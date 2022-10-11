ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

'He was out hunting': Stockton Police make arrest in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the recent string of serial killings, Saturday. Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested for homicide in relation to the killings, according to police. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says tips coming through the Stockton Crime...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man dies in hospital days after Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead. According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

2 dead, 7 hurt in crash near Arden Fair area of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 man dead after shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Around 4 a.m. two men were involved in a fight on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway that led to one man shooting and killing the other man. The suspected shooter left the scene before deputies arrived. The shooting is being investigated.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

1 woman shot, taken to hospital after J Street shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials are investigating a shooting in the area of 8th and J streets on reports of a shooting just after 4:40 p.m. One woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Department officials say...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Motorcyclist killed in Citrus Heights crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night. According to police, around 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a crash in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they reported seeing a motorcyclist laying on the roadway.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

73 acres burned in 2-alarm grass fire near Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Friday afternoon fire burned 73 acres, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The 2-alarm fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Del Paso Rd. and Powerline Rd. No structures were damaged or people injured. According to Sacramento Fire Department, the cause of the fire was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento's Fire Prevention Week wraps up

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday wrapped up Fire Prevention Week and this year is special because it marked 100 years from the Great Chicago Fire that inspired fire crews to educate the public about fire safety. Sacramento Metro Fire District shares this year’s main message: Fire won’t wait, plan your...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Body found in Yolo County marina, recovery underway

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

ABC10

