just in time for the fall season. The Howlin’ at the Moon Festival will bring a mix of musical acts, activities and food to the Wapakoneta area on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15.
