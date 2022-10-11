Read full article on original website
CVS Health wants to own 'entire spectrum' of healthcare, CEO says
CVS Health wants to be in charge of the "entire spectrum of someone's health journey," the company's chief executive said at an Oct. 12 event in Boston reported on by the Boston Business Journal. CEO Karen Lynch pointed to how the company already delivers medication at the pharmacy, finances treatments...
The cost of nurse turnover in 23 numbers
Nurse recruitment and retention is top of mind for every hospital and health system executive in 2022, particularly those responsible for ensuring health systems' financial stability. The 2022 NSI National Health Care Retention & RN Staffing Report features input from 272 hospitals in 32 states on registered nurse turnover, retention,...
2 recent hospital, health system bankruptcy filings
In the last two weeks, a seven-hospital health system with facilities in California, Texas and Illinois, and a 90-bed acute care hospital in Pennsylvania have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy:. 1. El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System said it entered bankruptcy after rising costs and delayed payments from insurance plans...
Before CommonSpirit Health, 9 other healthcare ransomware attacks in 2022
Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, the nation's second-largest nonprofit health system, said Oct. 12 that it was experiencing a ransomware attack that has led to EHR shutdowns and canceled appointments and procedures at its hospitals across the country. Here are nine other successful or attempted ransomware attacks on health systems and other...
5 updates on prior authorization
From Texas' "gold card" rules taking effect to a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts pilot program trimming approval wait times by more than a weekend, here are five stories about prior authorization that Becker's has reported since Sept. 14. 1. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said Oct. 12...
CMS extends bundled payment pilot by 2 years
CMS is extending Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced by two years, and it will now run through Dec. 31, 2025. BPCI Advanced tests whether linking payments for an episode of care will "incentive healthcare providers to invest in practice innovation and care redesign to improve care coordination and reduce expenditures while maintaining or improving the quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries," according to an Oct. 13 CMS news release.
VA warns 41,500 patients that Oracle Cerner EHR issues may have affected care
The Department of Veterans Affairs is notifying 41,500 patients that their care may have been affected due to the delays in the rollout of its Oracle Cerner EHR system, FedScoop reported Oct. 13. "Unfortunately, we discovered that safety concerns were voluminous enough and prevalent enough throughout the system that we...
RWJBarnabas boosts project productivity 43% with Epic implementation plan
West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has received a perfect score from EHR vendor Epic for its EHR implementation project. The health system achieved a Gold Star 10 ranking, the highest level of recognition a health system can achieve, for implementing a "strategic pause" that allowed team members to work on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, while continuing to build its Epic system, according to an Oct. 13 press release.
Centura Health appoints chief clinical officer
Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health has named Oswaldo Grenardo, MD, senior vice president and chief clinical officer, effective Oct. 16. In his new role, Dr. Grenardo will oversee clinical quality and patient safety work across the system's 17 hospitals. He'll also continue to practice as a family physician at Centura Health Physician Group Cornerstar Primary Care in Aurora, Colo.
6 ways healthcare leaders can get — and stay — ahead
The healthcare industry changes quickly. Leaders who invest in self-development and improve their agility are more likely to keep up — and get ahead, according to an Oct. 11 article from the Buccino Leadership Institute at South Orange, N.J.-based Seton Hall University. The author, former pharmaceutical executive Paul Fonteyne,...
How the AMA's Recovery Plan is helping provider organizations reduce clinician burnout and improve organizational well-being
Clinician burnout is a major health care issue. It affects both clinician and organizational well-being as well as patient care. Although reducing burnout is a top priority for many healthcare organizations, a more strategic approach is needed to increasing wellness for the long run. In a Becker's Hospital Review webinar...
Top 10 medical specialties using AI/machine learning-enabled devices
The vast majority of FDA-approved medical devices enabled by artificial intelligence or machine learning are concentrated in radiology and cardiovascular care, according to an analysis by Rock Health. Rock Health used data from FDA clearances and approvals from 1997 to 2021 to determine where these devices are used the most.
48% of older adults have bought at least one kind of home health test
New research indicates that 48 percent of older adults have purchased at least one at-home medical test, and about 82 percent expressed interest in using them in the future. About 32 percent of people said they had purchased COVID-19 tests, and 74 percent said that at-home tests are more convenient than ones taken through a healthcare provider. Additionally, 59 percent agree that at-home tests can be trusted to provide reliable results, according to the National Poll on Healthy Aging, published Oct. 13.
VA postpones further Oracle Cerner EHR deployments until June 2023
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is delaying any further implementation of its problem-plagued Oracle Cerner EHR until June 2023, the agency said Oct. 13. The VA had previously delayed future EHR deployments until January, but said it has discovered several additional technical and system issues that need to be resolved, including latency, slowness and problems with scheduling, referrals and medication management.
Patients stuck with high bills from private-equity-backed obstetric emergency rooms
Patients are getting surprise charges from obstetric emergency rooms, often unaware that they were receiving emergency care, Kaiser Health News reported Oct. 13. The outlet reviewed the bills a dozen patients received for obstetric emergency rooms. Few of them knew they were receiving emergency care or recalled entering a space marked as an emergency room.
Hospital hires firm to review surgery program after physician's 21 malpractice settlements
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H., has hired Pittsburgh-based law firm Horty Springer & Mattern to conduct an "independent, external review" of its cardiac surgery program. The move comes after the hospital allegedly protected a surgeon with 21 malpractice settlements. The firm will evaluate the safety and quality of the...
Tenet, Houston Methodist and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Adventist Health, based in Roseville, Calif.,. a director...
Medscape: 52% of female physicians don't feel fairly compensated
Fifty-two percent of female physicians don't feel fairly compensated compared to their male counterparts, Medscape's "Female Physician Compensation Report 2022" found. The report, published Oct. 14, was based on collection for Medscape's wider "Physician Compensation Report" between Oct. 15, 2021, and Jan. 19. Key findings:. Compensation rose for female primary...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Oct. 7:. 1. Mike Bohlin, MD, was named chief medical officer of Franciscan Health Crown Point (Ind.). 2. Mike Hastings has departed as interim director of the emergency room at St. Michael Medical Center...
Penn Medicine's virtual care program increases access to fertility treatment
Penn Medicine's telemedicine-driven fertility program cut treatment wait times almost in half from 97 days to 41 days, according to research published in NEJM Catalyst. Researchers from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania assessed the Fast Track to Fertility Program implemented at Penn Medicine, which aims to boost access to fertility care for patients who are struggling to conceive, and found that it ultimately leads to lower wait times, more patients served, lower no-show rates, and improved satisfaction, according to a Oct. 10 press release.
