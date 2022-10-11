Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fight that unfolded at John F. Kennedy High School Thursday afternoon. They say a group of up to six people who were not students walked on campus without permission, entered a classroom and began attacking a female student before using pepper spray.
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in the recent string of serial killings, Saturday. Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested for homicide in relation to the killings, according to police. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says tips coming through the Stockton Crime...
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police are investigating after a shooting earlier this week left a man dead. According to a news release, officers were sent to Aurora Street and Worth Street for a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. They found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. He died at...
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — Two Yuba County parents are now facing several felony charges after one of them allegedly attacked a high school principal last month. According to a news release, deputies were called to Lindhurst High School around 1 p.m. Sept. 28 for a fight. During the fight, a teen received injuries that required treatment at a hospital.
STOCKTON, Calif. — With a potential serial killer on the run, Stockton police have reached out to numerous agencies across the state and country, including police in Chicago for their "Duck Walk Killer" case. Stockton police spokesperson Joe Silva confirmed with ABC10 that the department reached out to Chicago...
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police now say there is no connection between the possible serial killer investigation in Stockton and Chicago's so-called "Duck Walk Killer” case. Police in both states said previously they were looking into a link between the 2018 killings in Chicago and possible serial killings...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition after being hit by a car while investigating a deadly crash in Sacramento Sunday morning, CHP officials told ABC10. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the officer was investigating a fatal crash near Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road when...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been killed and at least seven others are injured after a car crash near the Arden Fair area of Sacramento Sunday. According to a Tweet from the Sacramento Metro Fire District, multiple patients were being treated by first responders following the crash which happened around 9:39 a.m. Sunday.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Chief Stan McFadden toured homeless encampments Thursday as a potential serial killer is still on the run. McFadden may be new to Stockton but his outreach with the homeless community is not. He came from San Jose, and his father chose to stay in a homeless encampment rather than accept housing.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a group of people allegedly entered the campus of John F. Kennedy High School and started fighting with a student Thursday. According to a statement from the Sacramento City Unified School District, it started around 2:20 p.m. when as many as...
STOCKTON, Calif. — As police in Stockton search for a person or people behind a string of serial killings, investigators in San Joaquin County find themselves in a familiar situation with a suspect at large accused of potentially multiple homicides. In Sept., the Stockton Police Department released a security...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man dead after a shooting in Sacramento on Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Around 4 a.m. two men were involved in a fight on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway that led to one man shooting and killing the other man. The suspected shooter left the scene before deputies arrived. The shooting is being investigated.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials are investigating a shooting in the area of 8th and J streets on reports of a shooting just after 4:40 p.m. One woman was shot and has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Department officials say...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A man is suspected of stabbing and killing 60-year-old Antonio Manning on Oct. 8 in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Michael Xavier Bell, 36, of Los Angeles County was arrested on suspicion of killing Manning. In the announcement of the arrest,...
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department arrested 19-year-old Demetre Cassell in relation to a fatal shooting from February, Tuesday night. A 19-year-old man died in the 8600 block of Santa Paula Way, Feb. 23. Two others were injured in the shooting. Cassell is currently at the San Joaquin...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Citrus Heights Police Department is investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night. According to police, around 8 p.m. Friday, dispatchers received 911 calls reporting a crash in the 8100 block of Auburn Boulevard. When officers got to the scene, they reported seeing a motorcyclist laying on the roadway.
CALIFORNIA, USA — A new round of California Highway Patrol cadets are making their mark by taking part in the annual "Walk Like MADD" event in Roseville for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). "I love the fact that we can get all of these cadets there and really get...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Friday afternoon fire burned 73 acres, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. The 2-alarm fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Del Paso Rd. and Powerline Rd. No structures were damaged or people injured. According to Sacramento Fire Department, the cause of the fire was...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday wrapped up Fire Prevention Week and this year is special because it marked 100 years from the Great Chicago Fire that inspired fire crews to educate the public about fire safety. Sacramento Metro Fire District shares this year’s main message: Fire won’t wait, plan your...
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento Fire Department is making recovery efforts after a body was found in the Sacramento River Thursday morning. According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at a marina off South River Road in Clarksburg. The identity of the...
