New research indicates that 48 percent of older adults have purchased at least one at-home medical test, and about 82 percent expressed interest in using them in the future. About 32 percent of people said they had purchased COVID-19 tests, and 74 percent said that at-home tests are more convenient than ones taken through a healthcare provider. Additionally, 59 percent agree that at-home tests can be trusted to provide reliable results, according to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, published Oct. 13.

